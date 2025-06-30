Frank Luntz’s Open-Border Baloney: Peddling Half-Baked Immigration Fairy Tales

Megyn Kelly: Preferred Pronouns An Effort to Override Instincts That Are There for...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:40 PM on June 30, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Frank Luntz is on a mission to convince his followers America cannot be successful unless we allow open borders or something. 

Frank believes half of America's most successful businesses would never exist had it not been for immigration. Ryan Girdusky, conservative pundit and founder of the 1776 PAC, had some clarification for Luntz. 

Frank had some facts wrong.

Basically, Frank believes if your ancestors came over on the Mayflower, it's the same as people crossing the Southern Border illegally. 

That didn't fit Frank's narrative.

Bingo.

Who will clean Frank's toilets, after all?

The Dad that abandoned him was responsible for his success or something. 

It's almost like there should be a system based on merit. 

Probably not a bad conclusion. 

and clap really loudly. 

