Hypocrite Zohran Mamdani Slams the US from a Dubai Penthouse While Silent on Uganda’s Anti-Gay Policies

justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on July 21, 2025
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Zohran Mamdani is running for Mayor of New York City and he very well may win. He hates everything about America, our way of life and capitalism. He recently traveled to Uganda, but apparently can't find a thing to complain about there. 

Oh, he won't do that though. He just hates America while running to be the Mayor of one of its largest cities. 

If this guy hates being in America so much, he could just leave. 

Of course he didn't. He's a coward. He knows he can get away with criticizing America with other Democrats because they all agree with him. 

He has to cosplay as a poor. 

Do what he says, not as he does or something like that. 

It's almost like he is a hypocrite who just hates Jewish people. 

Just another Democratic politician who doesn't practice what he preaches. It's par for the course for that party now. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

