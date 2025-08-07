Heinz and Smoothie King’s Ketchup Smoothie Ignites Backlash: ‘End Times’ Drink Disaster

Some people dip their french fries in a chocolate 'Frosty', but now they can dip their fries in the new ketchup smoothie. Smoothie King and Heinz have joined together to create this vile sounding 'treat'.
Heinz and Smoothie King unveil bizarre ketchup smoothie — and are hit with backlash over ‘dirty’ drink: ‘I fear these are the end times’ https://t.co/Z8GDPdaX8N pic.twitter.com/1G9nfH9WsH— New York Post (@nypost) August 7, 2025
If tomatoes are a fruit, is ketchup a smoothie?
Heinz and Smoothie King have teamed up to create a tomato ketchup smoothie — and consumers are confused by the concoction.
The blood-red beverage — which hit select stores on Wednesday — blends açai sorbet, strawberries, raspberries, apple juice, and Heinz’s signature ketchup to create a sweet-tart taste.
Social media users reacted in shock to the announcement, with some saying they were sickened by the idea of the smoothie.
“I fear these are the end times,” one critic quipped beneath an Instagram post from Complex describing the drink.
“I want everyone involved in handcuffs,” another stated.
“This has to be one of the dirtiest things I’ve ever seen in my entire existence as a human being on this planet we call earth,” a third detractor declared. “Anyone who consumes this JAIL.”
Others insisted it must have been an April Fools’ prank being played in August.
To be fair, the ingredients sound yummy, but the ketchup imagery is gag worthy.
Reese’s and Oreo… hell yeah.— VBTheWise (@VBTheWise) August 7, 2025
Cheetos and Mac n Cheese… absolutely.
Ketchup and Smoothie… nope, too far. https://t.co/BTv8LGlX06
Summon the asteroid https://t.co/yogxuy4vxa— ℕ𝕚𝕔𝕠𝕝𝕖 ａｋａ 𝕊𝕟𝕖𝕒𝕜𝕪 ℙ𝕠𝕥𝕒𝕥𝕠 (@SnarkyPotatoes) August 7, 2025
It's time to blow the trumpet, Gabriel!
I’d like to report a crime. https://t.co/AkaQFpaw9V— Rob Barnett (@barnettenergy) August 7, 2025
August 7, 2025
People are so creative.
Another public sensation campaign 😓— RealityDocu (@realitydocu) August 7, 2025
With some vodka and tobasco, it might even be good— FormerVPCackles 😳🤡 (@LGBFJB74) August 7, 2025
Now you're talking!
Who is asking for this??????— Rick Moskal (@thisguyrickm) August 7, 2025
People with terrible taste and toddlers.
Who TF is this for? Is there really a market for this?— Merrily We Roll Along (@just_looking82) August 7, 2025
If you willingly walk out of your house, wave hello to your neighbor, get into your car, drive 3 miles, stop at 4 stoplights, park your car, walk into a Smoothie king and politely say to the 16 year old Cashier— The CPG Guy (@thecpgguy) August 7, 2025
“One Heinz Tomato ketchup Smoothie, please”
you should be on a… pic.twitter.com/8kCJsq7Yn6
they should be investigated for terrorism— Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) August 6, 2025
So true.
Drinking this should automatically put you on a watchlist.— dadeez (@dadeezofficial) August 6, 2025
Fair point.
Yall be doing coke when making these choices huh? Cause this not no regular high— BeatDaDeuce2x (B2D) (@BeatdaDeuce2x) August 6, 2025
They have to be on the hard drugs when coming up with this mess.
