Trump Kicks IRS Chief to the Curb: Billy Long's 'Fri-Yay' and Birthday Email Antics Roasted on X

President Trump just fired the head of the IRS after just 2 months. Scott Bessent will take over for the time being. In the interim, America is getting a little peek into what was going on behind the scenes including celebrations of 'Fri-yay' and early release Fridays. Nice job if you can get it. The rest of the country has to work to pay the IRS.

Advertisement

Trump is ousting Billy Long from his role IRS commissioner just two months after he was confirmed to the position



Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will serve as the acting head of the IRS while the admin seeks a more permanent replacement, confirming NYT — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) August 8, 2025

Long occasionally sent staff-wide emails to all IRS employees telling them they could leave early on Fridays



He sent one of these emails on Thursday, with the subject line: “It’s Almost FriYay,” according to a copy of the message obtained by @CNN https://t.co/Cc7vTsWy2e https://t.co/qbEFy9xEAJ — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) August 8, 2025

Don't ever take a boss seriously who says 'Fri-Yay'.

In that company-wide missive, he shared lessons from one of his fraternity brothers who he said runs the parent company of Pizza Hut & Taco Bell, and talked about “building a new culture at the IRS" — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) August 8, 2025

Also, don't trust a boss who shares stories from his 'frat brothers'. Also, the only new culture the IRS needs is to go out of business.

“With this being Thursday before another FriYay, please enjoy a 70-minute early exit tomorrow,” Long wrote. “That way you’ll be well rested for my 70th birthday on Monday.”



He signed the message: “Call Me Billy"@MarshallCohen — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) August 8, 2025

Finally 70 year old bosses don't need to celebrate their birthdays at work.

summary execution is the only appropriate remedy for using "FriYay" in an agency-wide email — Potato Of Reason (@PotatoOfReason) August 8, 2025

Endorsed.

This is so Veep pic.twitter.com/9upSEhaQ08 — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) August 9, 2025

It so is.

And were these half fridays paid time charged to the taxpayers? Sounds like Billy needed to go. — heyyovico (@1earthylady) August 9, 2025

It might shock people to know at most jobs people are not given early release because the boss has a birthday — pillowfist (@pillowfister) August 9, 2025

Most bosses don't share their day of birth with the staff because that's childish.

Advertisement

An observation: the people who usually have the puritanical protestant "you must spend all your time working hard" view are usually people with cushy jobs or rubes who can't see that they're getting perpetually exploited. — Hobo with a job (@ravenfire47) August 9, 2025

Possibly, but there is a happy medium between 'Fri-yay' and whatever this is.

Bro was managing two things at once:



1) Being a nice manager and passionate about it

2) Getting the IRS to do less work



Why would we fire him https://t.co/JcrQZsQitu — Sunny (@sunnyright) August 9, 2025

Good point. The IRS working less is a very good thing.

No doubt.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.