DOJ Dumps Staffer for Backing Hubby’s Anti-ICE App ... Good Riddance to Border-Sabotaging Sidekicks

Honestly, good (if this is true). The DOJ should not employ people married to other people actively attempting to subvert American justice.

DOJ staffer claims she was fired over husband’s controversial anti-ICE app that warns users when feds are nearby https://t.co/U8FSWx5wOt pic.twitter.com/RBx0UZ5BLQ — New York Post (@nypost) July 22, 2025

A Department of Justice staffer claims she was abruptly fired after it emerged that her husband was the brains behind a controversial anti-ICE app that warns users when the feds are closing in. Carolyn Feinstein, who worked as a DOJ forensic accountant in Austin, Texas, alleges she was terminated last Friday as “retribution” for her spouse’s radical alert system, in which she has minority shares. “This was retribution. I was fired because of the actions, or activism, of my husband,” Feinstein told the Daily Beast on Monday. Feinstein’s tech husband, Joshua Aaron, recently sparked outrage after it emerged he’d created the ICEBlock app, which alerts users if Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been spotted within a five-mile radius of them.

President Trump’s border czar Tom Homan and ICE Acting Director Tom Lyon quickly called on the DOJ to investigate after Feinstein’s hubby went on CNN last month to advertise the app — sparking immediate backlash.

This app puts law enforcement in harm's way. Period. This is absolutely cause to fire her since she very well could provide sensitive information to her spouse.

The terminated DOJ staffer can't see why it is a firing offense for her to serve two conflicting masters: she admits she is a key shareholder of All U Chart, Inc., which holds the URL(s) used by the controversial anti-law enforcement surveillance and evasion app ICEBlock, which… https://t.co/qY1EZW9h8x — Opso Facto (@OpsoFacto) July 22, 2025

It gets worse. She is actually an investor in said app. It seems very reasonable for the DOJ to fire someone who uses their money to keep law enforcement from doing their job and protecting our borders.

After seeing their pictures I am glad she was fired. Carry on. https://t.co/QLv1JZoilw — Misneach ho/hum PRACTICINGCatholic StinkStankStunk (@saint_justice) July 22, 2025

i fail to see the problem here https://t.co/x4VlDenDBW — jim scott (bully,merchant of fear,peddler of lies) (@realdirkg) July 22, 2025

It's great to see government doing the right thing for once.

The ratio here is 💯 pro firing of a communist couple from government employ. 🤓 https://t.co/YXG6fmjpNP — CLB (Communist Finder General) (@tigermkv) July 22, 2025

As it should be!

She would be a security risk, no? https://t.co/Rx2Bv3V4gj — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) July 22, 2025

Absolutely!

So? What is the problem. You should be fired. https://t.co/XVtRxgwtgL — Chrissy (@chrisorichards) July 22, 2025

She says “retribution,” I say “closing a security hole.” https://t.co/70zFJMX2V3 — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) July 22, 2025

Bingo! Also, opening up her job for an American citizen who is actually interested in protecting the American people and not people who cross our border illegally.

