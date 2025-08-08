Jolanda Jones Spills the Truth: Her Campaign Is Fueled by Her Bizarre Obsession to Impeach Trump

It's hard to know if Jolanda Jones really believes this bombastic approach she has taken lately will get her elected or it is just for publicity, but at any rate, it's a terrible look.
Texas State Rep. Jolanda Jones says Democrats want to stop the redistricting so that they'll be able to impeach Trump:— Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 8, 2025
"I'm running for Congress... I will investigate the hell out of Donald Trump and then we will impeach him. That's what Democrats will do." pic.twitter.com/b96TV5r2tZ
The Left only cares about impeaching Trump and not working for the American people. That much is clear.
Same losing strategy. https://t.co/uv04B8ykkd— Gideon (@gideon_556) August 8, 2025
They'll never learn the American people are sick of the antics and want their elected officials to work on getting results.
Attention USA! Need to have record turnout for midterms to make sure these scumbags can't break the USA again! https://t.co/12S290mQp6— LinuxBadass (@BadassLinux) August 8, 2025
Amen.
Democrats learned nothing from November 5. https://t.co/negZizvkwf— Bill Mynatt (@bill_mynatt) August 8, 2025
Not one thing.
For what now? Because it worked so well the last two times!? https://t.co/LhRbRVJWvf— ⚖️TRY 2 Come & Take It🥃👠 (@6ftmommy) August 8, 2025
They certainly can’t govern. Persecuting your opponents is all they do, besides stealing trillions. https://t.co/j46ltclmJh— Debra 💕 (@debra0827) August 8, 2025
That's the only trick they have left up their sleeves and it isn't working very well anymore.
Fighting Trump is not a public service. A shame Democrats don't understand what their role is. https://t.co/OCLuvd4CVs— Andrea E (@AAC0519) August 8, 2025
All they want is power. Thats the modern Democrat party. https://t.co/IWDiaKRSz3— TheLoudestMute! (@NScottS44) August 8, 2025
They only want power and they don't care who they hurt or how badly the American people need effective governance.
Democrats are a TDS broken record.... https://t.co/HhvzKPg8rv— Erin Brophy - don't forget to laugh.. (@ERINBROPHY18) August 8, 2025
God these people are dumb https://t.co/nK7i3x0qBl— Gary Otto (@garyotto90) August 8, 2025
Cheaters and losers hate it when they can’t do what they want when they want it🙄😡 https://t.co/8uaDaREHyi— Resa —Proud Army Veteran🇺🇸 (@Resa72296131) August 8, 2025
They hate that they can't destroy Trump.
They are foaming at the mouth to impeach him. They don't even need a crime. They'll make one up.— Tiffanie Tx (@tiffanie_tx) August 8, 2025
Jolanda Jones has the mindset of a child plagued by "get Trump" tunnel vision. https://t.co/T7gy5ob7JH
It's really disgusting.
“I will investigate the hell out of Donald Trump and then we will impeach him. That's what Democrats will do."— Michael Ryan (@MRyanKC) August 8, 2025
Because, you know, nothing says “saving democracy” quite like trying to remove the duly elected president for no discernible reason!@greg_price11 https://t.co/OFm2GNAASH
More like an enemy of the state.
That’s ALL Democrats have done for a decade. Aren’t Dem voters sick of being last place on the list of Dem priorities? Trump, illegal aliens, lining their own pockets, viral videos, and then 50 more things before constituents. https://t.co/GIjn5atpbF— Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) August 8, 2025
If they aren't sick of it, they should be.
