Stanford Swears They Never Did Kid Gender Surgeries, Now Magically 'Stop' Doing Them

Stanford Medicine has paused gender-related surgical procedures for patients under 19, a move that the health system said aims to protect both patients and providers as federal oversight of gender-affirming care intensifies.

“This was not a decision we made lightly,” Stanford Medicine said in a statement on Tuesday.

Stanford has not disclosed how many gender-affirming surgeries it has performed on minors or how many patients may be affected by the pause, which took effect June 2.