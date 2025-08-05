Something Is Rotten in Denmark: Zoo's Unwanted Pet-to-Predator Buffet Sparks Outrage

This is pretty disturbing to say the least.
Denmark zoo asks people to donate their pets as food for its predators https://t.co/jy8NA20fO8 pic.twitter.com/T7b6itkvJt— New York Post (@nypost) August 5, 2025
A zoo in Denmark is asking for donations of small pets as food for its predators.
The Aalborg Zoo said it is trying to mimic the natural food chain of the animals housed there “for the sake of both animal welfare and professional integrity” and offers assurances the pets will be “gently euthanized” by trained staff. The zoo in northern Denmark explained in a Facebook post that “if you have a healthy animal that needs to be given away for various reasons, feel free to donate it to us.”
The zoo points to guinea pigs, rabbits and chickens as possible donations.
After being euthanized, the animals will be used as fodder, the zoo said.
“That way, nothing goes to waste — and we ensure natural behavior, nutrition and well-being of our predators,” the zoo said.
The online call for pet donations is accompanied by a picture of a wildcat baring its teeth with its mouth wide open and a link to the zoo’s website, noting the facility also is interested in receiving horses.
So, they aren't asking for your cats and dogs, but more like your rabbits, chickens or furry little guinea pigs. It's still so sad.
If i ran the country..— Saskia (@Saskiaaa_____) August 5, 2025
I would feed child sex offenders to the lions.
No, i dont care. https://t.co/ZqIBgcuGW8
That's way less sad.
No, I love my Brutus. https://t.co/RC7tlVPgh3 pic.twitter.com/2kUnZDLkEs— Riddler (@RiddlerGroyper2) August 5, 2025
This is horrid and I can't imagine handing over a pet to be eaten alive. Why have a zoo if you can't provide for these animals? @CopenhagenZoo shameful!! https://t.co/J7UjYMmutM— Tracy Cowley (@tcgoldrush) August 5, 2025
It does seem a bit macabre.
"Something is rotten in the state of Denmark,"— chaney_in_wonderland (@ProjectChaney) August 5, 2025
This seems like an odd ritual. https://t.co/xJWuJYFpPB
It's impossible to pass up a chance to use that line.
https://t.co/rsnccJnT5u pic.twitter.com/M4oiUhhazt— The Coffee with the Chicory ☕ 🇮🇹 🦆 (@DaCoffeeChicory) August 5, 2025
The best use of the meme.
That's one way to keep your zoo running. https://t.co/Ug9NK8u3TO— FJ (@Natsecjeff) August 5, 2025
Every time the cat jumps on counter when I’m doing something in the kitchen I will think about this. https://t.co/1IONZrGI1n— Marty (@gmMarty_) August 5, 2025
Poor kitty!
Denmark never really recovered from the Nazi occupation.— Dahlia West (@DahliaWest13) August 5, 2025
They’re ghouls.
The Danes and the Dutch are just Evil Incarnate these days. Don’t go there. They’ll eat you, too. https://t.co/c7civ8NSK9
That's terrifying.
Better idea, save the pets & instead, use murderers, rapists, & pedophiles. https://t.co/qJSxkgu5kV— Joe Lozito (@joe_lozito) August 5, 2025
Much more humanitarian.
That's a great initiative to garner more media attention.— RBBL-ROUZR 🕊 (@RBBL_ROUZR) August 5, 2025
Poor management; but great entertainment for the neutral spectator.
Make the people poor so they can't afford pets, then have the dying lion eat the pets.
It's almost Soylent Green isn't it
What about Liberal family members?— Pale Rider (@ChefDad79) August 5, 2025
Oh, be nice!
