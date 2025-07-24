Ghoulish Sportswriter's Vile Crusade: Tormenting Hulk Hogan's Legacy and His Family's Grie...
WaPo's Woke Wrecking Ball: Smashing the Sanctimonious to Smithereens

justmindy
justmindy | 8:20 PM on July 24, 2025
imgflip

Apparently the firing of the woke continues apace at WaPo.

Apparently, the boss is tired of throwing money out the window and wants to turn things around. 

It's time to clean house!

There is still work to do.

Now, they can call themselves 'independent' journalists and preen around.

There are plenty of great conservative journalists who deserve a real shot.

There is a glimmer!

Indeed, he did!

Everything looks better in the Trump era.

The failure to MSNBC pipeline is so real.

Let it 'Rest in Peace' as soon as possible. 

Tags:

CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY MEDIA BIAS WASHINGTON POST WOKE

