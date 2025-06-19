Andrew Cuomo Declares That ICE Agents Must Lose Their Masks
Biden Admin Dropped the Ball on East Palestine, NIH Finally Ready to Study Toxic Harm

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on June 19, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Freed

Chalk this up to another problem solved that never would have been addressed under the Biden Administration. They couldn't even be bothered to visit the scene until weeks and months later. 

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) will shell out $10 million over the next five years researching the long-term health ramifications of the 2023 train derailment that unleashed toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio.

Vice President JD Vance, who was a freshman senator from the Buckeye State at the time, had pushed for more long-term research to better understand the health consequences of the spill, including on children.

“As a senator, it was incredibly frustrating watching the Biden administration refuse to examine the potentially dangerous health impacts on the people of East Palestine following the train derailment,” Vance said. 

“I’m proud that we finally have a new president that takes the concerns of everyday, working-class people seriously. This historic research initiative will finally result in answers that this community deserves.”


The research will entail a multi-disciplinary series of studies that will assess the biological markers of risk on the victims of the spill, establish stronger public health tracking and surveillance in the community, and ensure “well-coordinated communications” between researchers, per an announcement. 

NIH is eyeing one to three awards for the research and has given experts a deadline of July 21, 2025, to apply for funding to study the chemical spill-ravaged community.

This should have been done long ago.

Pete was too busy worrying about paternity leave and book tours. He didn't care about these people in this very red area.

It's definitely too little too late, but Biden would have never allowed it.

They hoped it would all just go away and the people of the town would just shut up.

Those residents deserve to be made whole and have any medical treatment available to improve their lives, free of charge. It's only fair. 

