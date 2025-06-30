Charlize Theron’s Salty Rant: Bezos’ $50M Wedding Snub Stings Hollywood’s Bitter Elite
Rosie O’Donnell’s Bitter Rant Proves She’s Just Green with Envy Over Bezos’ $50M...
The Hill Clutches Pearls As It Warns Red States Have Begun 'Hostile Takeover'...
'To Protect Our Law Enforcement...": James Woods Has a Suggestion After CNN Promotes...
Hero Dad's Daring Dive: Saving His Daughter From a Disney Dream Nightmare
Congressman Mike Lawler Knows Zorhan Mamdani
New Yorker Mag Tries Eulogizing the 'Me Too' Movement by Name Dropping Two...
VIP
She Learned NOTHING: Kathy Griffin Posts Grotesque 'Headless' TikTok Including Donald Trum...
VIP
Michelle Obama's Jaw-Dropping Motherhood Claims Unleash a Firestorm of Controversy
BBC's Crocodile Tears: Gleefully Airs Bob Vylan's Antisemitic Tirade, Then Plays Innocent
Hakeem Jeffries Schools NYC's Socialist Star Mamdani on 'Intifada' Gaffe as Dems Scramble...
EXPERT ALERT! Food Policy Pros Assure Us Mamdani's Gov Grocery Store Plan Isn't...
Read It and WEEP, Democrats! EPIC Thread on Medicaid Cuts BRUTALLY Debunks the...
Inside the OBBB: AFP's Kent Strang Breaks Down Senate Drama and Fiscal Showdowns

Fetterman’s Beach Bummer: Senate’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Ruins His Tan Time

justmindy
justmindy | 5:20 PM on June 30, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

While the Senate is bickering about the 'Big, Beautiful Bill', John Fetterman is bemoaning something else ... missing his beach vacation!

Advertisement

Senators need their vacation time, too.

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman vented Monday that he would rather put his toes in the sand than deal with a series of votes ahead of the expected passage of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“Oh my God, I just want to go home. I’ve already, my — I’ve missed our entire trip to the beach,” the hulking Fetterman groused to reporters.

“I’m going to vote no. There’s no drama that — we know [how] the votes are going to go,” he added. “And I think, I don’t think it’s really helpful to put people here till some ungodly hour.” 

The Senate was supposed to break on Friday for the Independence Day holiday and return July 7. But Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) opted to keep senators back until voting on the megabill could be completed. 

Party leaders are renowned for leveraging the threat of working holidays and late nights to force recalcitrant pols into line.

Few lawmakers ever actually admit publicly that they would like to bail, though many privately feel that way. 

House lawmakers were similarly confined to the Capitol complex through the wee hours last month while working on the legislative bundle — with some even caught dozing off during committee markups.

The Senate voted late Saturday to begin work on the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and much of Monday was given over to a series of party-line votes on amendments to the legislation.

“The only interesting votes are going to be on the margins, whether that’s [Republicans Susan] Collins [of Maine] or [Ron] Johnson [of Wisconsin] and those,” Fetterman (D-Pa.) further complained. “But [with] all the Democrats, we all know how that’s going to go.”

Recommended

'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose of Reality and WOW
Sam J.
Advertisement

Most Americans can't afford a vacation at all. 

That's also a fair suggestion. 

True! He could decide to help Republicans pass the bill and this would be over. That's an option. 

Most of our Senators are coddled babies.

Advertisement

Also, he got six weeks off for mental health care. Many Americans would love that option and desperately need it.

That about sums it up. 

Tags:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JOHN FETTERMAN SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose of Reality and WOW
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'To Protect Our Law Enforcement...": James Woods Has a Suggestion After CNN Promotes Anti-ICE App
Doug P.
Rosie O’Donnell’s Bitter Rant Proves She’s Just Green with Envy Over Bezos’ $50M Bash
justmindy
Hero Dad's Daring Dive: Saving His Daughter From a Disney Dream Nightmare
justmindy
The Hill Clutches Pearls As It Warns Red States Have Begun 'Hostile Takeover' of Public Universities
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose of Reality and WOW Sam J.
Advertisement