DHS Pulls Up in Penske Trucks to Home Depot: Illegals Scatter, MS-13 Cries, and Twitter Cheers

Coming to a Home Deport parking lot near you (if MS-13 has a stronghold in your neighborhood) is DHS agents ready to leap out of the back of a truck and arrest illegals.

Breaking: DHS arrives in Penske trucks at a Home Depot in McArthur Park area of LA for early morning immigration enforcement. The area was filled with migrants who scattered. DHS says MS 13 has a chokehold on this area, which is one reason they’re carrying out the highly… pic.twitter.com/hTskuM9Q4l — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) August 6, 2025

Illegals can run, but they can't hide.

Did you ask for proof of the chokehold? How many of the 16 arrested had prior records and for what? You got to ride along during the raid I hope you did some journalism along the way — Sam Richards (@MinneapoliSam) August 6, 2025

There were doubters in the comments, but the proof is in the pudding.

I am, thank you. Here’s an NPR article for you for starters. pic.twitter.com/YsYMKaws3c — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) August 6, 2025

NPR is hardly 'far right'. If they say MS-13 is out of control, it must be really bad.

Nothing says dangerous criminal quite like someone trying to get a job working manual labor at Home Depot. https://t.co/DBBG3i2KAH — Brian Horton (@ZBTHorton) August 6, 2025

Apparently, people who do 'manual' labor can never be criminals. Who knew? Also, it's great someone knows how to swing a hammer, That doesn't give them the right to be in a country illegally.

There are even signing bonuses.

I voted for this across the country. https://t.co/aXtCMvsazg — Carlos E. Andino Jr. (@carloseandinojr) August 6, 2025

Still not sick of winning.

Hey Democrats, 77 million Americans voted for this. https://t.co/Yw4DPkQGjS — JC (@cubanrican71) August 6, 2025

Seattle is waiting! Bring the truck up to the PNW! https://t.co/P2wYGkUgfn — The Admiral Bay Way (@ram7067) August 6, 2025

Other states are clamoring for them to come there next!

President Trump and DHS are working overtime to keep you safe and get violent gang members off the streets.



Why are Democrats opposed? https://t.co/HIzas7Y1IO — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) August 6, 2025

ICE doing yeoman’s work every day — Susan Peak (@SuzyP39) August 6, 2025

Doing their best to keep America safe.

Tell them to bring two trucks of agents next time. Position them so that when the illegals run, they get caught by the second truck — 𝐿𝒾𝒻𝑒𝐿𝑜𝓃𝑔 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝑜𝓉 (@LL_PATRIOT) August 6, 2025

Divide and conquer!

I’m going to need a much bigger “Got what I voted for Again” award at this rate https://t.co/fTfpnprnBK — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) August 6, 2025

More of this…a lot more of this https://t.co/rEZ1RaQpgs — chubbs peterson (@BasedJT95) August 6, 2025

The country feels safer every day.

I voted for this and I don't regret a thing. https://t.co/5ATQuC1qFA — Ogier the Dane (@brentstark) August 6, 2025

Not even a little bit.

It's illegal to transport people in the back of box trucks. https://t.co/Ty9e9EmOTk — Janice Jhana 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈💙#VoteBlue (@OMAHAGEMGIRL) August 6, 2025

It's also illegal to be in America illegally, but that doesn't seem to bother these people. What hypocrites!

