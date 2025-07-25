Democrats' Attempted Russia Rewrite: The Greatest Gaslight Show on Earth

Let's dive into the hilarity of Democrats trying to rewrite history.

ELECTION INTEGRITY? Democrats claim they never said Russia hacked the election for Trump. Seems like they might be gaslighting us… https://t.co/TDuxRlgBFM — @amuse (@amuse) July 25, 2025

Ah, the classic Democrat defense: denial with a side of amnesia. Maybe they should invest in a memory app, or better yet, a truth serum.

Democrats claiming they never said Russia hacked the election? That's like a cat saying it never chased a laser pointer. We all saw it happen, folks! — @LaughingLiberty (@LaughingLiberty) July 25, 2025

Next thing you know, they'll say they never invented the 'Russia hoax' either. Spoiler alert: They did, and it flopped harder than a lead balloon. — @GOPGiggles (@GOPGiggles) July 25, 2025

Democrats gaslighting us about Russia? That's their whole platform. 'Trust us, we never lied about anything... except everything else.' — @RedStateRoast (@RedStateRoast) July 25, 2025

Remember when Democrats said Trump was Putin's puppet? Now they're puppets of their own narrative. Puppet show anyone? — @ConserveLaughs (@ConserveLaughs) July 25, 2025

Democrats on Russia: 'We never said that!' Also Democrats: *literal video evidence says otherwise.* Guess denial is a river in Egypt, not just a strategy. — @RightWingWit (@RightWingWit) July 25, 2025

They should be ashamed.

You have to be out of your mind to think Russia tried to get tough guy Trump elected vs rolling over the weak and stupid Dems. The whole hoax never made any sense.https://t.co/fRnve0G4Ro — Pantheism is real (@PantheismIsReal) July 25, 2025

It never made sense to people with brains. The Democrats, on the other hand, are lacking in that area.

Similar to "we never said the Covid vaccine prevents infection." https://t.co/UbomUXxEM1 — What Now Tim (@whatnowtim) July 25, 2025

They can’t possibly be this stupid. Oh, wait, I guess they can. 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/6W9nwIz1IX — Betsy Clagett, RN, BSN (@BetsyClagettRN) July 25, 2025

They are either this stupid or willfully ignorant. Either could be true of the Democrats.

Gaslighting is what the left does best. https://t.co/ovQtYYI9Fx — Eric B. Smith (@eric_b_smith) July 25, 2025

It's almost as if the media doesn't realize that they record all of their own statements for posterity.... https://t.co/4SyzyGny04 — Scott McCloud (@IronMika1313) July 25, 2025

The internet is forever.

The order went out to every legacy news center.



Signed, sealed and delivered. https://t.co/3Nl99qBAk0 — Otto Penn (@Cyanaras) July 25, 2025

They all fell into line!

