NYC Subway Nightmare: Floods Trap Commuters in Filth and Failure

This would not be a good time to be a rider on the NYC subway.

Flooding forces NYC commuters to CLIMB out of subway pic.twitter.com/keQpTHI60T — New York Post (@nypost) August 1, 2025

Advertisement

This is what nightmares are made of.

This is supposed to be the elite cultural spot of our country. https://t.co/FFPviWVuGK — Patrick (@PMC713) August 1, 2025

It's such a shame!

Oh, of course he will. Leftists claim he is a hero. NOT!

This is so gross I would simply just pass away from disgust https://t.co/lr07WVN9T0 — Vanessa Santos (@Vanessasantosxo) August 1, 2025

Nothing ıs changing ın Newyork 👇😂 https://t.co/j2NQ9e5V80 — Ali 𐱅𐰼𐰇𐰰 🇹🇷 (@UrUnGu_34) August 1, 2025

If anything, it is getting worse.

Flooding over the subway trans pride flag is pretty ironic. https://t.co/h6GRHvgdZX — Diver 41 (Expose Them) (@ExposeDarkDeeds) August 1, 2025

Life is funny.

This reminds me of the Poseidon Adventure https://t.co/NFQAt2rr4Y — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) August 1, 2025

More like a horror flick.

Drowning risk in NYC subway 🚇 station system? https://t.co/yzBmIlRsf1 — David M (@DavidMKB77) August 1, 2025

Make sure to bring your life jackets and they should be Coast Guard approved.

I’m telling my son this is NYC winning. https://t.co/BQsj2oBZgP — Cassandra "Cassy" Coelho R.🪬 (@IDontCareBear1) August 1, 2025

This is literally my worst nightmare.... https://t.co/yiSL96Sspb — FAFO Era (@DancingInfinit1) August 1, 2025

Oh, this is squid games https://t.co/C5eAFJLxTM — Doobie Scoo🐾 (@sleazycheezyB) August 1, 2025

It's like when Jumanji came to life.

Everyone must pay attention to safety when traveling😞 https://t.co/8MmGQ5hVWt — Jennifer (@Jennifer145689) August 1, 2025

Ewww, homeless feces soup — Pearl Bodine (@ChickenChoker8) August 1, 2025

Don't even let your mind wander there.

Kathy Hochul is an epic failure. This is an ongoing problem and she spends our money on illegals. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 1, 2025

Hochul is absolutely an epic failure as are all Leftists.

I had no idea that people have died from these subway floods.https://t.co/BcoOSrI412 — Sarita (@Saritaregresa) August 1, 2025

Wow! This is awful!

Don’t miss city life — The Fall Of Rome (@LaCadutaDiRoma) August 1, 2025

Yuck.

And the water is disgusting. 👀 — J. L. Hunter (@JLHunter1984) August 1, 2025

Hey fraud and lairs @MTA @GovKathyHochul where is the money from congestion pricing to fix the subways? You stole it all again? Stuffed your pockets? Where is the money?

This is NYC in 21st century

Aren’t you embarrassed? — Anaïs (@HamiltonAnais) August 1, 2025

Advertisement

Apparently, they are impossible to shame.

Dookie water 😣 — Jr. (@Stardustshinken) August 1, 2025

Also known as 'brownie batter'.

Where is the governor. — The Raven (@SmallTownG33604) August 1, 2025

Probably hiding.

Good thing yall spent your tax revenue giving illegals the penthouse life pic.twitter.com/AIDF4SKIH4 — SGT_❌artin705 (@SGT_Martin705) August 1, 2025

That's a shame.

Paying more taxes will fix this. pic.twitter.com/WPnVUpAgRa — FarBey♥️nd (@FarBeyQnd) August 1, 2025

This seems to be becoming a regular occurrence in NYC. — NEON_GHOST⚡ (@NeonGhost_111) August 1, 2025

It's a sad but real commentary on what Leftism does to a city.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



