New Yorker Mag Tries Eulogizing the 'Me Too' Movement by Name Dropping Two...
VIP
She Learned NOTHING: Kathy Griffin Posts Grotesque 'Headless' TikTok Including Donald Trum...
VIP
Michelle Obama's Jaw-Dropping Motherhood Claims Unleash a Firestorm of Controversy
Hakeem Jeffries Schools NYC's Socialist Star Mamdani on 'Intifada' Gaffe as Dems Scramble...
EXPERT ALERT! Food Policy Pros Assure Us Mamdani's Gov Grocery Store Plan Isn't...
Read It and WEEP, Democrats! EPIC Thread on Medicaid Cuts BRUTALLY Debunks the...
Inside the OBBB: AFP's Kent Strang Breaks Down Senate Drama and Fiscal Showdowns
Dems Melt Down Over Trump Wins! CNN Can't Handle Scott Jennings!
Eric Swalwell Invokes JD Vance and Pete Hegseth for BBB Update and Makes...
'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose...
Not All Heroes Wear CAPES! Adam Schiff Filming Himself After Working Late (the...
Liz Cheney Trends for ALL the Hilariously WRONG Reasons After Thom Tillis Announces...
LEFTY TRIGGER WARNING! Gov. Ron DeSantis Welcomes a Tax Holiday That's 'Going to...
BREAKING: Suspected Idaho Gunman Who Started Fire, Ambushed and Fatally Shot Two Firefight...

BBC's Crocodile Tears: Gleefully Airs Bob Vylan's Antisemitic Tirade, Then Plays Innocent

justmindy
justmindy | 3:20 PM on June 30, 2025
Townhall Media

Perhaps an anti-Semitic rant was not the best thing to broadcast. What a concept!

Advertisement

The BBC admitted Monday it should have cut the livestream of Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury performance when the punk-rap band started “antisemitic” death chants against Israeli troops — which has also left the UK duo facing a possible ban from the US.

The broadcaster was widely ripped for continuing to air the duo’s live performance Saturday even after they started spewing antisemitic rhetoric and urged the crowds to scream, “Death to the IDF.”

The BBC, which broadcasts the festival live each year, had issued a warning on screen as the set was being streamed, but conceded Monday it should have gone further. “The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves,” the public broadcaster said in a statement. “The team were dealing with a live situation but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance,” the BBC added.  

“We regret this did not happen.”

The national outlet added that it “respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence.”

The Trump administration is weighing whether to revoke the group’s visa ahead of an upcoming tour in the US this fall, a senior official told the Daily Wire.

“As a reminder, under the Trump Administration, the US government will not issue visas to any foreigner who supports terrorists,” the official said.

Recommended

'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose of Reality and WOW
Sam J.
Advertisement

They certainly should have suspected he would go there. 

As he should! There is no need to let people like this into America to stir up more trouble. 

It was fully intentional. 

Advertisement

He's so revolting.

It's the classic example of asking forgiveness rather than permission. 

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM GAZA ISRAEL PRO-PALESTINIAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose of Reality and WOW
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Read It and WEEP, Democrats! EPIC Thread on Medicaid Cuts BRUTALLY Debunks the Left's LIES
Sam J.
New Yorker Mag Tries Eulogizing the 'Me Too' Movement by Name Dropping Two Women Who LIED About Assault
Amy Curtis
EXPERT ALERT! Food Policy Pros Assure Us Mamdani's Gov Grocery Store Plan Isn't Headed for Disaster
Amy Curtis
Hakeem Jeffries Schools NYC's Socialist Star Mamdani on 'Intifada' Gaffe as Dems Scramble to Save Face
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'You Must OPEN Your Eyes!' Infantryman Gives Lefties Crying ISLAMOPHOBIA a BRUTAL Dose of Reality and WOW Sam J.
Advertisement