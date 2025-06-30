Fetterman’s Beach Bummer: Senate’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Ruins His Tan Time

While the Senate is bickering about the 'Big, Beautiful Bill', John Fetterman is bemoaning something else ... missing his beach vacation!
Sen. John Fetterman blasts marathon votes on ‘big, beautiful bill’: ‘I just want to go home’ https://t.co/o0wXwmQMXY pic.twitter.com/ILkYlAsXZP— New York Post (@nypost) June 30, 2025
Senators need their vacation time, too.
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman vented Monday that he would rather put his toes in the sand than deal with a series of votes ahead of the expected passage of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
“Oh my God, I just want to go home. I’ve already, my — I’ve missed our entire trip to the beach,” the hulking Fetterman groused to reporters.
“I’m going to vote no. There’s no drama that — we know [how] the votes are going to go,” he added. “And I think, I don’t think it’s really helpful to put people here till some ungodly hour.”
The Senate was supposed to break on Friday for the Independence Day holiday and return July 7. But Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) opted to keep senators back until voting on the megabill could be completed.
Party leaders are renowned for leveraging the threat of working holidays and late nights to force recalcitrant pols into line.
Few lawmakers ever actually admit publicly that they would like to bail, though many privately feel that way.
House lawmakers were similarly confined to the Capitol complex through the wee hours last month while working on the legislative bundle — with some even caught dozing off during committee markups.
The Senate voted late Saturday to begin work on the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and much of Monday was given over to a series of party-line votes on amendments to the legislation.
“The only interesting votes are going to be on the margins, whether that’s [Republicans Susan] Collins [of Maine] or [Ron] Johnson [of Wisconsin] and those,” Fetterman (D-Pa.) further complained. “But [with] all the Democrats, we all know how that’s going to go.”
🚨NEW: John Fetterman whines about having to show up to work in the Senate— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 30, 2025
“I've already I've missed our entire trip to the beach.”
Why don’t these people just RESIGN if they hate representing their constituents so much?! pic.twitter.com/iFZGYo0GW3
Seriously with the whining 🙄 https://t.co/qFDtBIdcXj— Ang (@PompsAng) June 30, 2025
Cry me a river https://t.co/LpIlbhCIRD— Jo Coutts (@coutts_jo) June 30, 2025
Most Americans can't afford a vacation at all.
Sorry Johnny you had to go without a weekend on the beach. I'm sure voting for the bill is more important. You can go next weekend. Or better than that, quit being a congressmen and get a Monday through Friday job and you can go every weekend. https://t.co/kmTdcYy1NO— Velta McNelly (@VMcnelly36861) June 30, 2025
That's also a fair suggestion.
Here's an idea for you @SenFettermanPA you can either resign, or vote yes and this will all be over and you can go home! Most Americans work 12 months a year! Quit crying and pass the bill! https://t.co/piqdA6Da3M— Brandon (@WILDMANBS) June 30, 2025
True! He could decide to help Republicans pass the bill and this would be over. That's an option.
We don’t hate our government enough!! https://t.co/zIzdn0gMcB— Tricia Scharf (@sc2cali) June 30, 2025
Most of our Senators are coddled babies.
i haven't been to the beach in 20 years, it's called 'i get fired if i don't show up' https://t.co/HqLkHiprXT— Osmanthus 🇺🇸 (@Hattricia) June 30, 2025
Also, he got six weeks off for mental health care. Many Americans would love that option and desperately need it.
Say that at any other job and you’d be fired. This yutz has been off on vacay how many days already this year? How tone deaf and disgusting and disrespectful to the people he is supposedly “representing”. DO YOUR JOB AND SHUT THE PIEHOLE. https://t.co/JLPKsFtdX9— Sunnyshine 🌼🌹🇺🇸🌷🌻 (@Have_Faith316) June 30, 2025
That about sums it up.
