Goofy York College Bans 'Field' from Social Work Program, Citing Slavery Trauma

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on August 08, 2025
Twitchy

Sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction and this is one of those times.

Yes, they are banning the word 'field' because slaves once worked in them. 

The City University of New York’s York College’s Master of Social Work program has eliminated the term “field” from its curriculum, citing its potential to cause trauma for black Americans due to the word’s association with slavery. 

The decision, detailed in the college’s course catalogue, reflects a broader trend among social work programs to adopt inclusive language.

The York College program chose “to create an anti-racism learning environment by adopting alternative terminology in the place of the word ‘field,’” its catalogue states.

“The decision was made by the MSW Team due to the term’s association with a painful historical era that inflicted significant harm on Black Americans/African Americans during their enslavement in America,” it adds.

“The use of the term ‘field’ has the potential to trigger further multigenerational trauma and colorism.”

Crops did grow in the fields so don't give them any ideas. 

These institutions should not be receiving federal dollars. It's nonsense. 

They have to do something to keep busy and try to prove their worth. 

Very stupid!

People will just walk around and watch Tik Tok on their phones and have no original thoughts. That's their goal. 

Hopefully, they are providing them trauma counseling. 

