Stanford Swears They Never Did Kid Gender Surgeries, Now Magically 'Stop' Doing Them

It's crazy so many places that claimed they were never doing 'gender affirming' surgeries on minors are suddenly publicly stating they are no longer doing those surgeries. Huh? How does that make sense? (Spoiler: they were absolutely doing those surgeries on children).
Stanford Medicine has paused gender-related surgical procedures for patients under 19, a move that the health system said aims to protect both patients and providers as federal oversight of gender-affirming care intensifies.
“This was not a decision we made lightly,” Stanford Medicine said in a statement on Tuesday.
Stanford has not disclosed how many gender-affirming surgeries it has performed on minors or how many patients may be affected by the pause, which took effect June 2.
While surgeries for minors are on hold, other services that the Stanford LGBTQ+ Health Program offers, including hormone therapy, behavioral health support, voice training and primary care, are expected to remain available.
Federal pressure on gender-affirming care has mounted since President Trump in January signed an executive order titled “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation.” It asserts that “medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children … through a series of irreversible medical interventions,” and directs agencies to “not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so‑called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another.”
NEW: Stanford Medicine in Palo Alto, CA, issued a statement today confirming it stopped performing “gender affirming” surgeries on minors as of June 2.— Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) June 25, 2025
The gender clinic still provides puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. The change follows heightened federal scrutiny. pic.twitter.com/KREeQReMdb
These monsters belong in prison. @StanfordMed sold a bill of lies to this 15-year-old girl and her parents.— Beth Bourne (@bourne_beth2345) June 25, 2025
In 2017, Stanford opened their new “pediatric gender clinic” and declared this girl was a “transgender boy” because she liked math, karate, and playing the drums.… https://t.co/Y3eRgWqFz2 pic.twitter.com/q9zCxzZDkh
So many young lives destroyed and disfigured.
I was told SO many times that minors do not get trans surgeries lol https://t.co/BOpPKY6Uqf— Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) June 25, 2025
Isn't that so weird how that happens?
Winning, but more winning needed here. https://t.co/pMHF5jraJO— Commonsense Dog (@dbeeswax) June 25, 2025
There is so much more work to do.
How can they stop doing something that never happens? https://t.co/XNxnXEDwMP— Holden (@Holden114) June 25, 2025
That's a great question.
It’s interesting how all these hospitals are stopping something that we were told was never happening in the first place. 🤔— Michael Ziffra, MD (@MichaelZiffraMD) June 25, 2025
It’s all child genitalia mutilation. Drugs and surgery.— Ministry of Unfiltered Feedback (@shawn_k2539) June 25, 2025
Anyone who does such a thing is only worthy of the death penalty.
Not good enough.— Erin Friday, Esq. (@ErinFriday75490) June 25, 2025
The work doesn't stop.
What about all the children they’ve already maimed? They should be required to publicize the numbers and ages of victims.— JD Adkins (@practiceyrPE) June 25, 2025
The public has a right to know.
