One Year On: Goofy Tim Walz Spins Kamala’s Epic Flop While X Roars With Laughter

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 AM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Tampon Tim Walz took time out of his day to reflect on the one year anniversary of Kamala Harris choosing him to lose bigly alongside her. It's not necessarily a memory most Americans want to recall, but Tim is sinking back into his useless life, so he is grasping at any straw. 

He should really lose hope. His political career is over.

He's apparently a masochist.

Conservatives truly appreciate it!

To be fair, it was already a sinking ship, but he absolutely did not help bail water.

And he should.

The people absolutely do not.

Just call him Captain Kangaroo.

One would think he would try to forget this day ever happened. 

All is fair in love and politics. 

Self-awareness isn't his strong suit. 

He could probably do a heckuva herkie.

Thank goodness America dodged that bullet.

There was nothing worth bragging about in that campaign. 

