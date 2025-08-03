From Al Jazeera to Reuters: Barry Malone’s Israel Obsession Sparks Media Bias Firestorm

A bit of backstory. Barry Malone has a big problem with Israel and it likely effects his job. Wait until you hear what he used to do for a living.

The enemy is not hunger. The enemy is Israel. https://t.co/JaNWuFUgZk — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) August 2, 2025

This is deputy editor of Thomson Reuters Foundation. And you wonder why the media is biased. https://t.co/sTgCeyJ6vH — Ashley Rindsberg (@AshleyRindsberg) August 3, 2025

Yes, that's a problem. A huge one. It might be why publications are writing articles about starving Gazans they have to retract whilst ignoring an actual starving Israeli hostage like Evyatar David.

A) It's perfectly clear what I mean. B) I no longer work for the Thomson Reuters Foundation. C) The media is biased but not in the way you think. — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) August 3, 2025

Apparently, he is no longer in the position. That is good news, but it does show the attitude of the people reporting the news.

This is why people don’t trust the media. Because people like @malonebarry work for major media outlets https://t.co/UbEAmtDdNV pic.twitter.com/4jde8SrUWT — Daniel (@dbweinger) August 3, 2025

This so-called journalist clearly hates Israel and yet people trust him to cover this conflict fairly. It's clear he is incapable of doing so. It's sickening.

I hope someday these criminals posing as journalists will also face the music. https://t.co/7z2vNVPqsK — Rahat Ibne Mushfique (@RahatMushfique) August 3, 2025

They should be out of jobs today.

I can't imagine why Reuters continues to constantly vomit up cartoonish, Jew-hating garbage. https://t.co/8mc971F4vz — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) August 3, 2025

Start with this guy.

He's absolutely an enemy of civilized people.

Weak men like this will concoct an enemy thousands of miles away just to avoid having to confront the enemy pounding on his door. https://t.co/elTErqSpMd — John 🗽 (@ITVPod) August 3, 2025

Their true enemy is Hamas, not Israel https://t.co/c73BSHW8tM — Jaycee (@JayceeTheFirst) August 3, 2025

Hamas is responsible for the harm being done to innocents in Gaza. They are to blame.

Is that the same Reuters that kept printing headlines about Israel killing people waiting in food lines and then it turned out they were all false and then it turned out they were all from the same stringer https://t.co/mm1pY6bSEx — David Hazony (@davidhazony) August 3, 2025

That would be the one.

These are the “independent journalists” Israel is supposed to let in https://t.co/mm1pY6bSEx — David Hazony (@davidhazony) August 3, 2025

They should pass on that.

Barry worked for Al Jazeera. That tells me all I need to know about his feelings on Israel. — E. Perez (@eplatina9) August 3, 2025

It's quite telling.

The enemy is their own country, Hamas/Gaza. — CMartinez (@CMartin64779733) August 3, 2025

That's the facts.

Former al Jazeera. Bought and paid for by terrorist money. — Teflon Gone (@TeflonGone) August 3, 2025

ok nazi — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 3, 2025

