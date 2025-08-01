NYC Subway Nightmare: Floods Trap Commuters in Filth and Failure

This would not be a good time to be a rider on the NYC subway.
Flooding forces NYC commuters to CLIMB out of subway pic.twitter.com/keQpTHI60T— New York Post (@nypost) August 1, 2025
This is what nightmares are made of.
This is supposed to be the elite cultural spot of our country. https://t.co/FFPviWVuGK— Patrick (@PMC713) August 1, 2025
It's such a shame!
Mamdani will fix this, right??? https://t.co/b9JaniWUqh— Jessica 🇺🇸 (@JQ_USA) August 1, 2025
Oh, of course he will. Leftists claim he is a hero. NOT!
This is so gross I would simply just pass away from disgust https://t.co/lr07WVN9T0— Vanessa Santos (@Vanessasantosxo) August 1, 2025
Nothing ıs changing ın Newyork 👇😂 https://t.co/j2NQ9e5V80— Ali 𐱅𐰼𐰇𐰰 🇹🇷 (@UrUnGu_34) August 1, 2025
If anything, it is getting worse.
Flooding over the subway trans pride flag is pretty ironic. https://t.co/h6GRHvgdZX— Diver 41 (Expose Them) (@ExposeDarkDeeds) August 1, 2025
Life is funny.
This reminds me of the Poseidon Adventure https://t.co/NFQAt2rr4Y— Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) August 1, 2025
More like a horror flick.
Drowning risk in NYC subway 🚇 station system? https://t.co/yzBmIlRsf1— David M (@DavidMKB77) August 1, 2025
Make sure to bring your life jackets and they should be Coast Guard approved.
I’m telling my son this is NYC winning. https://t.co/BQsj2oBZgP— Cassandra "Cassy" Coelho R.🪬 (@IDontCareBear1) August 1, 2025
This is literally my worst nightmare.... https://t.co/yiSL96Sspb— FAFO Era (@DancingInfinit1) August 1, 2025
Oh, this is squid games https://t.co/C5eAFJLxTM— Doobie Scoo🐾 (@sleazycheezyB) August 1, 2025
It's like when Jumanji came to life.
Everyone must pay attention to safety when traveling😞 https://t.co/8MmGQ5hVWt— Jennifer (@Jennifer145689) August 1, 2025
Ewww, homeless feces soup— Pearl Bodine (@ChickenChoker8) August 1, 2025
Don't even let your mind wander there.
Kathy Hochul is an epic failure. This is an ongoing problem and she spends our money on illegals.— Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 1, 2025
Hochul is absolutely an epic failure as are all Leftists.
I had no idea that people have died from these subway floods.https://t.co/BcoOSrI412— Sarita (@Saritaregresa) August 1, 2025
Wow! This is awful!
Don’t miss city life— The Fall Of Rome (@LaCadutaDiRoma) August 1, 2025
Yuck.— J. L. Hunter (@JLHunter1984) August 1, 2025
And the water is disgusting. 👀
Hey fraud and lairs @MTA @GovKathyHochul where is the money from congestion pricing to fix the subways? You stole it all again? Stuffed your pockets? Where is the money?— Anaïs (@HamiltonAnais) August 1, 2025
This is NYC in 21st century
Aren’t you embarrassed?
Apparently, they are impossible to shame.
Dookie water 😣— Jr. (@Stardustshinken) August 1, 2025
Also known as 'brownie batter'.
Where is the governor.— The Raven (@SmallTownG33604) August 1, 2025
Probably hiding.
Good thing yall spent your tax revenue giving illegals the penthouse life pic.twitter.com/AIDF4SKIH4— SGT_❌artin705 (@SGT_Martin705) August 1, 2025
That's a shame.
Paying more taxes will fix this. pic.twitter.com/WPnVUpAgRa— FarBey♥️nd (@FarBeyQnd) August 1, 2025
This seems to be becoming a regular occurrence in NYC.— NEON_GHOST⚡ (@NeonGhost_111) August 1, 2025
It's a sad but real commentary on what Leftism does to a city.
