Food Network Chef Anne Burrell Dead at 55

The Audacity of Hypocrisy: Obama Lectures on Autocracy While Ignoring His Own Reign

justmindy
justmindy | 1:30 PM on June 18, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Freed

Does this guy actually hear himself?

Former President Obama warned on Tuesday the current political climate isn’t “consistent” with American democracy.

“It is consistent with autocracies,” Obama told a crowd in Hartford, Conn., where he spoke about the growing threat posed under the Trump administration, according to Connecticut Public Radio.  

“We’re not there yet completely, but I think that we are dangerously close to normalizing behavior like that,” he added. 

The former president was in conversation with Heather Cox Richardson, a Boston College professor who writes a daily newsletter on Substack, “Letters from an American.” 

“If you follow regularly what is said by those who are in charge of the federal government right now, there is a weak commitment to what we understood, and not just my generation, at least since World War II — our understanding of how a liberal democracy is supposed to work,” Obama told Richardson earlier in the conversation.

This from the guy who fancied himself a king during his Presidency. Remember his 'pen and phone'?

He apparently forgot all of that.

While other Americans were not even allowed to have funerals to bury their loved ones. 

This is projection. 

Remember those days?

He dang sure tried with Kamala. Too bad for him it didn't work.

It's complete projection. 

That's the spirit.

Never forget. 

Take several seats, Sir. 

