Fetterman’s Beach Bummer: Senate’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Ruins His Tan Time

While the Senate is bickering about the 'Big, Beautiful Bill', John Fetterman is bemoaning something else ... missing his beach vacation!

Sen. John Fetterman blasts marathon votes on ‘big, beautiful bill’: ‘I just want to go home’ https://t.co/o0wXwmQMXY pic.twitter.com/ILkYlAsXZP

Senators need their vacation time, too.

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman vented Monday that he would rather put his toes in the sand than deal with a series of votes ahead of the expected passage of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“Oh my God, I just want to go home. I’ve already, my — I’ve missed our entire trip to the beach,” the hulking Fetterman groused to reporters.

“I’m going to vote no. There’s no drama that — we know [how] the votes are going to go,” he added. “And I think, I don’t think it’s really helpful to put people here till some ungodly hour.”

The Senate was supposed to break on Friday for the Independence Day holiday and return July 7. But Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) opted to keep senators back until voting on the megabill could be completed.

Party leaders are renowned for leveraging the threat of working holidays and late nights to force recalcitrant pols into line.

Few lawmakers ever actually admit publicly that they would like to bail, though many privately feel that way.

House lawmakers were similarly confined to the Capitol complex through the wee hours last month while working on the legislative bundle — with some even caught dozing off during committee markups.

The Senate voted late Saturday to begin work on the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, and much of Monday was given over to a series of party-line votes on amendments to the legislation.

“The only interesting votes are going to be on the margins, whether that’s [Republicans Susan] Collins [of Maine] or [Ron] Johnson [of Wisconsin] and those,” Fetterman (D-Pa.) further complained. “But [with] all the Democrats, we all know how that’s going to go.”