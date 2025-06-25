Stanford Swears They Never Did Kid Gender Surgeries, Now Magically 'Stop' Doing Them

Cynthia Nixon’s Socialist Fangirling: Rich Hypocrite Cheers for Policies the Poor Rejected
justmindy
justmindy | 11:00 AM on June 25, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos

It's crazy so many places that claimed they were never doing 'gender affirming' surgeries on minors are suddenly publicly stating they are no longer doing those surgeries. Huh? How does that make sense? (Spoiler: they were absolutely doing those surgeries on children). 

Stanford Medicine has paused gender-related surgical procedures for patients under 19, a move that the health system said aims to protect both patients and providers as federal oversight of gender-affirming care intensifies.

“This was not a decision we made lightly,” Stanford Medicine said in a statement on Tuesday.

Stanford has not disclosed how many gender-affirming surgeries it has performed on minors or how many patients may be affected by the pause, which took effect June 2. 

While surgeries for minors are on hold, other services that the Stanford LGBTQ+ Health Program offers, including hormone therapy, behavioral health support, voice training and primary care, are expected to remain available.

Federal pressure on gender-affirming care has mounted since President Trump in January signed an executive order titled “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation.” It asserts that “medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children … through a series of irreversible medical interventions,” and directs agencies to “not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so‑called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another.”

So many young lives destroyed and disfigured. 

Isn't that so weird how that happens?

There is so much more work to do.

That's a great question.

The work doesn't stop.

The public has a right to know. 

