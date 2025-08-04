AOC’s Super Shady Spouse Swap: Riley Roberts Gets All the Perks and Dodges All the Disclosure

Oh, AOC is in a bit of hot water.

NEW: The House Ethics Committee has rebuked @AOC for simultaneously claiming her longtime partner, Riley Roberts, is and isn't her "spouse."



This has allowed AOC to grant her "spouse" special perks and freebies while also shielding his financial affairs from the public.



🧵 pic.twitter.com/77SEEXBRSh — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025

She can never decide what exactly he is.

The Ethics Committee buried its rebuke of AOC deep in the footnotes of its July report finding she violated House Rules in her attendance of the 2021 Met Gala:



"The Committee also found evidence that Representative Ocasio-Cortez listed Mr. Roberts as her “spouse” on paperwork… pic.twitter.com/M2coiXx939 — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025

So, he's only her spouse when it's convenient. That must make him feel really small. Poor guy. Gingers do have souls even if some claim they don't.

How did we get here?



AOC's attorney, David Mitrani, explained in no uncertain terms in a May 16 letter to the House Ethics Committee that Roberts is considered AOC's "spouse" only in the context of federal campaign finance law, but NOT for financial disclosure requirements. pic.twitter.com/LfFSb5ZkdX — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025

Oh, well that seems convenient.

Under this interpretation, AOC has granted her "spouse" several freebies and perks connected to her service as a member of Congress, including:



A free ticket worth $35,000 to attend the 2021 Met Gala



Gifted travel to Japan and South Korea in 2023



and a Congressional "Spouse… pic.twitter.com/AqOVz9UOyR — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025

So, 'Ms. (or possibly Mrs.) Eat the Rich Ocasio-Cortez' wants her man to have access to freebies, but doesn't want him to have to disclose his finances. DC has changed her.

There are drawbacks to being a congressional spouse, though.



That includes public disclosure of their financial affairs.



But Roberts isn't subjected to those drawbacks, AOC's attorney said, because under "financial disclosure guidance, Mr. Roberts is not considered a spouse" pic.twitter.com/elIgcKrMUd — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025

That means it's unclear if or where Roberts is employed, his debts, his assets, or if he buys or trades stocks in companies that fall under AOC's congressional jurisdiction.



This is information that every other congressional spouse publicly discloses. Except for AOC's. — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025

It appears AOC is a massive hypocrite.

Other spousal restrictions could soon be implemented if AOC has her way and passes her bill which would ban congressional spouses from buying or selling stocks.



It's a severe restriction that would apply to every congressional spouse with one exception: AOC's own "spouse" — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025

Which brings us to the status of AOC's engagement to Roberts.



The pair announced their engagement in 2022.



But there's no evidence they've tied the knot, and AOC hasn't been pictured wearing her engagement ring in public since November 2023https://t.co/QHAChZ3rOl — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025

This is so intriguing.

But Roberts and AOC still live together -- they voted out of the same address in the November 2024 elections.



And they still spend time together. Just yesterday, AOC posted an Instagram Story with her and Roberts visiting a NYC restaurant. pic.twitter.com/cguW7gnfoV — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025

Ethics experts are now questioning whether AOC is intentionally delaying her legal marriage to Riley Roberts because one or both of them have something to hide from the public.



"It is fair to question her inconsistent treatment of Roberts as her spouse, and specifically whether… — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) August 4, 2025

That is what the kids call 'shady boots'.

of course she breaks the rules to her advantage while criticizing republicans lol — LadyoftheLake (@LadyoftheLakefr) August 4, 2025

Of course, she does.

I prosecuted and convicted a senior GSA manager for obtaining benefits for his girlfriend as part of their combined move from Calif. to Hawaii before they were married.



He went to jail.@JudgeJeanine https://t.co/xPCjyHwd1O — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) August 4, 2025

Great example of left-wing language manipulation!

She 'considers' him her "spouse," but he's not 'really' her "spouse."

She claims all the upsides none of the downsides. https://t.co/0S5Jp6vg5w — Jeffrey May (@iamjeffreygmay) August 4, 2025

As Orwell taught us, 'All Animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others'.

Fraud.



She should have to pay back every cent that was "gifted" to her "spouse".



And then censured.



Disgusting behavior by an elected official. https://t.co/XfnTiNoWq0 — TennaCee (@Redhead6886) August 4, 2025

She should be ashamed.

