Mikel Jollett’s Outrageous Claim That Republicans Don’t Want Cancer Cured Ignites X Firestorm

Mikel Jollett is a writer and musician. He stays on the defense of Leftist causes and his tweet today was a real doozy.

Can someone please tell me why Republicans don’t want to cure cancer? — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) August 6, 2025

Of course! Republicans love cancer or something. Cancer never effects Republicans or kills their loved ones. That only happens to Democrats. Eyeroll.

Why would cancer need to be cured when Joe Biden assured us he would cure it?



Was that not done? Was I lied to? https://t.co/fpyplIMOWO — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 8, 2025

Exactly! Biden promised to take care of it. Why is this still an issue? It's almost like Biden is a liar. Oh yeah, he is.

Can someone please tell me why Democrats think only the government is capable of doing cancer research? https://t.co/ky4ZfhxbgK — RBe (@RBPundit) August 8, 2025

Government is about the least efficient entity on the planet.

I missed the part where Democrats cured cancer. https://t.co/FaWJ3mq9Fp — Minister’s Daughter (@ministersdaugh) August 7, 2025

Apparently all of America did because it didn't happen.

Can someone please tell me why Smart Blue People think 'if RFK is against it, it'll definitiely Cure Cancer' is a good rubric for determining what will/will not cure cancer



dumbest discourse since Stem Cell Research w/Fetal Cells was gonna Cure Everything cuz W. didn't like it https://t.co/X7kUt8jSqc — sonch (@soncharm) August 8, 2025

If something good is done by the Trump Administration, the Left will automatically oppose it, no matter how good or helpful it might be. It's the Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Joe Biden already did that.

Remember? https://t.co/M0Yv5v2twh — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) August 8, 2025

Nope can’t tell you because that is 100% untrue… of course you already knew that. https://t.co/M1uJt7ZFyB — Steve Keating (@LeadToday) August 7, 2025

Of course it's untrue.

Can someone please tell me why democrats insist on only recruiting the stupidest imbeciles on the planet to be part of their base? And the biggest liars of the population? Worthless pieces of sh@t like you need to be gone @sshole. https://t.co/FCCfdBmY5M — Jim Girard (@GirardJim122) August 7, 2025

we were told joe biden was gonna cure cancer do you mean he lied ? https://t.co/IN5Zff2TfQ — john johnson (@bigjohnny292) August 8, 2025

It was another of his usual lies.

This seems about right.

Can someone tell me why democrats want kids to be trafficked, castrated, abused, or worse? https://t.co/xiQKoxszHc — BowTiedLope | AI/ML 4 ALL (@BowTiedLope) August 7, 2025

They are masochists.

Can you tell us why after 40 years of funding it has not been cured?

Perhaps after that much failure it should be approached differently.

Currently we are treating renal cell carcinoma w privately funded therapeutics.



Our Healthcare system values treatment over cures. — McG-2028 (@McGg2024) August 7, 2025

Finally, a sane answer that isn't 'Republicans hate everyone and want them all to die'. How refreshing.

What has a trillion in cancer research gotten us?



Cancer is off the charts.



The mRNA technology was proven dangerous- see the Covid shot.



It’s time to quit just throwing money at research like we’ve thrown money at education and actually get some accountability.



A reset/… — Farmgirl (@greenboat) August 7, 2025

That's what RFK is trying to accomplish.

