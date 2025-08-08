Biden’s SHOCKING FEMA Scandal: Exploiting Disaster Victims for Dem. Voter Registration

As if the Biden Administration wasn't enough of a disaster, now we learn Americans in crisis who needed FEMA aid were pushed to register to vote. As if that is something a victim of tragedy wants to think about.

Advertisement

Column's up: Biden abused his authority by turning FEMA into a far-left political machine https://t.co/cIjAcUCzVL — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 7, 2025

Gross.

The Biden administration abused its power by turning the entire mechanism of the federal government into a Democratic voter mobilization campaign, according to newly unearthed White House documents viewed exclusively by The Post. The worst offender was FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, under the Department of Homeland Security, which was controlled for four years by Biden’s Machiavellian border buster Alejandro Mayorkas. When responding to an emergency or a natural disaster, FEMA employees were directed to make voter registration a “key priority.” They politically targeted vulnerable people in their hour of need instead of focusing on providing federal assistance. Left-wing NGOs were brought in to “educate” FEMA staff about “equity and voter access for individuals affected by disaster,” says a Trump administration official. “FEMA’s job is to make sure Americans who have suffered catastrophic loss due to some disaster in their community [can access] food, water and shelter … Under President Biden, FEMA, like every agency, produced a plan on how they would leverage these crisis situations for political [purposes]. I can’t think of anything more disgusting.

Instead of making a horrible time easier on suffering Americans, the Biden Administration were more worried about lecturing voters. It's sickening.

"We're here to help you with disaster relief, but first, let's make sure you are registered to vote" https://t.co/fGLaKHYpXy — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 7, 2025

This is worse than people coming door to door to hand out pamphlets about their church while you're eating dinner.

Seriously, at what point do the layers and layers of conscious incompetence, planned dereliction of duty, deliberate political actions which they knew would cause death and ruin lives become treason?



Not cutesy political games, but betrayals.



Malicious betrayals. — Michael Ledwith (@ledwith_michael) August 7, 2025

All Democrats care about is winning while Republicans try to play by the rules.

Under Biden, every instrument of government that could be weaponized to oppress political opponents was brought to bear agaist targets big and small. He was evil and corrupt for his entire life. He just doesn't remember. But we do. — John Longbowe (@APDSSABOT) August 8, 2025

Advertisement

The whole Biden family is corrupt.

Name one federal agency that President Autopen DIDN’T corrupt? — HD Lanzoni 🐭 (@EGadsden1776) August 7, 2025

Mission Impossible.

The corruption just never ends. FEMA, BLS, FBI etc.



The fish rots from the head, but Biden was a patsy.



Obama and Clinton and the whole apparatus needs to be outed, shamed, and punished to the full extent of the law. — D King (@DGK1285) August 7, 2025

Everything Biden touches turns to corruption.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.