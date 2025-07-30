Big Dummy Adam Schiff’s Summer Stupidity: Thinks Heat in July is a Climate Conspiracy

As Adam Schiff is from California, one might think he would understand the concept of hot and summer. Apparently, he does not.

Attacking the science does not change the science.



But it does make us less prepared to confront the crisis.



Just step outside and feel the heat. Their denial is dangerous and absurd. pic.twitter.com/1CmUHJge8X — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 30, 2025

Someone tell Adam it is hot in summer. Some summers are hotter than others, but summer is just mostly hot. That is what he feels when he steps outside. California is not sending their best.

This is what America voted for.

It’s summer. It’s supposed to be hot. https://t.co/sFusVBA44l — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 30, 2025

One of our favorite Florida men weighs in. He is another expert on 'summer' coming from Florida and all.

What’s absurd is the statement he just made. https://t.co/9ndnOiY1ve — Max (@Anthony20629999) July 30, 2025

That can be said of most statements Schiff makes, honestly.

Maybe if Schiff took some time to touch grass occasionally, weather would not be so foreign to him.

You’re an idiot. NEPA and EIR requirements have done NOTHING to protect the environment and stifled innovation. We have done nothing but outsource our pollution to countries with less regulation. https://t.co/hoJsDH9xgH — Nora Kased (@lunarcycling) July 30, 2025

You could have stopped after idiot. That says all we need to know about A-dumb.

The morons are talking about "The Science" again.



You know what that means. https://t.co/r75yRWw2UE — Bill Shaw (@bshaw_01) July 30, 2025

Only the 'Science' they like though.

Just step outside, and "feel the heat" (in July, the hottest month of the year everywhere in the Northern hemisphere).



Please, go ahead, use your subjective, wildly fallible human senses to make up whatever nonsense you like, then, call it fact and base policy on it. https://t.co/p638CBYp1j — Warlord of Multnomah (@WLofMV) July 30, 2025

It's almost like if he waits about 6 weeks, the weather may feel very different than it does today and that has nothing to do with climate change, but rather is just weather patterns.

“Science” is subjective, attacking it is scientific method otherwise it would be called FACT! https://t.co/N92efabJlI — john basile (@johnecto) July 30, 2025

Don't confuse Adam with facts.

youre a brain dead politician, the science you speak of is paid for and false https://t.co/z8tTp2uvXI — ldiotSavant (@ldiotSavant_) July 30, 2025

Adam believes whatever the highest bidder pays him to believe.

The Earth's climate is constantly, slowly changing. It's not man-made, and our technology isn't going to stop it either.

So called "climate change" science is really just more "political science", and half-baked politicians like @SenAdamSchiff are only going to f@ck things up… https://t.co/ROGD6PHWPS — Think (@PotusPostulate) July 30, 2025

How silly for man to think he can control what only God has ordained and put into motion.

