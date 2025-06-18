The Audacity of Hypocrisy: Obama Lectures on Autocracy While Ignoring His Own Reign

Does this guy actually hear himself?

Barack Obama: US "dangerously close" to moving toward autocracy https://t.co/YTMaH6sbpJ — The Hill (@thehill) June 18, 2025

Former President Obama warned on Tuesday the current political climate isn’t “consistent” with American democracy. “It is consistent with autocracies,” Obama told a crowd in Hartford, Conn., where he spoke about the growing threat posed under the Trump administration, according to Connecticut Public Radio. “We’re not there yet completely, but I think that we are dangerously close to normalizing behavior like that,” he added. The former president was in conversation with Heather Cox Richardson, a Boston College professor who writes a daily newsletter on Substack, “Letters from an American.” “If you follow regularly what is said by those who are in charge of the federal government right now, there is a weak commitment to what we understood, and not just my generation, at least since World War II — our understanding of how a liberal democracy is supposed to work,” Obama told Richardson earlier in the conversation.

This from the guy who fancied himself a king during his Presidency. Remember his 'pen and phone'?

Obama tried to force nuns to pay for abortions. He enforced DACA without much legal defense. And he literally assassinated an American citizen abroad without due process.



He can kiss my ass about 'autocracy'. https://t.co/D4OZM2DXn9 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 18, 2025

He apparently forgot all of that.

Guy who put us on the path to autocracy warns us we are headed to autocracy. Nice. https://t.co/IbK7BWkXWj pic.twitter.com/xNsVAeiZM1 — 🇵🇸 Pitchforque 🇵🇸 🔜#MCVegas (@pitchforque) June 18, 2025

Remember when you said we were “all in this together” and then had a huge birthday party with 1000’s of guests? https://t.co/38hR7asLDP — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 18, 2025

While other Americans were not even allowed to have funerals to bury their loved ones.

All indicators point to this being his goal. https://t.co/I93NK3LdHY — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) June 18, 2025

This is projection.

Next thing you know the government might tell us all to stay inside and force us to wear masks and get shots if we don’t want our lives destroyed. Maybe even curfews, and arresting anyone who opens their business. https://t.co/sZhQBaLl5H — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 18, 2025

Remember those days?

Didn't Obama essentially coup the last president lol https://t.co/fHDVjz3u2l — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) June 18, 2025

He dang sure tried with Kamala. Too bad for him it didn't work.

Autocracy is a system of government where one person has absolute power.



"I'm here to say we can't wait for an increasingly dysfunctional Congress to do its job. Where they won't act, I will." - Barack Obama, 2010.https://t.co/sa6Gw7YvyJ https://t.co/JWL5ulaTFx — KnightRider (@fdknight) June 18, 2025

It's complete projection.

Who cares what that little commie says? https://t.co/Yr8nIu2qBS — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) June 18, 2025

That's the spirit.

Never forget.

Coming from the President that won a Nobel Peace Prize while conducting drone strikes in 7 countries whom the US was not at war and conducted a strike on a US citizen.



Maybe sit this one out. https://t.co/O8hZT9w7OJ — Nicholas R. Kent (@NicholasRKent) June 18, 2025

Take several seats, Sir.