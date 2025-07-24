WaPo's Woke Wrecking Ball: Smashing the Sanctimonious to Smithereens

Apparently the firing of the woke continues apace at WaPo.

They are basically cleaning out the woke at WaPo: Jenn Rubin, Taylor Lorenz, Philip Bump, now the woman who called Doug Emhoff a "modern-day sex symbol."



The signals have inverted: it is now low-status and low-security to be woke. https://t.co/KlQ67TKSsc — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 23, 2025

Advertisement

Heard from a source with inside knowledge at WaPo: "The new boss is firing people multiple times a day." Democracy Dies in Wokeness. https://t.co/8Zq1Oxu0PN — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 24, 2025

Apparently, the boss is tired of throwing money out the window and wants to turn things around.

Well has the "regime change" come for Max Boot? — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) July 24, 2025

Maybe. But he’ll need 100% turnover if he wants to get rid of the rot. — 180Auto (@180Auto_15B) July 24, 2025

It's time to clean house!

Well, WAPO hasn’t fired Karen Attiah yet, so it’s thus far meaningless if they haven’t gotten to that hate-filled viper. — bbuckley (@bbuckley88) July 24, 2025

There is still work to do.

Finally, some housecleaning at the propaganda machine. Democracy can't thrive on woke Kool-Aid. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) July 24, 2025

WaPo refugees are taking over substack — Yuri Bezmenov Subversion (@yuribezmenov22) July 24, 2025

Now, they can call themselves 'independent' journalists and preen around.

You only need to fire someone once. There’s no real reason to do it multiple times a day. But I guess some people have earned multiple firings. 🤣🤣 — little o (@littleo2021) July 24, 2025

Sounds good. It leaves the question of where they will find quality (and unbiased) journalists. Mainstream journalism has become an elitist occupation filled with ivy leaguers who often got a politicized education. — Hap Miller (@BeersForDodos) July 24, 2025

There are plenty of great conservative journalists who deserve a real shot.

Best insider news coming from the WaPo :) — Pumpkin (@Fall_Weather) July 24, 2025

Maybe there is hope yet — Pamela C Tuben (@PTuben6499) July 24, 2025

There is a glimmer!

Excellent. May become real news again. — Anthony Bartys (@TbartysAnthony) July 24, 2025

Indeed, he did!

Well, thank God for that. People maybe coming to their senses. https://t.co/WsyjBP0orF — Henry Mitchell (@HenryMi65980050) July 24, 2025

There's something happening here. What it is ain't exactly clear. But I like it. https://t.co/uWcn126sra — Alex (@AlexDial4511984) July 24, 2025

Advertisement

Everything looks better in the Trump era.

I will still never subscribe. Until they publicly and clearly apologize for being an immoral garbage newspaper for years and years, I will never ever send them a single dime. https://t.co/QpsczCW1id — Teachey (1 of 7) (@rickyteachey) July 24, 2025

They all end up guesting on MSNBC where the standards are much lower……… https://t.co/Fsa6fk5vLb — Ricky Rocket (@fodder4skeptics) July 24, 2025

The failure to MSNBC pipeline is so real.

Woke is dying. Media knows it. https://t.co/oJA9hIqgGO — Plato 2.0 (Garbage Voter) (@DeanP11) July 24, 2025

Let it 'Rest in Peace' as soon as possible.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.