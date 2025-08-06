Lunar Lunacy: CBS Mornings Host Worried Colonization Could Harm the Moon’s Indigenous Popu...
DHS Pulls Up in Penske Trucks to Home Depot: Illegals Scatter, MS-13 Cries, and Twitter Cheers

justmindy
justmindy | 12:25 PM on August 06, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Coming to a Home Deport parking lot near you (if MS-13 has a stronghold in your neighborhood) is DHS agents ready to leap out of the back of a truck and arrest illegals. 

Illegals can run, but they can't hide.

There were doubters in the comments, but the proof is in the pudding. 

NPR is hardly 'far right'. If they say MS-13 is out of control, it must be really bad. 

Apparently, people who do 'manual' labor can never be criminals. Who knew? Also, it's great someone knows how to swing a hammer, That doesn't give them the right to be in a country illegally. 

There are even signing bonuses. 

Still not sick of winning.

Other states are clamoring for them to come there next!

Doing their best to keep America safe.

Divide and conquer!

The country feels safer every day.

Not even a little bit. 

It's also illegal to be in America illegally, but that doesn't seem to bother these people. What hypocrites!

BORDER SECURITY DHS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MS-13

