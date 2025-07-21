Hypocrite Zohran Mamdani Slams the US from a Dubai Penthouse While Silent on Uganda’s Anti-Gay Policies

Zohran Mamdani is running for Mayor of New York City and he very well may win. He hates everything about America, our way of life and capitalism. He recently traveled to Uganda, but apparently can't find a thing to complain about there.

Advertisement

He literally just got back from a luxury vacation in Dubai… every prominent socialists is just walking around in working-class face https://t.co/olg9gzUIdf — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 20, 2025

Zohran should denounce the government of Uganda while he’s over there for their treatment of gay citizens… see how it goes. https://t.co/zWCyuvBSUc — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 21, 2025

Oh, he won't do that though. He just hates America while running to be the Mayor of one of its largest cities.

"Mamdani left Saturday and the trip "is entirely personal, in nature and in funding," with no campaign funds being used."

That doesn't mean he's paying for it, it just means the cost is being kept off the books, out of public view. There's a big difference. https://t.co/pBUlMyGQQk — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 21, 2025

Zohran Mamdani’s Uganda trip isn’t a vacation—it’s a pattern. This is the same guy who checked “African American” on his Columbia app to game the system, then spent years cosplaying as a progressive while dodging accountability. Now he’s jetting to a regime that jails LGBTQ+… — CityDeskNYC (@CityDeskNYC) July 21, 2025

If this guy hates being in America so much, he could just leave.

Did he denounce ugandas treatment og gays and lesbians? — Deepdownsouth (@TimMont81408968) July 21, 2025

Of course he didn't. He's a coward. He knows he can get away with criticizing America with other Democrats because they all agree with him.

Probably the first time in the little rich boy's life that he didn't fly first class. Anyone who votes for this poser is an idiot. — Velcra (@Velcra1959) July 21, 2025

He has to cosplay as a poor.

Zohran Mamdani hates billionaires, he says. But he's close to one himself.



He owns a plot of land in Uganda worth up to $250,000 in US dollars. That's nearly a billion in Ugandan currency.



He just hates others with money. pic.twitter.com/aAVKfYOxfX — Yochonon Donn (@Yochidonn) July 21, 2025

You can’t make this up: “abolish private property” Zohran Mamdani is a - wait for it - land owner in Uganda. pic.twitter.com/9OHajCM5gF — Jean (@queens_parents) July 21, 2025

Do what he says, not as he does or something like that.

Zohran Mamdani won't visit Israel because Human Rights but happily goes to Dubai and Uganda.

Make it make sense. pic.twitter.com/HNzqwdl8OT — kweansmom #JusticeForMalkiRoth 🇮🇱 (@kweansmom) July 21, 2025

Advertisement

It's almost like he is a hypocrite who just hates Jewish people.

Communist NYC Mayoral Candidate Mamdani



Advocates for abolishing private property while at the same time owns private property in Jinja, Uganda with 4 acres of land.



Did Zohran recently announced a trip to Uganda?



Per 2022, NY ethics commission report. Attached in replies. pic.twitter.com/1lS8EDrdqP — Andrea Shaffer, Employment/Labor Law (@Andreafreedom76) July 21, 2025

Just another Democratic politician who doesn't practice what he preaches. It's par for the course for that party now.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



