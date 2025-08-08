Newsom Family’s Nonprofit Scheme: Funneling Taxpayer Millions to Her Personal For Profit

If you think Gavin Newsom is slimy, his wife (or partner) may be just as bad.

NGO run by Gavin Newoms' wife gets millions in taxpayer dollars which is then sent to her 'for profit' organization - giving the Newsom family a benefit of ~$1.5 million from nonprofit salary + ~$1.7 million from film sales/licenses. The Representation Project (Jennifer Newsom's… pic.twitter.com/FgFcB6UKdH — Denise Aguilar (@InformedMama209) August 7, 2025

NGO run by Gavin Newoms' wife gets millions in taxpayer dollars which is then sent to her 'for profit' organization - giving the Newsom family a benefit of ~$1.5 million from nonprofit salary + ~$1.7 million from film sales/licenses. The Representation Project (Jennifer Newsom's nonprofit organization) receives millions of dollars from the State of California. That project has paid nearly $2 million to Jennifer Newsoms' for profit since 2021, including a $150,000 annual contracting fee since 2018. Many are now accusing Newsom of funnelling taxpayer dollars through his wife's NGO to her 'for profit' organization and are calling for a federal investigation. Jennifer Newsom Is a filmmaker and advocate for gender equity. She founded The Representation Project in 2011 and serves as its CEO. She also owns Girls Club Entertainment, LLC, her for-profit film production company.The Representation Project is A 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on "gender justice" through films and icenses documentaries Jennifer Newsom is paid about $150,000 from the nonprofit in salary. Girls Club Entertainment, Inc is Jennifer Newsom's for-profit company, which produces the films licensed by her nonprofit 'The Representation Project' which is funded by the state. Meaning taxpayer dollars fund Jennifer's non-profit, which pays Jennifer a salary then contracts Jennifer's for profit to produce all the films that have been licenced by her non-profit. IRS Form 990 filings show The Representation Project has paid Girls Club Entertainment $1.64 million since 2012 for film production and licensing rights. These payments are disclosed as related-party transactions because Jennifer Siebel Newsom controls both entities. The Representation Project has earned about $1.48 million in licensing fees from public schools (taxpayer dollars) nationwide since 2012 California schools have paid an average of $270 per license for films and curricula, used in gender equity and mental health programs. Over 5,000 schools have licensed materials, with critics arguing this creates a conflict, as the Newsom's are allegedly benefiting from state funds.California school districts use portions of their budgets to license films and curricula from the nonprofit. This has generated ~$1.48 million in revenue for the nonprofit from public schools.The nonprofit pays Jennifer Newsom's for-profit company for producing and licensing the films.This includes ~$150,000 annual fees since 2018, totaling $1.64 million. These are reported as "program service expenses" in IRS 990 forms. In addition to the for-profit payments, she receives a salary from the nonprofit and profits from Girls Club Total family benefit: ~$1.5 million from nonprofit salary + ~$1.7 million from film sales/licenses since 2012.

So, she takes money from taxpayers and then feeds it to her 'for profit' movie company and then pays herself a hefty salary. Basically, she is making woke after school specials and making millions. Nice work if you can get it.

Newson has perfected the Biden program for ripping off the public. https://t.co/KTwSuHTc9G — Doug Bush (@DougBush_X) August 8, 2025

The Democratic crime families.

She also had sex with Harvey Weinstein, just thought I should throw that in there. scumbag Gavin Newsom and his scumbag wife are going down and this feels so good! Finally justice will be served. https://t.co/uHbuxBjtPt — Sarah Sansoni (@sarahsansoni) August 7, 2025

Her description of those encounters with Weinstein during his trial were gross and vile. The fact she still asked Harvey to donate to her man's campaign after those encounters is even more bizarre.

Seems like the word NGO is synonymous with Rich Demoncrat. https://t.co/J0faLdhgPs — Lovable Little Fuzzball (@hardcorepatri0t) August 8, 2025

I'm sure this practice is routine for many politicians, and it certainly explains how someone who never worked in the private sector or created value for customers becomes extraordinarily wealthy while in public service. #copolitics https://t.co/HqvoF0Lxxs — James Constas (@JamesConstas) August 8, 2025

Oh, it definitely explains the wealth.

Jennifer and her failure of a Governor husband, are so corrupt, Jennifer’s parents chose to reside in Florida under the governess of Governor Ron DeSantis — Surfista Suz (@TheWaveDealer4) August 7, 2025

Even her parents went across the country to get away from her mess. Can't blame them.

