Trump's ICE Crackdown: DHS Sparks Social Media Frenzy with Call to Report Illegal Immigration

Apparently, President Trump meant what he said when he committed to rooting out illegal immigration in our country.

Help your country locate and arrest illegal aliens.



To report criminal activity, call 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423). pic.twitter.com/VVy3TjKWhL — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 11, 2025

Me when the Latina muscle mommy at the gym rejects me https://t.co/mHkpGzifzl pic.twitter.com/XUJMy6P3SS — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) June 11, 2025

Don't give the men any ideas.

Keep these numbers near you for Saturday June 14th! #NoKingsProtest https://t.co/41SPVL45EU — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) June 11, 2025

I voted for this. https://t.co/bdZaUvdSqS — Luke Mahoney (@LukeRMahoney) June 11, 2025

Many Americans would agree.

The fact that a governmental agency is posting something like this is awesome https://t.co/JwIgtsu2z3 — Justin (@constantine_065) June 11, 2025

Add the number to your phone, take back our country, the invasion is over & they're going back. https://t.co/9Ufae0jlps — @VFW91 The Rat Trap (@VFW91) June 11, 2025

Bookmarking this one! https://t.co/CZnM1Qt7PV — Red Lens Nation (@RedLensNation) June 11, 2025

I like this message and the retro vibe of the grapics. https://t.co/FouwTKgIjJ — NOWC@mesTHEP@in (@HUAC2_0) June 11, 2025

The vintage vibe is appealing.

I’ve reported someone twice to ICE. It works. https://t.co/pvEIU7KElR — SonomaScanners (@SonomaScanners) June 11, 2025

Don't mess with this tweep.

LOL.



Intentionally designed to pop liberal heads. https://t.co/Koi2wCFyon — MoronPUNdit - Aspiring Supervillain (@MoronPundit) June 11, 2025

Trump has a talent for that.

Spread the word Americans 🙏 https://t.co/d87niKVoXL — Theresa Chieng (@TheresaChieng4) June 11, 2025

🎼For the times they are a-changin'🎶 https://t.co/mKJe1w1yD1 — Artai (@Generalissimo_O) June 11, 2025

It certainly seems that way.

I thought this was a parody account.



Hell of an upgrade from Mayorkas. https://t.co/Qb4T60MRxs — Populist Brigade (@jake_thegoodman) June 11, 2025

Americans should be right giddy.

That's a full-time job if you live in Oregon. Or any "blue" state for that matter. https://t.co/q8y3f6Q6rw — Rebecca (@RebeccaH27624) June 11, 2025

Fair point.

Report to deport. Happy Veterans Month. https://t.co/8pfCK9xmK9 — Brett (@brettsmith62) June 11, 2025

Here's my free tip, throw a dart at a map of Houston and start there. https://t.co/TtsynYW6zF — StochHQ 🌐 (@Stoch_HQ) June 11, 2025

Or parts of California.

I'd like to report Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, Hamtramck and parts of Canton, MI. — Couldn't Be Papa P (@CouldntBePapaP) June 11, 2025

Democrats crying about this like they didn’t create a tip hotline to turn in people who didn’t follow covid rules. — POV (@88POV88) June 11, 2025

Never forget!

Does being here illegally count as illegal activity? — Pepehu Kekbar 🐸 (@PKekbar) June 11, 2025

It absolutely should and does! Crossing the border illegally is a crime.