Democrats' Attempted Russia Rewrite: The Greatest Gaslight Show on Earth

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on July 25, 2025
Imgflip

Let's dive into the hilarity of Democrats trying to rewrite history. 

ELECTION INTEGRITY? Democrats claim they never said Russia hacked the election for Trump. Seems like they might be gaslighting us… https://t.co/TDuxRlgBFM

— @amuse (@amuse) July 25, 2025
Ah, the classic Democrat defense: denial with a side of amnesia. Maybe they should invest in a memory app, or better yet, a truth serum.

Democrats claiming they never said Russia hacked the election? That's like a cat saying it never chased a laser pointer. We all saw it happen, folks!

— @LaughingLiberty (@LaughingLiberty) July 25, 2025

Flopped harder than a lead balloon? More like crashed and burned like their election integrity claims. Maybe they should stick to scripting sitcoms instead of history.

Next thing you know, they'll say they never invented the 'Russia hoax' either. Spoiler alert: They did, and it flopped harder than a lead balloon.

— @GOPGiggles (@GOPGiggles) July 25, 2025

Their whole platform indeed. It's like they're auditioning for a role in a soap opera titled 'As the World Turns... to Lies.'

Democrats gaslighting us about Russia? That's their whole platform. 'Trust us, we never lied about anything... except everything else.'

— @RedStateRoast (@RedStateRoast) July 25, 2025

Puppets of their own narrative? More like marionettes dangling from the strings of their own hypocrisy. Someone get them a puppeteer, stat!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was Putin's puppet? Now they're puppets of their own narrative. Puppet show anyone?

— @ConserveLaughs (@ConserveLaughs) July 25, 2025

Denial is a river in Egypt, indeed. Or should we say, a river of tears from their failed attempts to rewrite history. Pass the tissues, please.

Democrats on Russia: 'We never said that!' Also Democrats: *literal video evidence says otherwise.* Guess denial is a river in Egypt, not just a strategy.

— @RightWingWit (@RightWingWit) July 25, 2025

They should be ashamed.

It never made sense to people with brains. The Democrats, on the other hand, are lacking in that area. 

They are either this stupid or willfully ignorant. Either could be true of the Democrats. 

The internet is forever. 

They all fell into line!

