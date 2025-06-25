Capitol Redux: These 'Insurrectionists' Likely Won't Face J6-Style Justice, Just a Slap on the Wrist

This looks very much like the insurrection Democrats demanded people spend years in prison after. Judge for yourself!

BREAKING: Protesters arrested after entering US Capitol pic.twitter.com/dZXS57jxz6 — AlexandruC4 (@AlexandruC4) June 25, 2025

Should be held without bail and locked away for months as the book is thrown at them. That's how it works, right?https://t.co/jskt5n4sz2 — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) June 25, 2025

Absolutely! National security demands it.

Well, well, well... what have we got here... a couple of insurrectionists... haters of democracy... my, my, my... haven't we learned our lesson? This is not ok. I guess you're going to be in solitary confinement for 3 years now haha at least lol https://t.co/42YBT2ZgXs — Orcbrand: AUTEUR ERA (@orkbrandgoku) June 25, 2025

They must become the scourge of society. It's only right.

Going to be VERY instructive to see what sentences are handed down here. https://t.co/7wmSPXkeTa — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 25, 2025

Let's be real. They are Leftists so there will be no punishment. Just a little smack on the hand and a copy of the home game.

Throw the book at them. https://t.co/h7Z7ekjWZK — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 25, 2025

Can't wait for all the people who demanded the pardons for the J6 nutballs to demand that these people also get pardons.



Stop laughing. https://t.co/W7F5veYV1U — The Patriotic Hat (@ThePoliticalHat) June 25, 2025

Oh no! Remember when the Left ignored all those people and also called them Communists. Turn about is fair play. Now, it's time for this group to suffer and the Right to pretend they are an existential threat to democracy.

This is insurrection, right?

Geo fence, round up, lock up, prosecute every single one of those destructive vandals! https://t.co/8N7CNtc9uF — Tony (@SirAzTop) June 25, 2025

Also, subpoena all of their cell phone data.

No bail, no lawyers and solitary confinement for 1yr!!!! Those are the rules!!! https://t.co/P6J6M4qjvD — LeonIsGarbage (@LeonSandoTXMN) June 25, 2025

So.. June 25th committee when?



We were reliably told this is an insurrection... https://t.co/PWQIQKKNMO — The Inflationlands (@apparentlyexemp) June 25, 2025

A day that will live in infamy.

Progressives. How do I know? Because they have the obligatory token person in a wheelchair being used as a human shield. pic.twitter.com/lawnQoYor6 — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) June 25, 2025

Also, obese people and people with colored hair.

Insurrection!! Hold them pretrial until after the bill is passed. Then make them spend thousands on attorneys, fire them(if they even have a job) and put any children in foster care. Then sentence them to years in prison. — Sharon (willow's apprentice) (@RinkusSharon) June 25, 2025

Something Something j6 Something — ray (@rayizdamngued) June 25, 2025

Bet they get medals before any of them serve a day in jail — Sick_Of_It (@MyOpinionsOnly_) June 25, 2025

AOC will probably hire them to work on her staff.

According to Dems they should all get 6 years. — carl claws (@carl_claw) June 25, 2025

At minimum.