Capitol Redux: These 'Insurrectionists' Likely Won't Face J6-Style Justice, Just a Slap on the Wrist

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on June 25, 2025
ImgFlip

This looks very much like the insurrection Democrats demanded people spend years in prison after. Judge for yourself!

Absolutely! National security demands it. 

They must become the scourge of society. It's only right. 

Let's be real. They are Leftists so there will be no punishment. Just a little smack on the hand and a copy of the home game. 

Oh no! Remember when the Left ignored all those people and also called them Communists. Turn about is fair play. Now, it's time for this group to suffer and the Right to pretend they are an existential threat to democracy. 

Also, subpoena all of their cell phone data. 

A day that will live in infamy.

Also, obese people and people with colored hair. 

AOC will probably hire them to work on her staff. 

At minimum. 

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN CONTROL JANUARY 6

