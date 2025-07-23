Tulsi Gabbard Joined Karoline Leavitt at the WH Briefing and Holy Smokes (Paging...
Damning New Tulsi Russia Docs Pin Obama As Russia Hoax Ringleader

Beto’s Loser Legacy: Cheering on Jasmine Crockett’s Doomed Senate Dreams

justmindy
justmindy | 2:50 PM on July 23, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Beto, the Democrats biggest loser right next to Stacey Abrams, is very excited about a potential candidate for Senate: Jasmine Crockett. Hopefully, she will join Beto in the loser circle.

If Beto thinks Jasmine Crockett can win, that doesn't bode well for her political future.

Former Democratic Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke flashed a smile Tuesday when asked about the prospect of his fellow Texan, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, launching a Senate run.

  

O’Rourke, a previously failed candidate for the upper chamber, signaled that he might support Crockett’s candidacy if she chooses to enter the Senate race, calling the foe of President Donald Trump “fantastic,” according to a video exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Crockett has not shut the door on entering her state’s 2026 Senate contest following the release of polling first reported by the DCNF that showed the left-wing firebrand would be the runaway frontrunner in the Democratic primary if she jumped into the mix

What a mess!

Americans should thank our lucky stars he never won. 

The kiss of death.

Birds of a feather.

Particularly on the Democratic side.

Oh, he is definitely that dumb.

He's the king of the grifters. 

That describes Crockett to a tee. She is all big mouth and no action. 

He needs to slither back under that rock. 

