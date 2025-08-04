Vivek’s SOS for NYC: Zohran Mamdani’s Socialist Surge Spells Big Time Doom

Vivek Ramaswamy has a stark warning for New Yorkers intent on electing the baby Commie Mamdani.

Vivek Ramaswamy warns Mamdani win will be ‘wake-up’ call for New Yorkers — and rest of the country https://t.co/YnpjijBd1G pic.twitter.com/InqJISQW6I — New York Post (@nypost) August 4, 2025

Ohio gubernatorial contender Vivek Ramaswamy warned that the far-left movement that gave rise to socialist New York mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani is a threat to the entire country. “It’s a fork in the road for the future of the country,” Ramaswamy said on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning. “And it’s not just about one candidate in New York who represents the socialism wing. You look at the rise of [Omar] Fateh in Minneapolis,” he continued, referring to the Somali American state senator running for mayor of the state’s largest city. “You see trends coming up across the country. There’s a deep fissure in the Democratic Party.“

The one-time presidential candidate urged Republicans to seize the moment and save America.

It's definitely a fork in the road and it will be catastrophic for New Yorkers if they make the wrong choice.

Your vote counts! Vote and urge others to do the same. NY doesn't need a socialist driving it further into decline. #TakeBackNY https://t.co/P00ufhaxVw — Uniting NYS (@UnitingNYS) August 4, 2025

Bring your friends to vote with you!

AS I HAVE BEEN SAAAAYIIIIINGGGGG https://t.co/v2rXr93EuY — LOW COUNTRY PATRIOT 369 (@LowCountryBK369) August 4, 2025

Democrats will flock to vote in this illegal terrorist. https://t.co/hEiVYdC3iv — REPARATION’S (@2022VoteThemOut) August 4, 2025

That's the scary part.

Maybe we should stop giving citizenship to people who hate our country? — Austin Rogers (@MrAustinRogers) August 4, 2025

That's a great idea and a great start!

Yeah, the one that blasts metal music at heavy amps at 5 in the morning, gives you a massive migraine and then eventually causes you to move underground ‘wake up call.’ — Jessica Piha (@sephardicsea) August 4, 2025

A Mamdani win would definitely cause some long lasting headaches. Load up on the BC powder.

My guess if Mamdani wins (if others don't drop out) the support from the rest of NY will move to EStefniak for governor. Still concerned for NYC though. — Mike's End Zone 🇺🇸 (@MikesEndZone) August 4, 2025

That would be the only good result of a Mamdani win.

Hope he wins.



Give the failed lefties exactly what they want and let them destroy their cities further. — AJH - Question Everything (@1_2_question) August 4, 2025

Narrator: it won't be. NYC voters are...what's the word...stupid. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) August 4, 2025

Maybe they will prove the world wrong and send Mamdani packing.

Get out if you can. — Gary Doan (@GaryMichaelDoan) August 4, 2025

Because he will destroy New York. — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) August 4, 2025

scam york city coming up. just don't complain you voted for it — BudWiser (@BudWiserKnows) August 4, 2025

It's just sad for the people smart enough to not vote for their own destruction.

If NYC hasn’t woken up yet they never will. Compete lost cause — Elisha (@Glockgirl357) August 4, 2025

It certainly seems that way.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



