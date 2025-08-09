Trump Kicks IRS Chief to the Curb: Billy Long's 'Fri-Yay' and Birthday Email Antics Roasted on X

'Cry More, Lib'! Texas AG Ken Paxton Drops Beto O'Rourke After Judge's Ruling...
justmindy
justmindy | 10:00 AM on August 09, 2025
House Television via AP

President Trump just fired the head of the IRS after just 2 months. Scott Bessent will take over for the time being. In the interim, America is getting a little peek into what was going on behind the scenes including celebrations of 'Fri-yay' and early release Fridays. Nice job if you can get it. The rest of the country has to work to pay the IRS. 

Don't ever take a boss seriously who says 'Fri-Yay'. 

Also, don't trust a boss who shares stories from his 'frat brothers'. Also, the only new culture the IRS needs is to go out of business. 

Finally 70 year old bosses don't need to celebrate their birthdays at work. 

Endorsed.

It so is.

Most bosses don't share their day of birth with the staff because that's childish.

Possibly, but there is a happy medium between 'Fri-yay' and whatever this is. 

Good point. The IRS working less is a very good thing. 

No doubt.

