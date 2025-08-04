VIP
A Dream Ticket: Charlamagne Tha God Has Excellent Advice for the Democrats in...
Rep Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump the Orange Orangutan and Temu Hitler
Will Stancil’s Flip-Flop Fiasco: Leftist ‘Wonk’ Masters the Art of Hypocrisy
Pam Bondi's Announcement on Next Step In Russia Collusion Hoax Probe Is DEFINITELY...
VIP
Democrats Despise Democracy
Governor DeSantis’ FAFO Rebrand: Florida’s DOGE Gets a Cheeky New Name to Troll...
Brian Stelter’s Spud-tacular Meltdown: A Salty Spiral of Potato-Sized Tantrums
Ghislaine’s Club Fed Getaway: Inmates Fume As Epstein’s Ex Scores a Posh Prison...
Former 'Raging, Anti-Trump Firebrand' ABC Journo Spills ALL the Tea About ABC News'...
Sit Down, Commie Smurf: Robert Reich Stands On His Tippy Toes to Accuse...
VIP
Greta Van Susteren's Post About Her Hubby's Childhood Friends TRASHING Him Over Politics...
Vivek’s SOS for NYC: Zohran Mamdani’s Socialist Surge Spells Big Time Doom
TDS Lefty's 'Name 1 Thing That Qualifies Trump to Be President' Challenge Backfired...
Derek Dooley’s Blitz: Ex-Coach Charges into Georgia Senate Race to Tackle Jon Ossoff

AOC’s Super Shady Spouse Swap: Riley Roberts Gets All the Perks and Dodges All the Disclosure

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on August 04, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Oh, AOC is in a bit of hot water. 

Advertisement

She can never decide what exactly he is. 

So, he's only her spouse when it's convenient. That must make him feel really small. Poor guy. Gingers do have souls even if some claim they don't. 

Oh, well that seems convenient.

Recommended

'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So MUCH WORSE for Her *THREAD*
Sam J.
Advertisement

So, 'Ms. (or possibly Mrs.) Eat the Rich Ocasio-Cortez' wants her man to have access to freebies, but doesn't want him to have to disclose his finances. DC has changed her. 

It appears AOC is a massive hypocrite. 

Advertisement

This is so intriguing. 

That is what the kids call 'shady boots'.

Of course, she does.

Advertisement

As Orwell taught us, 'All Animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others'. 

She should be ashamed. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So MUCH WORSE for Her *THREAD*
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Rep Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump the Orange Orangutan and Temu Hitler
Brett T.
Pam Bondi's Announcement on Next Step In Russia Collusion Hoax Probe Is DEFINITELY Going to Rattle Nerves
Doug P.
LOOK on CNN Host's FACE As Lee Zeldin Politely Takes Her Climate Change BS Apart Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Sam J.
Brian Stelter’s Spud-tacular Meltdown: A Salty Spiral of Potato-Sized Tantrums
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'SO F**ked UP': Revealing Blast From Hillary's Email PAST Just Made Things So MUCH WORSE for Her *THREAD* Sam J.
Advertisement