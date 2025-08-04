Vivek’s SOS for NYC: Zohran Mamdani’s Socialist Surge Spells Big Time Doom

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on August 04, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Vivek Ramaswamy has a stark warning for New Yorkers intent on electing the baby Commie Mamdani.

Ohio gubernatorial contender Vivek Ramaswamy warned that the far-left movement that gave rise to socialist New York mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani is a threat to the entire country.

“It’s a fork in the road for the future of the country,” Ramaswamy said on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning.

“And it’s not just about one candidate in New York who represents the socialism wing. You look at the rise of [Omar] Fateh in Minneapolis,” he continued, referring to the Somali American state senator running for mayor of the state’s largest city. “You see trends coming up across the country. There’s a deep fissure in the Democratic Party.
The one-time presidential candidate urged Republicans to seize the moment and save America.

It's definitely a fork in the road and it will be catastrophic for New Yorkers if they make the wrong choice. 

Bring your friends to vote with you!

That's the scary part. 

That's a great idea and a great start!

A Mamdani win would definitely cause some long lasting headaches. Load up on the BC powder.

That would be the only good result of a Mamdani win. 

Maybe they will prove the world wrong and send Mamdani packing.

It's just sad for the people smart enough to not vote for their own destruction. 

It certainly seems that way.

