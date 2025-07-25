Revenge of the Janitors: Columbia’s Woke Meltdown Ends in Humiliating Settlement

Time for celebration as we learn the janitors who were forced to clean up after the baby Commies at Columbia will get some much deserved compensation for their troubles. Not only were they forced to clean up the mess, they also were attacked. Remember that when the Democrats pretend to care about the working class.

Advertisement

Columbia janitors trapped, attacked by anti-Israel mob and forced to scrub swastikas settle with school for undisclosed amount https://t.co/qjN2XdRCJY pic.twitter.com/pEoFSoZM78 — New York Post (@nypost) July 24, 2025

Whatever it wa$, it wasn't enough for putting up with those spoiled brats. — MJ (@futuredci) July 25, 2025

Oh, poor little snowflakes got a reality check! Maybe next time the Leftist trust-fund babies will think twice before playing revolutionary with janitors. Spoiled brats indeed—hope they enjoyed their swastika art class!

Shocker—Democrats still clueless! Maybe if they spent less time chanting and more time reading history, they’d know swastikas aren’t a fashion statement. Keep crying into your soy lattes, libs!

Classic conservative sleuthing! Nothing says “open borders” like attacking janitors and then whining when they fight back. Maybe the Left can add “illegal janitor protection” to their woke agenda!

Hope they never have to work another day in their lives — Vita (@VitaDyor) July 24, 2025

Maybe Dems can fund their retirement with all that 'defund the police' money they love so much. Enjoy the beach, guys!

Neil’s got a point—Leftist logic is pure fertilizer! Attacking janitors and then crying about 'justice' is peak Democrat nonsense. Time to flush this woke garbage down the toilet!

So they had to do their job and got a settlement for it — mrblips (@mrblips1980) July 24, 2025

Oh, the horror—janitors doing their job while Leftists play anarchist! Sorry, it isn't part of their jobs to scrub swastikas from nepo-babies. Settle down, libs, your privilege is showing!

Imagine the meltdown if Trump supporters did this—Libs would lose their minds! — ConservePatriot (@ConservePatriot) July 24, 2025

True that! If MAGA folks pulled this stunt, the Left would demand a congressional hearing and free therapy for all. Hypocrisy much, Dems? Pass the popcorn!

Advertisement

Epic ownage! Those Ivy League crybabies got a lesson in toughness from the working class.

Peaceful? Only in the twisted world of Democrat wordplay! Attacking janitors is their version of 'tolerance'. Wake up, indeed—smell the swastika paint from the spoiled Nazis at Colubmia.

Compassion? More like commie chaos! The Left’s love for anarchy shines through—janitors as punching bags, all in a day’s work for these 'progressives'!

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.