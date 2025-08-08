Cuomo Unleashes Fierce Attack on Mamdani’s Rent Control Hypocrisy in NYC Mayoral Showdown

Andrew Cuomo has taken to X to attack Zohran Mamdani. Get out your popcorn.

Somewhere last night in New York City, a single mother and her children slept at a homeless shelter because you, assemblyman @ZohranKMamdani are occupying her rent controlled apartment.



You grew up rich and married an even wealthier woman. You’ve had weddings on 3 continents.… https://t.co/kWXUI0MxdA pic.twitter.com/mvYZfCO8Af — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) August 8, 2025

Mamdani had a days long wedding on a compound and it was quite the lavish affair. Hard to understand why he'd need a rent controlled apartment.

In case you forgot, I’m Andrew Cuomo, son of Mario, grandson of Andrea.



Welcome to the heavyweight bout, @ZohranKMamdani



This is a two man race. You look tired already. It’s just the second round. — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) August 8, 2025

Cuomo sounds a bit desperate rattling off his lineage, but heaven knows he would be a much better Mayor than Mamdani.

Before 2019, a rent stabilized apt switched to market rate when the rent went above $2700 & the tenants made above $200k. But that was repealed in 2019. Now NYers who luck into a stabilized apt get to keep their artificially low rent forever, no matter how rich they become. https://t.co/5xj5nr4S2c — daniela (@daniela__127) August 8, 2025

So, no matter how much money he makes in the future, he can keep his cheap digs. That doesn't seem very fair.

Incredible that New York City might elect a rich kid welfare case as its next mayor. His world-famous parents live in a luxury apartment, while he abuses public assistance well into his thirties. His ideology is just a rationalization of the way he lives: other people pay. https://t.co/0kOdBen7II — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 8, 2025

Typical commie who wants to live off someone else's labor.

Cuomo has been wrong about a lot, but he’s not wrong on this.

Mamdani is an ultra-wealthy socialist fraud who takes advantage of the system to further enrich himself. https://t.co/Dc5giJh1L3 — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 8, 2025

Cuomo does have a point: it is grubby, self entitled, corrupt behavior to occupy a rent controlled apartment when you’re a rich kid whose parents have a spare luxury apartment in Chelsea on hand.



It’s this sort of thing that people immediately recognize in Mamdani and makes him… https://t.co/AK2TVf63B1 — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) August 8, 2025

It's disgusting, but Mamdani is a gross person.

Cuomo has clearly hired a new messaging team. This 👇🏻is his first smart salvo of the election. Sliwa should echo it soon. https://t.co/pRnojezqHX — Jake Novak (@jakejakeny) August 8, 2025

Cuomo is finally playing hardball. It took him long enough.

Hate him if you like, Cuomo isn't wrong: Mamdani is the nepo-baby of millionaire jet-setters who proudly boasted about gaming rent-controlled housing. He's a hypocrite, an exploiter, and a fraud. https://t.co/2MhwzHZU9z — Botted ShitLib Account (@CitedNeed) August 8, 2025

About time you start to fight

New Yorkers will back you if you fight fight fight — real estate (@OwnerNoFee) August 8, 2025

It ain't about how hard you hit, it's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) August 8, 2025

Stay tuned!

