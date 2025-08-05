Whitlock's Lame Sauce Analogy: Cruz's Israel Support Isn't Pledging Allegiance to Another Country

Sigh, the sports writers really should stick to what they know.

"I'm a proud Guatemalan before I'm an American." - Dem. Rep. Delia Ramirez



“Sleep in comfort, knowing that I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the U.S. System.” - Dem. Rep. Ilhan Omar



People like this shouldn't be in America let alone U.S. Representatives. pic.twitter.com/E0t7xSnZ4E — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) August 4, 2025

No disrespect to you, Adam. But there's a country that starts with an "I" that set the precedent. Ted Cruz said he entered politics to be an ally to Israel.



Facts Over Dispensationalism#AmericaFirst https://t.co/SyGhqCska6 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) August 5, 2025

It all started when Adam Johnston, conservative commentator, opined on elected officials declaring allegiance to other countries that aren't the United States. Jason Whitlock then decided to compare that to Ted Cruz supporting Israel. It's a laughable comparison.

Jason is defending an American politician who explicitly said she’s Guatemalan before she’s an American. Ted Cruz never said he was Israeli. Can’t believe this retard has his own show. https://t.co/yB0lQxZVwb — Baddie (@tinfoilbaddie) August 5, 2025

Again, maybe sports writers should stick to sports stories. It's for the best.

The facts are that Ted Cruz has never said he’s a “proud Israeli first before an American.” Probably because he’s not Israeli.



Why you felt the need to defend a US Representative who outright stated she’s a Guatemalan first by randomly bringing up Israel is a bit of a mystery. https://t.co/9aRcz4eNKi — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 5, 2025

It seems like a no-brainer for an elected official to support America First.

Has Ted Cruz ever declared that he's a proud Israeli before hes a proud American? https://t.co/sg969ITAg3 — MrMikeD (@Mrmiked42) August 5, 2025

He absolutely has not.

When we were "allies" with Great Britain in WWII, that did not mean that we were claiming to be proud British ahead of being American. — Wilberforce+ (@PaineInTheNeck) August 5, 2025

It's one thing to openly support an ally. It's quite another to pledge first allegiance to another country.

You should debate someone on the topic of Israel so we can witness all that deep knowledge you possess. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 5, 2025

Oh, that would truly be riveting.

You fell completely off. The mind rot that exists in your circles is deep and will soon be out of favor. Hope you saved some money. — Jon (@Jon097470946325) August 5, 2025

It's a sad thing to behold.

Never said ahead of America. You really would equate Cruz with these two? That’s absurd… — Tim (@submarinr1) August 5, 2025

Can you cite any instances in which Ted Cruz said he was a proud Israeli? — Tim in 🇺🇸 (@MrNOVApolitico) August 5, 2025

No, he can't.

You fell off as a sports commentator. Plz stop — Bad Snoopy (@badsnoopy__) August 5, 2025

He didn't say he would put them before America like these traitors did. — Dewey Oxberger's Aggression (@GetOffMyLawn45) August 5, 2025

Precisely.

not you too, Jason...

are they paying you all off one by one?



saying you're an ally is different than saying you put another country first. You know that. — Free Maryland 🦀 (@Marylandfreedom) August 5, 2025

Of course he does.

