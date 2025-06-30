Frank Luntz’s Open-Border Baloney: Peddling Half-Baked Immigration Fairy Tales

Frank Luntz is on a mission to convince his followers America cannot be successful unless we allow open borders or something.

Immigrants or their children have founded nearly half (46%) of today’s Fortune 500 companies, including 4 of the top 12. (Apple, Google, Amazon, CostCo)



America has always benefited from the contribution of immigrants – and yes, the food is great too.



👉🏻 https://t.co/XrDlXkcFrH https://t.co/UaQGXqQNKz — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 28, 2025

Frank believes half of America's most successful businesses would never exist had it not been for immigration. Ryan Girdusky, conservative pundit and founder of the 1776 PAC, had some clarification for Luntz.

I did more research on Frank's claim and good lord is it dishonest.



The list of founders include Jeff Bezos, who's parents were both born in America but he had an immigrant step-parent, and Walt Disney who's been dead for over 50 years and who's Canadian dad moved in 1878 https://t.co/sLPXgLprz6 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 30, 2025

Frank had some facts wrong.

Ah yes, nothing says "foreign immigrant from the far flung reaches of the Earth" like Canada. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) June 30, 2025

in 1878! — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 30, 2025

Basically, Frank believes if your ancestors came over on the Mayflower, it's the same as people crossing the Southern Border illegally.

Back when they only spoke Canadian and Beaver. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) June 30, 2025

This is a lot less impressive if you do the basic math. Roughly around 45% of all the people who have ever lived in the United States are immigrants or the children of immigrants.



So this is just saying that they performed as well as might be expected. — John Carney (@carney) June 30, 2025

That didn't fit Frank's narrative.

@FrankLuntz

As usual Frank, you're just another Leftist who refuses to distinguish between LEGAL and ILLEGAL immigration. — Clarence Beeks, Crop Report Specialist (@AlfredENewman5) June 30, 2025

Bingo.

He forgot to mention how many of them were illegal — JetSetGent (@JetSetGent) June 30, 2025

The serf economy is apparently VERY important for a lot of portfolios. — Bumr50 (@Bumr50) June 30, 2025

Who will clean Frank's toilets, after all?

My fave is the "Steve Jobs Shuffle," where they credit the Syrian father who abandoned him and pretend like his native born American parents who raised him didn't exist. — WineVigilante (@WineVigilante1) June 30, 2025

The Dad that abandoned him was responsible for his success or something.

I'd bet those fortune 500 companies also have CEOs and founders who are not only literate but very bright. Not the same as low wage and lacking basic secondary education. I'd be happy with open borders for MDs and PHds. — bock kao (@somsai) June 30, 2025

It's almost like there should be a system based on merit.

So, it seems we can now conclude that Frank is not just a political pollster, he’s a propagandist as well. Not a particularly good thing to be known for, but there it is. — Nino Savant (@Nino_Savant) June 30, 2025

Probably not a bad conclusion.

To understand Frank you have to put on your magic hair hat. — Burning Madolf (@BurningMadolf) June 30, 2025

and clap really loudly.