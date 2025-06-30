BBC's Crocodile Tears: Gleefully Airs Bob Vylan's Antisemitic Tirade, Then Plays Innocent

Perhaps an anti-Semitic rant was not the best thing to broadcast. What a concept!

BBC admits it should have cut Bob Vylan's 'antisemitic' Glastonbury livestream — as US threatens to ban the punk rappers

The BBC admitted Monday it should have cut the livestream of Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury performance when the punk-rap band started “antisemitic” death chants against Israeli troops — which has also left the UK duo facing a possible ban from the US.

The broadcaster was widely ripped for continuing to air the duo’s live performance Saturday even after they started spewing antisemitic rhetoric and urged the crowds to scream, “Death to the IDF.”

The BBC, which broadcasts the festival live each year, had issued a warning on screen as the set was being streamed, but conceded Monday it should have gone further. “The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves,” the public broadcaster said in a statement. “The team were dealing with a live situation but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance,” the BBC added.

“We regret this did not happen.”

The national outlet added that it “respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence.”

The Trump administration is weighing whether to revoke the group’s visa ahead of an upcoming tour in the US this fall, a senior official told the Daily Wire.

“As a reminder, under the Trump Administration, the US government will not issue visas to any foreigner who supports terrorists,” the official said.