Biden’s SHOCKING FEMA Scandal: Exploiting Disaster Victims for Dem. Voter Registration

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on August 08, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

As if the Biden Administration wasn't enough of a disaster, now we learn Americans in crisis who needed FEMA aid were pushed to register to vote. As if that is something a victim of tragedy wants to think about.

Advertisement

Gross.

The Biden administration abused its power by turning the entire mechanism of the federal government into a Democratic voter mobilization campaign, according to newly unearthed White House documents viewed exclusively by The Post.

The worst offender was FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, under the Department of Homeland Security, which was controlled for four years by Biden’s Machiavellian border buster Alejandro Mayorkas.

When responding to an emergency or a natural disaster, FEMA employees were directed to make voter registration a “key priority.” They politically targeted vulnerable people in their hour of need instead of focusing on providing federal assistance. Left-wing NGOs were brought in to “educate” FEMA staff about “equity and voter access for individuals affected by disaster,” says a Trump administration official. “FEMA’s job is to make sure Americans who have suffered catastrophic loss due to some disaster in their community [can access] food, water and shelter … Under President Biden, FEMA, like every agency, produced a plan on how they would leverage these crisis situations for political [purposes]. I can’t think of anything more disgusting. 

Advertisement

Instead of making a horrible time easier on suffering Americans, the Biden Administration were more worried about lecturing voters. It's sickening. 

This is worse than people coming door to door to hand out pamphlets about their church while you're eating dinner.

All Democrats care about is winning while Republicans try to play by the rules. 

Advertisement

The whole Biden family is corrupt. 

Mission Impossible. 

Everything Biden touches turns to corruption. 

