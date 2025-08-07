One Year On: Goofy Tim Walz Spins Kamala’s Epic Flop While X Roars With Laughter

Tampon Tim Walz took time out of his day to reflect on the one year anniversary of Kamala Harris choosing him to lose bigly alongside her. It's not necessarily a memory most Americans want to recall, but Tim is sinking back into his useless life, so he is grasping at any straw.
A year ago today, @KamalaHarris gave me the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to travel the country and meet America. I’m deeply grateful for those wild 91 days.— Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2025
While the road ahead is challenging, we cannot lose hope. There’s work to do and I need you to stay in the fight. pic.twitter.com/mtLAoaj5YE
He should really lose hope. His political career is over.
Most people try to forget their most humiliating defeat, but you celebrate it. 🤣— FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) August 7, 2025
He's apparently a masochist.
Thank you for running, Tim! pic.twitter.com/snFVPaRpR1— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 6, 2025
Conservatives truly appreciate it!
You made a bad campaign even worse. Congratulations?— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 7, 2025
To be fair, it was already a sinking ship, but he absolutely did not help bail water.
It's ok. You can lose hope.— Jon AweXome - Memento Mori 💀 🇺🇲 (@RealStarMan) August 7, 2025
And he should.
The people yearn for a feminine male influence - 2028 is your year!— 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 7, 2025
The people absolutely do not.
You sure brought masculinity to the forefront with your jazz hands and prancing around on stage.— Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 7, 2025
Republicans want to thank you for that. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JB2rggq1Dj
Whatever you say, Command Sergeant Super Duper Major Corporal Ranger Walz.— Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 7, 2025
Just call him Captain Kangaroo.
I think you may have been better off not commemorating this day…— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 7, 2025
One would think he would try to forget this day ever happened.
Mmmeeeemmmoooorriiieeeeess.🎶— EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) August 7, 2025
😂 pic.twitter.com/0pPeEiluLt
The public humiliation you received is a fitting reward for your cowardice.— Vierd 🇺🇸 (@Vierd1) August 7, 2025
All is fair in love and politics.
Still no clue as to why you lost?— Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) August 7, 2025
Self-awareness isn't his strong suit.
Give us a leg kick, Timmy.— Sir Harry Flashman VC, KCB, KCIE (@HFlashmanVCKCB) August 7, 2025
He could probably do a heckuva herkie.
The Incredible Shrinking and Sinking Tim Walz! 📉 pic.twitter.com/AebdGsHUgQ— MN Republicans Northland Edition (@MNHD3BGOP) August 7, 2025
Two losers.— maskless II (@GOP_ATL) August 7, 2025
America wasn't fooled.
Thank goodness America dodged that bullet.
Yeah you two wasted $1.6 billion for nothing 😆— ideaman@inventitnow (@Ideaman21) August 7, 2025
You were an unmitigated disaster, and we thank you for that.— Real American (@TrumpBetr2ndTrm) August 7, 2025
You wasted taxpayers' money, Timmy— Nicole (@unfilterered) August 7, 2025
And you're owing some people for lying through your teeth
That's not something to brag about!
There was nothing worth bragging about in that campaign.
