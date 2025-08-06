DHS Pulls Up in Penske Trucks to Home Depot: Illegals Scatter, MS-13 Cries, and Twitter Cheers

Coming to a Home Deport parking lot near you (if MS-13 has a stronghold in your neighborhood) is DHS agents ready to leap out of the back of a truck and arrest illegals.
Breaking: DHS arrives in Penske trucks at a Home Depot in McArthur Park area of LA for early morning immigration enforcement. The area was filled with migrants who scattered. DHS says MS 13 has a chokehold on this area, which is one reason they’re carrying out the highly… pic.twitter.com/hTskuM9Q4l— Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) August 6, 2025
Illegals can run, but they can't hide.
Did you ask for proof of the chokehold? How many of the 16 arrested had prior records and for what? You got to ride along during the raid I hope you did some journalism along the way— Sam Richards (@MinneapoliSam) August 6, 2025
There were doubters in the comments, but the proof is in the pudding.
I am, thank you. Here’s an NPR article for you for starters. pic.twitter.com/YsYMKaws3c— Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) August 6, 2025
NPR is hardly 'far right'. If they say MS-13 is out of control, it must be really bad.
Nothing says dangerous criminal quite like someone trying to get a job working manual labor at Home Depot. https://t.co/DBBG3i2KAH— Brian Horton (@ZBTHorton) August 6, 2025
Apparently, people who do 'manual' labor can never be criminals. Who knew? Also, it's great someone knows how to swing a hammer, That doesn't give them the right to be in a country illegally.
Work doesn’t have to suck https://t.co/Czj6Crra8F https://t.co/9D7sogeR7Z— Dr. Ben Braddock (@GraduatedBen) August 6, 2025
There are even signing bonuses.
I voted for this across the country. https://t.co/aXtCMvsazg— Carlos E. Andino Jr. (@carloseandinojr) August 6, 2025
Still not sick of winning.
Hey Democrats, 77 million Americans voted for this. https://t.co/Yw4DPkQGjS— JC (@cubanrican71) August 6, 2025
Seattle is waiting! Bring the truck up to the PNW! https://t.co/P2wYGkUgfn— The Admiral Bay Way (@ram7067) August 6, 2025
Other states are clamoring for them to come there next!
President Trump and DHS are working overtime to keep you safe and get violent gang members off the streets.— House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) August 6, 2025
Why are Democrats opposed? https://t.co/HIzas7Y1IO
Gettin' sneaky! I LOVE it!!! https://t.co/SOWFJUvhDk— Ava V. Anderson (@AvaVAnderson666) August 6, 2025
ICE doing yeoman’s work every day— Susan Peak (@SuzyP39) August 6, 2025
Doing their best to keep America safe.
Tell them to bring two trucks of agents next time. Position them so that when the illegals run, they get caught by the second truck— 𝐿𝒾𝒻𝑒𝐿𝑜𝓃𝑔 𝒫𝒶𝓉𝓇𝒾𝑜𝓉 (@LL_PATRIOT) August 6, 2025
Divide and conquer!
I’m going to need a much bigger “Got what I voted for Again” award at this rate https://t.co/fTfpnprnBK— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) August 6, 2025
More of this…a lot more of this https://t.co/rEZ1RaQpgs— chubbs peterson (@BasedJT95) August 6, 2025
The country feels safer every day.
I voted for this and I don't regret a thing. https://t.co/5ATQuC1qFA— Ogier the Dane (@brentstark) August 6, 2025
Not even a little bit.
It's illegal to transport people in the back of box trucks. https://t.co/Ty9e9EmOTk— Janice Jhana 🇺🇸🏳️🌈💙#VoteBlue (@OMAHAGEMGIRL) August 6, 2025
It's also illegal to be in America illegally, but that doesn't seem to bother these people. What hypocrites!
