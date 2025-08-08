Biden’s SHOCKING FEMA Scandal: Exploiting Disaster Victims for Dem. Voter Registration
Senator Whitehouse’s Meddling in Judicial Misconduct Case Sparks Outrage Over Partisan Int...
VIP
Gerry-Maddening: Eight Videos Show the Crazy Lengths Democrats Are Going to in Texas...
Zohran Mamdani Says He’s Trump’s Worst Nightmare but We Don’t See the White...
Kathy Hochul: Dems Follow the Rules But Mean State-Redistricting Republicans Are Forcing U...
‘Only Rosie O’Donnell!’ Ten Years Ago We Laughed as Trump Killed Political Correctness...
Colorado LEOs Facing Fines, Lawsuits for Alerting ICE About an Illegal
Trump Signs EO Creating Task Force to Oversee LA Olympics
VIP
When It Comes to Texas Redistricting, the GOP's Silence Is Deafening
VIP
Brits Ready for Massive Protests Outside Migrant Hotels
Americans Challenged to Name a War the US Has Won Without UK Support
NYT: FBI Forces Out FBI Agent Who Investigated Trump
Hen Mazzig Compiles the Most Outrageous Moments From Mahmoud Khalil's NYT Interview
Gov. Maura Healey Spending $97 Million on Housing for Illegals

Newsom Family’s Nonprofit Scheme: Funneling Taxpayer Millions to Her Personal For Profit

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 AM on August 08, 2025
AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

If you think Gavin Newsom is slimy, his wife (or partner) may be just as bad. 

Advertisement

NGO run by Gavin Newoms' wife gets millions in taxpayer dollars which is then sent to her 'for profit' organization - giving the Newsom family a benefit of ~$1.5 million from nonprofit salary + ~$1.7 million from film sales/licenses. The Representation Project (Jennifer Newsom's nonprofit organization) receives millions of dollars from the State of California. That project has paid nearly $2 million to Jennifer Newsoms' for profit since 2021, including a $150,000 annual contracting fee since 2018. Many are now accusing Newsom of funnelling taxpayer dollars through his wife's NGO to her 'for profit' organization and are calling for a federal investigation. Jennifer Newsom Is a filmmaker and advocate for gender equity. She founded The Representation Project in 2011 and serves as its CEO. She also owns Girls Club Entertainment, LLC, her for-profit film production company.The Representation Project is A 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on "gender justice" through films and icenses documentaries Jennifer Newsom is paid about $150,000 from the nonprofit in salary. Girls Club Entertainment, Inc is Jennifer Newsom's for-profit company, which produces the films licensed by her nonprofit 'The Representation Project' which is funded by the state. Meaning taxpayer dollars fund Jennifer's non-profit, which pays Jennifer a salary then contracts Jennifer's for profit to produce all the films that have been licenced by her non-profit. IRS Form 990 filings show The Representation Project has paid Girls Club Entertainment $1.64 million since 2012 for film production and licensing rights. These payments are disclosed as related-party transactions because Jennifer Siebel Newsom controls both entities. The Representation Project has earned about $1.48 million in licensing fees from public schools (taxpayer dollars) nationwide since 2012 California schools have paid an average of $270 per license for films and curricula, used in gender equity and mental health programs. Over 5,000 schools have licensed materials, with critics arguing this creates a conflict, as the Newsom's are allegedly benefiting from state funds.California school districts use portions of their budgets to license films and curricula from the nonprofit. This has generated ~$1.48 million in revenue for the nonprofit from public schools.The nonprofit pays Jennifer Newsom's for-profit company for producing and licensing the films.This includes ~$150,000 annual fees since 2018, totaling $1.64 million. These are reported as "program service expenses" in IRS 990 forms. In addition to the for-profit payments, she receives a salary from the nonprofit  and profits from Girls Club Total family benefit: ~$1.5 million from nonprofit salary + ~$1.7 million from film sales/licenses since 2012.

Recommended

Biden’s SHOCKING FEMA Scandal: Exploiting Disaster Victims for Dem. Voter Registration
justmindy
Advertisement

So, she takes money from taxpayers and then feeds it to her 'for profit' movie company and then pays herself a hefty salary. Basically, she is making woke after school specials and making millions. Nice work if you can get it.

The Democratic crime families.

Her description of those encounters with Weinstein during his trial were gross and vile. The fact she still asked Harvey to donate to her man's campaign after those encounters is even more bizarre.

Advertisement

Oh, it definitely explains the wealth. 

Even her parents went across the country to get away from her mess. Can't blame them.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden’s SHOCKING FEMA Scandal: Exploiting Disaster Victims for Dem. Voter Registration
justmindy
Senator Whitehouse’s Meddling in Judicial Misconduct Case Sparks Outrage Over Partisan Interference
justmindy
Americans Challenged to Name a War the US Has Won Without UK Support
Brett T.
‘Only Rosie O’Donnell!’ Ten Years Ago We Laughed as Trump Killed Political Correctness on a Debate Stage
Warren Squire
Judge Lina Hidalgo's Hysterical Tax Hike Tantrum: Chaos Erupts at Harris County Commissioners Court
justmindy
INSANE Woke Mom Says She'd GLADLY Let a Man Do Her Teen Daughter's Bra Fitting
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Biden’s SHOCKING FEMA Scandal: Exploiting Disaster Victims for Dem. Voter Registration justmindy
Advertisement