Something Is Rotten in Denmark: Zoo's Unwanted Pet-to-Predator Buffet Sparks Outrage

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on August 05, 2025
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

This is pretty disturbing to say the least.

A zoo in Denmark is asking for donations of small pets as food for its predators.

The Aalborg Zoo said it is trying to mimic the natural food chain of the animals housed there “for the sake of both animal welfare and professional integrity” and offers assurances the pets will be “gently euthanized” by trained staff. The zoo in northern Denmark explained in a Facebook post that “if you have a healthy animal that needs to be given away for various reasons, feel free to donate it to us.” 

The zoo points to guinea pigs, rabbits and chickens as possible donations. 

After being euthanized, the animals will be used as fodder, the zoo said.

“That way, nothing goes to waste — and we ensure natural behavior, nutrition and well-being of our predators,” the zoo said.

The online call for pet donations is accompanied by a picture of a wildcat baring its teeth with its mouth wide open and a link to the zoo’s website, noting the facility also is interested in receiving horses.

So, they aren't asking for your cats and dogs, but more like your rabbits, chickens or furry little guinea pigs. It's still so sad.

That's way less sad.

It does seem a bit macabre.

It's impossible to pass up a chance to use that line.

The best use of the meme.

Poor kitty!

That's terrifying.

Much more humanitarian.

Oh, be nice!

