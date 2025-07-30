Cincinnati’s Business Owners Slam Police Chief’s Social Media Scapegoating as Mobs Threate...
The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line
Bradley Moss’ Lawfare Meltdown: Dems’ Activist Judge Overload Threat Gets Stale
The NY Times Has Even MORE Explaining to Do After Editor's Note About...
VIP
WaPo Turns to Focus Group for Clues on Why Young Men Keep Voting...
Leftist Meltdowns INCOMING: The White House Parodies Jet2Holidays Commercial for Deportati...
We're All Going to Die...Again: Al Gore Reacts to the EPA Cutting Obama...
Political Purge: Seth Meyers Views His Late-Night TV Talk Show as Cathartic Not...
Inland Tsunami Warning? National Weather Service Gives All Clear to North Dakota -...
Scott Jennings Lists the 80/20 Hills Dems Are Dying On and How That...
Something to 'Crow' About: Dem Chuck Schumer Claims Almost 170 Million Americans Don’t...
VIP
Now Is Not the Time for Tariff Rebates, It's a Time for Fiscal...
Typical Liberal Woman Absolutely Loses It Because Gaza Has No Food
VIP
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Mourns for When Journalism Was Factual and Unbiased

Big Dummy Adam Schiff’s Summer Stupidity: Thinks Heat in July is a Climate Conspiracy

justmindy
justmindy | 10:25 AM on July 30, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

As Adam Schiff is from California, one might think he would understand the concept of hot and summer. Apparently, he does not. 

Advertisement

Someone tell Adam it is hot in summer. Some summers are hotter than others, but summer is just mostly hot. That is what he feels when he steps outside. California is not sending their best. 

This is what America voted for.

One of our favorite Florida men weighs in. He is another expert on 'summer' coming from Florida and all.

That can be said of most statements Schiff makes, honestly.

Maybe if Schiff took some time to touch grass occasionally, weather would not be so foreign to him. 

Recommended

Bradley Moss’ Lawfare Meltdown: Dems’ Activist Judge Overload Threat Gets Stale
justmindy
Advertisement

You could have stopped after idiot. That says all we need to know about A-dumb.

Only the 'Science' they like though.

It's almost like if he waits about 6 weeks, the weather may feel very different than it does today and that has nothing to do with climate change, but rather is just weather patterns. 

Don't confuse Adam with facts. 

Advertisement

Adam believes whatever the highest bidder pays him to believe. 

How silly for man to think he can control what only God has ordained and put into motion. 

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ADAM SCHIFF CALIFORNIA CLIMATE CHANGE DEMOCRAT PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bradley Moss’ Lawfare Meltdown: Dems’ Activist Judge Overload Threat Gets Stale
justmindy
Cincinnati’s Business Owners Slam Police Chief’s Social Media Scapegoating as Mobs Threaten Livelihoods
justmindy
Leftist Meltdowns INCOMING: The White House Parodies Jet2Holidays Commercial for Deportations
Grateful Calvin
The NY Times Has Even MORE Explaining to Do After Editor's Note About Misleading Gaza Child Report
Doug P.
We're All Going to Die...Again: Al Gore Reacts to the EPA Cutting Obama Era Regs and the Ratio is Epic
Eric V.
Scott Jennings Lists the 80/20 Hills Dems Are Dying On and How That Erodes Trust on Other Issues
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bradley Moss’ Lawfare Meltdown: Dems’ Activist Judge Overload Threat Gets Stale justmindy
Advertisement