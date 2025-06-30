BBC's Crocodile Tears: Gleefully Airs Bob Vylan's Antisemitic Tirade, Then Plays Innocent

Perhaps an anti-Semitic rant was not the best thing to broadcast. What a concept!
BBC admits it should have cut Bob Vylan’s ‘antisemitic’ Glastonbury livestream — as US threatens to ban the punk rappers https://t.co/R9Ct5sedyp pic.twitter.com/NXKOQvvy9c— New York Post (@nypost) June 30, 2025
The BBC admitted Monday it should have cut the livestream of Bob Vylan’s Glastonbury performance when the punk-rap band started “antisemitic” death chants against Israeli troops — which has also left the UK duo facing a possible ban from the US.
The broadcaster was widely ripped for continuing to air the duo’s live performance Saturday even after they started spewing antisemitic rhetoric and urged the crowds to scream, “Death to the IDF.”
The BBC, which broadcasts the festival live each year, had issued a warning on screen as the set was being streamed, but conceded Monday it should have gone further. “The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves,” the public broadcaster said in a statement. “The team were dealing with a live situation but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance,” the BBC added.
“We regret this did not happen.”
The national outlet added that it “respects freedom of expression but stands firmly against incitement to violence.”
The Trump administration is weighing whether to revoke the group’s visa ahead of an upcoming tour in the US this fall, a senior official told the Daily Wire.
“As a reminder, under the Trump Administration, the US government will not issue visas to any foreigner who supports terrorists,” the official said.
BBC was complicit in their decision. BBC knew exactly the style of music this rapper sang. https://t.co/taPrDRRGzA— Thomas L (@slocumvamonos) June 30, 2025
They certainly should have suspected he would go there.
Threatens?— Savage0914 (@ssavage0914) June 30, 2025
You can buy their music - I don’t see the US interfering with that
But Rubio is going to make it his personal mission to ensure they never get a visa
As he should! There is no need to let people like this into America to stir up more trouble.
The BBC wanted to stream the antisemitism because the @BBCNews is antisemitic. They believe what Mr. Vylan was promoting.— James (@tiredofthemall) June 30, 2025
This is the same thing that Democrats do in the US.
It was fully intentional.
Bob Vylan's music isn’t just anti-Israel. It’s anti-West to the core, ripping the UK, police and more. Glastonbury let hate slide on stage, not art. No surprise the US is waking up to it. 🎸— Adam Porat (@aport300) June 30, 2025
He said, "I hear you want your country back? Boo-hoo, you can't have that." I am sure that went over well with the Brits.— ModSquad anti-communist. (@Designsage) June 30, 2025
He's so revolting.
Everything he said was disguising including about the west and England being taken over.— Anon_j03 (@AnonJ03) June 30, 2025
BBC acting like a shady attorney. They say things knowing objections will be sustained, but once it’s out there it can’t be unheard.— Artunis (@Artunis20) June 30, 2025
It's the classic example of asking forgiveness rather than permission.
