Time for Retirement: Nancy Pelosi’s Incoherent Trans Agenda Rant Sparks Outrage

Pelosi really really needs to retire. She can hardly get a sentence out and when she is talking, she is talking babble about trans kids and a trans flag outside her office. What a weirdo.

Advertisement

PELOSI: “We are hoping that we can have gender-affirming care for our trans kids.” pic.twitter.com/pglAh7jxN1 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 8, 2025

She looks a mess.

Our adversaries are watching this and laughing.



A nation where half its residents are hellbent on cultural suicide. https://t.co/QPPMiA1Uen — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 8, 2025

A nation whose leaders look like they've been on a bender.

That old bat needs to leave. https://t.co/cFkKwfYYP7 — Mark Rooney (@Piper336) August 8, 2025

She needed to leave decades ago.

Democrats have truly lost their minds. Mutilation of Children is what is important to them. Oh and ILLEGALS https://t.co/sJtmOhxWjb — Mountain Mama (@RenewedDay) August 8, 2025

Pope Leo, please excommunicate this demon! Restore our faith in the Catholic Church! @Pontifex — Brer Faux (@BrerFaux) August 8, 2025

With the way she supports kiddie mutilation and abortion, she should.

This is the hill they’re willing to die on… incredible! — Matt (@mattfromdublin) August 8, 2025

It's insane.

Wow....they love to mutilate children, don't they? — Kimberly ❤🇺🇲❤🇺🇲❤🇺🇲💪 (@krc65672) August 8, 2025

She is drunk as F! Incoherent diarrhea of the mouth. — Dave Dolson (@davidtdolson) August 8, 2025

What a hag!

She is so Virtuous!

(she seems to up her virtual signaling game when close family investments are mentioned?) — jobe (@alongadingdong) August 8, 2025

She particularly wants America to know about her trans flag outside her office.

And I'm hoping she'll be permanently retired by Christmas — Hillbilly (@HElligy64701) August 8, 2025

Her retirement can't come soon enough.

AI indicates there is some intelligence involved, and well, this is Nancy Pelosi.

Sick — John (@JohnUSA84) August 8, 2025

Why hasn't she retired to a beach? Give me her 💲 and you'd never see me again — PolitiFactsRX (@PolitiFactsRX) August 8, 2025

Bf I even saw the quote I knew it would be some liberal bs. Every single time. — talkradio (@talkradio89) August 8, 2025

Advertisement

If Nancy Pelosi is involved, it will definitely be some liberal BS.

How about a mental facility for you and the sick psychos who think they can change their sex. — YourHeadRentFree (@YourHeadRentFr1) August 8, 2025

Our? How many does she have? — Hatman7 (@Hatman19225538) August 8, 2025

She acts as if she has her collection of them.

Pure evil. — Frank Filippelli (@boobinwh) August 8, 2025

What the hell is wrong with the Democrats? Why are they so intent on doing harm to children? — Andrew Moore (@erzigant) August 8, 2025

They're evil.

Evil, evil woman. Only second to Killary. — Mr. Jeremy Turner 🇺🇲☝️ (@MrJeremyTurner) August 8, 2025

It's a tight race.

What a bumbling nut job. — colorado trout (@kentbroome1) August 8, 2025

She's really needs in-patient care.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.