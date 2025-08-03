From Al Jazeera to Reuters: Barry Malone’s Israel Obsession Sparks Media Bias Firestorm

Can’t Be Denied: CNN’s Harry Enten Admits that Trump is the Most Influential...
justmindy
justmindy | 5:15 PM on August 03, 2025
ImgFlip

A bit of backstory. Barry Malone has a big problem with Israel and it likely effects his job. Wait until you hear what he used to do for a living.

Yes, that's a problem. A huge one. It might be why publications are writing articles about starving Gazans they have to retract whilst ignoring an actual starving Israeli hostage like Evyatar David.

Apparently, he is no longer in the position. That is good news, but it does show the attitude of the people reporting the news. 

This so-called journalist clearly hates Israel and yet people trust him to cover this conflict fairly. It's clear he is incapable of doing so. It's sickening.

They should be out of jobs today.

Start with this guy.

He's absolutely an enemy of civilized people. 

Hamas is responsible for the harm being done to innocents in Gaza. They are to blame. 

He needs it. Desperately.

That would be the one.

They should pass on that.

It's quite telling.

That's the facts. 

The best response. 

