Heinz and Smoothie King’s Ketchup Smoothie Ignites Backlash: ‘End Times’ Drink Disaster

justmindy
justmindy | 4:40 PM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File

Some people dip their french fries in a chocolate 'Frosty', but now they can dip their fries in the new ketchup smoothie. Smoothie King and Heinz have joined together to create this vile sounding 'treat'.

If tomatoes are a fruit, is ketchup a smoothie?

Heinz and Smoothie King have teamed up to create a tomato ketchup smoothie — and consumers are confused by the concoction. 

The blood-red beverage — which hit select stores on Wednesday — blends açai sorbet, strawberries, raspberries, apple juice, and Heinz’s signature ketchup to create a sweet-tart taste. 

Social media users reacted in shock to the announcement, with some saying they were sickened by the idea of the smoothie. 


“I fear these are the end times,” one critic quipped beneath an Instagram post from Complex describing the drink. 

“I want everyone involved in handcuffs,” another stated.

“This has to be one of the dirtiest things I’ve ever seen in my entire existence as a human being on this planet we call earth,” a third detractor declared. “Anyone who consumes this JAIL.”

Others insisted it must have been an April Fools’ prank being played in August. 

To be fair, the ingredients sound yummy, but the ketchup imagery is gag worthy.

It's time to blow the trumpet, Gabriel!

People are so creative.

Now you're talking!

People with terrible taste and toddlers.

So true.

Fair point.

They have to be on the hard drugs when coming up with this mess.

