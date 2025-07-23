Beto’s Loser Legacy: Cheering on Jasmine Crockett’s Doomed Senate Dreams

Beto, the Democrats biggest loser right next to Stacey Abrams, is very excited about a potential candidate for Senate: Jasmine Crockett. Hopefully, she will join Beto in the loser circle.

🚨WATCH: Perennial Democrat candidate Beto O’Rourke flashes a smile when asked about the prospect of Jasmine Crockett launching a Senate run, calling her "fantastic." pic.twitter.com/qFXDLLnE9E — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 22, 2025

If Beto thinks Jasmine Crockett can win, that doesn't bode well for her political future.

EXCLUSIVE: Beto O’Rourke Grins At Idea Of ‘Fantastic’ Jasmine Crockett Running For Senate https://t.co/4K4S2TFZhQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 22, 2025

Former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke flashed a smile Tuesday when asked about the prospect of his fellow Texan, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, launching a Senate run. O’Rourke, a previously failed candidate for the upper chamber, signaled that he might support Crockett’s candidacy if she chooses to enter the Senate race, calling the foe of President Donald Trump “fantastic,” according to a video exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Crockett has not shut the door on entering her state’s 2026 Senate contest following the release of polling first reported by the DCNF that showed the left-wing firebrand would be the runaway frontrunner in the Democratic primary if she jumped into the mix

Someone check on Colin Allred…



Even Beto thinks frontrunner Jasmine Crockett would be “fantastic” in the Senate https://t.co/yBiNaoV52C — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) July 22, 2025

What a mess!

Beto Bro and Texas Democrats are all aboard the #CrockettRocket 🚀🚀 https://t.co/5UVMzX4Bjd — Nick Puglia (@nickpuglia) July 23, 2025

Beto:

Nacho Governor

Nacho Senator

Just another spoiled rich kid who never held a real job his parents or parent’s friends didn’t give him. Got elected based on family name recognition. Claim to fame? Got a Federal building renamed. — CCO (@Reject_Left) July 22, 2025

Americans should thank our lucky stars he never won.

Beto—the guy who has made a living running for office and never winning. Great endorsement. — Drunk Pelosi (@mrsdbls) July 22, 2025

The kiss of death.

Dumb calling Dumber fantastic. Wow. — Wun Hung Lo (@BigWagWag) July 22, 2025

Birds of a feather.

There’s a ringing endorsement — James Burton (@JimPBurton) July 23, 2025

This just shows how low the bar is for politics. — Bill Nye (@NyeTraining) July 22, 2025

Particularly on the Democratic side.

I guess he really is that dumb. — Ladyxx (@ladyxx02) July 22, 2025

Oh, he is definitely that dumb.

This guy is just another grifter! — LS (@LaurieStrauch1) July 22, 2025

He's the king of the grifters.

What does that say about dems when they love and promote complete morons, just because they’re loud and obnoxious. They do NOTHING for their constituents just get on tv and claim racism. — Ron Rowdy (@RonRowdy1) July 22, 2025

That describes Crockett to a tee. She is all big mouth and no action.

Francis! They let you out again??? — CrookedWorld (@CrookedLife42) July 22, 2025

He needs to slither back under that rock.