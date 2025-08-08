VIP
The Media's Bully Pulpit
So-Called 'Expert' on 'Disinformation' Says South Park Is Only Media Outlet Ridiculing Pre...
Goofy York College Bans 'Field' from Social Work Program, Citing Slavery Trauma
Jolanda Jones Spills the Truth: Her Campaign Is Fueled by Her Bizarre Obsession...
Active Shooter Reported on the Campus of Emory University in Atlanta
VIP
200 Days of Triumph and Elegance: Melania and President Trump Shine in Iconic...
Beantown Bust: Boston's Sanctuary Sheriff Arrested on Federal Extortion Charges
David Weigel's Gaslighting Fails: Receipts Prove Left's Sydney Sweeney Outrage Was Real
Careful Pinocchio, Your Nose Is Growing: Glenn Kessler Tries to Defend His Record...
Trump's Bold Strike: Unleashing Military Might Against Latin American Drug Cartels
Apollo 13 Astronaut Jim Lovell Dies Aged 97
What Have YOU Done? Jared Moskowitz Shows His True Colors Trying to Dunk...
Bonnie Raitt's Take on 'Shocking' Cancellation of Show Losing $40 Million a Year...
Shut Up, Starmer: British PM Gets SMACKED DOWN Over Call for Israeli Ceasefire

Cuomo Unleashes Fierce Attack on Mamdani’s Rent Control Hypocrisy in NYC Mayoral Showdown

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on August 08, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File and Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

Andrew Cuomo has taken to X to attack Zohran Mamdani. Get out your popcorn.

Advertisement

Mamdani had a days long wedding on a compound and it was quite the lavish affair. Hard to understand why he'd need a rent controlled apartment. 

Cuomo sounds a bit desperate rattling off his lineage, but heaven knows he would be a much better Mayor than Mamdani. 

So, no matter how much money he makes in the future, he can keep his cheap digs. That doesn't seem very fair. 

Recommended

Beantown Bust: Boston's Sanctuary Sheriff Arrested on Federal Extortion Charges
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Typical commie who wants to live off someone else's labor.

It's disgusting, but Mamdani is a gross person. 

Cuomo is finally playing hardball. It took him long enough. 

Advertisement

Stay tuned!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS HOMELESSNESS NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Beantown Bust: Boston's Sanctuary Sheriff Arrested on Federal Extortion Charges
Amy Curtis
Goofy York College Bans 'Field' from Social Work Program, Citing Slavery Trauma
justmindy
Jolanda Jones Spills the Truth: Her Campaign Is Fueled by Her Bizarre Obsession to Impeach Trump
justmindy
So-Called 'Expert' on 'Disinformation' Says South Park Is Only Media Outlet Ridiculing President Trump
Amy Curtis
Bonnie Raitt's Take on 'Shocking' Cancellation of Show Losing $40 Million a Year Strikes the Wrong Chord
Doug P.
David Weigel's Gaslighting Fails: Receipts Prove Left's Sydney Sweeney Outrage Was Real
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Beantown Bust: Boston's Sanctuary Sheriff Arrested on Federal Extortion Charges Amy Curtis
Advertisement