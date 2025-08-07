One Year On: Goofy Tim Walz Spins Kamala’s Epic Flop While X Roars With Laughter

Tampon Tim Walz took time out of his day to reflect on the one year anniversary of Kamala Harris choosing him to lose bigly alongside her. It's not necessarily a memory most Americans want to recall, but Tim is sinking back into his useless life, so he is grasping at any straw.

A year ago today, @KamalaHarris gave me the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to travel the country and meet America. I’m deeply grateful for those wild 91 days.



While the road ahead is challenging, we cannot lose hope. There’s work to do and I need you to stay in the fight. pic.twitter.com/mtLAoaj5YE — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2025

He should really lose hope. His political career is over.

Most people try to forget their most humiliating defeat, but you celebrate it. 🤣 — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) August 7, 2025

He's apparently a masochist.

Thank you for running, Tim! pic.twitter.com/snFVPaRpR1 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 6, 2025

Conservatives truly appreciate it!

You made a bad campaign even worse. Congratulations? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 7, 2025

To be fair, it was already a sinking ship, but he absolutely did not help bail water.

It's ok. You can lose hope. — Jon AweXome - Memento Mori 💀 🇺🇲 (@RealStarMan) August 7, 2025

And he should.

The people yearn for a feminine male influence - 2028 is your year! — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) August 7, 2025

The people absolutely do not.

You sure brought masculinity to the forefront with your jazz hands and prancing around on stage.

Republicans want to thank you for that. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JB2rggq1Dj — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) August 7, 2025

Whatever you say, Command Sergeant Super Duper Major Corporal Ranger Walz. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) August 7, 2025

Just call him Captain Kangaroo.

I think you may have been better off not commemorating this day… — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 7, 2025

One would think he would try to forget this day ever happened.

The public humiliation you received is a fitting reward for your cowardice. — Vierd 🇺🇸 (@Vierd1) August 7, 2025

All is fair in love and politics.

Still no clue as to why you lost? — Scott Harnett 🇺🇸 (@ScottHarnett_) August 7, 2025

Self-awareness isn't his strong suit.

Give us a leg kick, Timmy. — Sir Harry Flashman VC, KCB, KCIE (@HFlashmanVCKCB) August 7, 2025

He could probably do a heckuva herkie.

The Incredible Shrinking and Sinking Tim Walz! 📉 pic.twitter.com/AebdGsHUgQ — MN Republicans Northland Edition (@MNHD3BGOP) August 7, 2025

Two losers.



America wasn't fooled. — maskless II (@GOP_ATL) August 7, 2025

Thank goodness America dodged that bullet.

Yeah you two wasted $1.6 billion for nothing 😆 — ideaman@inventitnow (@Ideaman21) August 7, 2025

You were an unmitigated disaster, and we thank you for that. — Real American (@TrumpBetr2ndTrm) August 7, 2025

You wasted taxpayers' money, Timmy

And you're owing some people for lying through your teeth

That's not something to brag about! — Nicole (@unfilterered) August 7, 2025

There was nothing worth bragging about in that campaign.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

