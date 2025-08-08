Goofy York College Bans 'Field' from Social Work Program, Citing Slavery Trauma

Sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction and this is one of those times.

Yes, this is real...



York College (@YorkCollegeCUNY) is replacing the term "field" for their social work program because it could cause "trauma" for Black people by reminding them of slavery in America.



This college is funded by YOUR tax dollars. pic.twitter.com/ZZxBMZ5dz1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 7, 2025

Yes, they are banning the word 'field' because slaves once worked in them.

The City University of New York’s York College’s Master of Social Work program has eliminated the term “field” from its curriculum, citing its potential to cause trauma for black Americans due to the word’s association with slavery. The decision, detailed in the college’s course catalogue, reflects a broader trend among social work programs to adopt inclusive language. The York College program chose “to create an anti-racism learning environment by adopting alternative terminology in the place of the word ‘field,’” its catalogue states. “The decision was made by the MSW Team due to the term’s association with a painful historical era that inflicted significant harm on Black Americans/African Americans during their enslavement in America,” it adds. “The use of the term ‘field’ has the potential to trigger further multigenerational trauma and colorism.”

Absolute trash! Why don't we just skip to the end goal and ban every word from the English language because it's going to offend somebody. https://t.co/6X9VEhjBoh — Political_Contrast (@Politic_Contras) August 8, 2025

FFS! People have become soo weak minded. Grow up!



Oh wait, does the word “grow” remind you of slavery too? 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/hSRfg42JHw — Steve (@crzyamerican) August 8, 2025

Crops did grow in the fields so don't give them any ideas.

This crap is just plain stupid...🙄 https://t.co/cDWDlN5NXe — greg cummins (@gregcum84939928) August 8, 2025

Apparently, York College believes black students are mentally fragile wimps who will disintegrate at the slightest reminder that some black people used to be slaves over a century ago. https://t.co/mgi7L9RoQW — Patrick_Leigh_Presents (@PLeigh_Presents) August 8, 2025

These institutions should not be receiving federal dollars. It's nonsense.

Academics making conspiracy theories about word meanings is a job requirement. Endless committee meetings, memos, discussion boards, etc., all to accomplish nothing.



They know they pantomime productivity. It's a great gig for incompetents. https://t.co/jQyuu3ASTU — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) August 8, 2025

They have to do something to keep busy and try to prove their worth.

Talk about a place to burn diplomas…https://t.co/UP2GcGBjq1 — Kale (@dquisenberry) August 8, 2025

College has just become...STUPID. https://t.co/Mr7zTvYQWj — Vicki McKenna (@VickiMcKenna) August 8, 2025

Very stupid!

Pretty soon we can’t use words at all or thoughts or exist. https://t.co/crnYwHEAFD — Jacci🇺🇸 (@jkppcp) August 8, 2025

People will just walk around and watch Tik Tok on their phones and have no original thoughts. That's their goal.

Pull every dollar of funding from York College. https://t.co/9dnuJBzJyB — Andrew Alvarez (@theOGalv) August 7, 2025

How do all the black players in the NFL handle having to play on a field.



The trauma. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) August 7, 2025

Hopefully, they are providing them trauma counseling.

