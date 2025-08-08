Time for Retirement: Nancy Pelosi’s Incoherent Trans Agenda Rant Sparks Outrage

Pelosi really really needs to retire. She can hardly get a sentence out and when she is talking, she is talking babble about trans kids and a trans flag outside her office. What a weirdo.
PELOSI: “We are hoping that we can have gender-affirming care for our trans kids.” pic.twitter.com/pglAh7jxN1— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 8, 2025
She looks a mess.
Our adversaries are watching this and laughing.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 8, 2025
A nation where half its residents are hellbent on cultural suicide. https://t.co/QPPMiA1Uen
A nation whose leaders look like they've been on a bender.
Insanity https://t.co/yViwhpQpjY— x - Nancy Staten (@Raleighcaniac) August 8, 2025
That old bat needs to leave. https://t.co/cFkKwfYYP7— Mark Rooney (@Piper336) August 8, 2025
She needed to leave decades ago.
Democrats have truly lost their minds. Mutilation of Children is what is important to them. Oh and ILLEGALS https://t.co/sJtmOhxWjb— Mountain Mama (@RenewedDay) August 8, 2025
Sick sick woman. https://t.co/dJDXWHyBTR— Larry Blankenship (@augiegld) August 8, 2025
Pope Leo, please excommunicate this demon! Restore our faith in the Catholic Church! @Pontifex— Brer Faux (@BrerFaux) August 8, 2025
With the way she supports kiddie mutilation and abortion, she should.
This is the hill they’re willing to die on… incredible!— Matt (@mattfromdublin) August 8, 2025
It's insane.
Wow....they love to mutilate children, don't they?— Kimberly ❤🇺🇲❤🇺🇲❤🇺🇲💪 (@krc65672) August 8, 2025
She is drunk as F! Incoherent diarrhea of the mouth.— Dave Dolson (@davidtdolson) August 8, 2025
What a hag!
She is so Virtuous!— jobe (@alongadingdong) August 8, 2025
(she seems to up her virtual signaling game when close family investments are mentioned?)
She particularly wants America to know about her trans flag outside her office.
And I'm hoping she'll be permanently retired by Christmas— Hillbilly (@HElligy64701) August 8, 2025
Her retirement can't come soon enough.
Not AI pic.twitter.com/H8AR932Xym— Revisionist History (@Mast3rmo) August 8, 2025
AI indicates there is some intelligence involved, and well, this is Nancy Pelosi.
Sick— John (@JohnUSA84) August 8, 2025
Why hasn't she retired to a beach? Give me her 💲 and you'd never see me again— PolitiFactsRX (@PolitiFactsRX) August 8, 2025
Bf I even saw the quote I knew it would be some liberal bs. Every single time.— talkradio (@talkradio89) August 8, 2025
If Nancy Pelosi is involved, it will definitely be some liberal BS.
How about a mental facility for you and the sick psychos who think they can change their sex.— YourHeadRentFree (@YourHeadRentFr1) August 8, 2025
Our? How many does she have?— Hatman7 (@Hatman19225538) August 8, 2025
She acts as if she has her collection of them.
Pure evil.— Frank Filippelli (@boobinwh) August 8, 2025
What the hell is wrong with the Democrats? Why are they so intent on doing harm to children?— Andrew Moore (@erzigant) August 8, 2025
They're evil.
Evil, evil woman. Only second to Killary.— Mr. Jeremy Turner 🇺🇲☝️ (@MrJeremyTurner) August 8, 2025
It's a tight race.
What a bumbling nut job.— colorado trout (@kentbroome1) August 8, 2025
She's really needs in-patient care.
