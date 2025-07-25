Democrats' Attempted Russia Rewrite: The Greatest Gaslight Show on Earth

Let's dive into the hilarity of Democrats trying to rewrite history.
Ah, the classic Democrat defense: denial with a side of amnesia. Maybe they should invest in a memory app, or better yet, a truth serum.
Flopped harder than a lead balloon? More like crashed and burned like their election integrity claims. Maybe they should stick to scripting sitcoms instead of history.
Their whole platform indeed. It's like they're auditioning for a role in a soap opera titled 'As the World Turns... to Lies.'
Puppets of their own narrative? More like marionettes dangling from the strings of their own hypocrisy. Someone get them a puppeteer, stat!
Denial is a river in Egypt, indeed. Or should we say, a river of tears from their failed attempts to rewrite history. Pass the tissues, please.
All these pundits have egg on their faces. https://t.co/Og3YoG8RFx pic.twitter.com/AFLUuYT6Hd— Florida🌸Augie (@florida_ready) July 25, 2025
They should be ashamed.
You have to be out of your mind to think Russia tried to get tough guy Trump elected vs rolling over the weak and stupid Dems. The whole hoax never made any sense.https://t.co/fRnve0G4Ro— Pantheism is real (@PantheismIsReal) July 25, 2025
It never made sense to people with brains. The Democrats, on the other hand, are lacking in that area.
Similar to "we never said the Covid vaccine prevents infection." https://t.co/UbomUXxEM1— What Now Tim (@whatnowtim) July 25, 2025
They can’t possibly be this stupid. Oh, wait, I guess they can. 🤷🏼♀️ https://t.co/6W9nwIz1IX— Betsy Clagett, RN, BSN (@BetsyClagettRN) July 25, 2025
They are either this stupid or willfully ignorant. Either could be true of the Democrats.
Gaslighting is what the left does best. https://t.co/ovQtYYI9Fx— Eric B. Smith (@eric_b_smith) July 25, 2025
It's almost as if the media doesn't realize that they record all of their own statements for posterity.... https://t.co/4SyzyGny04— Scott McCloud (@IronMika1313) July 25, 2025
The internet is forever.
The order went out to every legacy news center.— Otto Penn (@Cyanaras) July 25, 2025
Signed, sealed and delivered. https://t.co/3Nl99qBAk0
They all fell into line!
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
