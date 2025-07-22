ANOTHER Immigration Hoax: Bill Melugin Blows the Lid Off Fake Story About Immigrant...
DOJ Dumps Staffer for Backing Hubby’s Anti-ICE App ... Good Riddance to Border-Sabotaging Sidekicks

justmindy
July 22, 2025
imgflip

Honestly, good (if this is true). The DOJ should not employ people married to other people actively attempting to subvert American justice. 

A Department of Justice staffer claims she was abruptly fired after it emerged that her husband was the brains behind a controversial anti-ICE app that warns users when the feds are closing in.

Carolyn Feinstein, who worked as a DOJ forensic accountant in Austin, Texas, alleges she was terminated last Friday as “retribution” for her spouse’s radical alert system, in which she has minority shares.

“This was retribution. I was fired because of the actions, or activism, of my husband,” Feinstein told the Daily Beast on Monday. 

Feinstein’s tech husband, Joshua Aaron, recently sparked outrage after it emerged he’d created the ICEBlock app, which alerts users if Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been spotted within a five-mile radius of them.


President Trump’s border czar Tom Homan and ICE Acting Director Tom Lyon quickly called on the DOJ to investigate after Feinstein’s hubby went on CNN last month to advertise the app — sparking immediate backlash.

This app puts law enforcement in harm's way. Period. This is absolutely cause to fire her since she very well could provide sensitive information to her spouse. 

It gets worse. She is actually an investor in said app. It seems very reasonable for the DOJ to fire someone who uses their money to keep law enforcement from doing their job and protecting our borders. 

It's great to see government doing the right thing for once. 

As it should be!

Absolutely!

Bingo! Also, opening up her job for an American citizen who is actually interested in protecting the American people and not people who cross our border illegally. 

