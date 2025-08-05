Whitlock's Lame Sauce Analogy: Cruz's Israel Support Isn't Pledging Allegiance to Another Country

Hunter Biden Repeats Retracted Daily Beast Story About Jeffrey Epstein and Melania Trump
justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on August 05, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sigh, the sports writers really should stick to what they know. 

It all started when Adam Johnston, conservative commentator, opined on elected officials declaring allegiance to other countries that aren't the United States. Jason Whitlock then decided to compare that to Ted Cruz supporting Israel. It's a laughable comparison. 

Again, maybe sports writers should stick to sports stories. It's for the best. 

It seems like a no-brainer for an elected official to support America First. 

He absolutely has not. 

It's one thing to openly support an ally. It's quite another to pledge first allegiance to another country. 

Oh, that would truly be riveting. 

It's a sad thing to behold.

No, he can't. 

Precisely. 

Of course he does.

