Mikel Jollett’s Outrageous Claim That Republicans Don’t Want Cancer Cured Ignites X Firestorm

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on August 08, 2025
imgflip

Mikel Jollett is a writer and musician. He stays on the defense of Leftist causes and his tweet today was a real doozy.

Of course! Republicans love cancer or something. Cancer never effects Republicans or kills their loved ones. That only happens to Democrats. Eyeroll. 

Exactly! Biden promised to take care of it. Why is this still an issue? It's almost like Biden is a liar. Oh yeah, he is. 

Government is about the least efficient entity on the planet. 

Apparently all of America did because it didn't happen.

If something good is done by the Trump Administration, the Left will automatically oppose it, no matter how good or helpful it might be. It's the Trump Derangement Syndrome. 

Of course it's untrue. 

It was another of his usual lies.

This seems about right. 

They are masochists. 

Finally, a sane answer that isn't 'Republicans hate everyone and want them all to die'. How refreshing. 

That's what RFK is trying to accomplish.

