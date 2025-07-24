Gov. Shapiro’s Late-to-the-Party Antisemitism Call-Out to Zohran Mamdani: Too Little, Too Late

There is a reason Mamdani isn't calling out his anti-Semitic supporters, but Josh Shapiro is not ready to face the reality his party hates Jewish people. One would think he would have gotten the hint when Kamala overlooked him for VP because of just that.

PA Gov. Josh Shapiro bashes NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani over failure to condemn ‘blatantly antisemitic’ extremists https://t.co/w0PhG4Q1nx pic.twitter.com/PMcoc8I6Bf — New York Post (@nypost) July 24, 2025

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has ripped New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani for failing to condemn the “blatantly antisemitic” rhetoric being spewed by his Israel-bashing supporters. “You have to speak and act with moral clarity, and when supporters of yours say things that are blatantly antisemitic, you can’t leave room for that to just sit there,” Shapiro, a fellow Dem, told the Jewish Insider on Wednesday about the socialist state lawmaker. “You’ve got to condemn that.” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Wednesday bashed Zohran Mamdani for failing to condemn the “blatantly antisemitic” rhetoric being spewed by his Israel-bashing supporters. Getty Images The governor took aim at Mamdani after the lefty firebrand, whose shocking mayoral primary win last month has largely divided the party, faced widespread backlash over his anti-Israel commentary.

“He seemed to run a campaign that excited New Yorkers,” Shapiro said.

Why would I condemn my strongest voting bloc?! — Parody Zohran K. Mamdani (@ZohranParody) July 24, 2025

The parody account gets it.

Brave considering his party is a raging antisemitism factory of violent lunatics — XgonnaGiveIt2ya (@hinge000) July 24, 2025

Shapiro is in denial.

Yet Shapiro didn't even care that someone tried to set his family on fire. Whatever happened to that? — Susan (@Sus0111618) July 24, 2025

That was another violent Leftist. Even that didn't seem to get Shapiro's attention.

Shapiro's right, Mamdani should condemn antisemitism. — jaime (@jaime_solis) July 24, 2025

He won't though.

And Josh wasn't picked to be Kamala's running mate because he is a Jew. The Harris camp and DNC didn't want to offend their Hamas supporting protestors. — Scott (@ScottUSMCRet) July 24, 2025

He’s your party Josh…that’s who you caucus with — AJH (@AJH44444) July 24, 2025

Bingo! Josh needs to face the facts he shares a tents with these lunatics.

Looks like Mamdani just extended his Uganda vaca after hearing Shapiro’s take down.

This keeps up he’s going to have to contact Elon for a trip on the Space Station to avoid the press. — Bronx Voice (@Bronxvoice1) July 24, 2025

Good to see Shapiro finally say this. Mamdani is a real threat for his Marxist-socialism (cultural and economic) and his support for violent Islamist terrorists. But all this is quite late. Would have liked to see him condemn the campus antisemitism /pro-Hamas garbage (in guise… — ADS-2020 (@AnneDS2020) July 24, 2025

Yes, it's too little, too late. Shapiro should have been saying this for weeks.

Watching Josh Shapiro kill what little chance he had at president by commenting on Mamdani. — Emo cholo (@ChristopherRuiz) July 24, 2025

It goes to show how much the Democratic party now hates Jewish people and Israel.

