Gov. Shapiro’s Late-to-the-Party Antisemitism Call-Out to Zohran Mamdani: Too Little, Too Late

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on July 24, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

There is a reason Mamdani isn't calling out his anti-Semitic supporters, but Josh Shapiro is not ready to face the reality his party hates Jewish people. One would think he would have gotten the hint when Kamala overlooked him for VP because of just that.

Advertisement

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has ripped New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani for failing to condemn the “blatantly antisemitic” rhetoric being spewed by his Israel-bashing supporters.

“You have to speak and act with moral clarity, and when supporters of yours say things that are blatantly antisemitic, you can’t leave room for that to just sit there,” Shapiro, a fellow Dem, told the Jewish Insider on Wednesday about the socialist state lawmaker.

“You’ve got to condemn that.”  

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Wednesday bashed Zohran Mamdani for failing to condemn the “blatantly antisemitic” rhetoric being spewed by his Israel-bashing supporters. Getty Images

The governor took aim at Mamdani after the lefty firebrand, whose shocking mayoral primary win last month has largely divided the party, faced widespread backlash over his anti-Israel commentary.


“He seemed to run a campaign that excited New Yorkers,” Shapiro said.

Advertisement

The parody account gets it.

Shapiro is in denial.

That was another violent Leftist. Even that didn't seem to get Shapiro's attention.

He won't though.

Bingo! Josh needs to face the facts he shares a tents with these lunatics. 

Advertisement

Yes, it's too little, too late. Shapiro should have been saying this for weeks.

It goes to show how much the Democratic party now hates Jewish people and Israel. 

Advertisement

Advertisement

