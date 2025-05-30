BREAKING: SCOTUS Backs Trump's Migrant Boot, Ketanji Jackson-Brown Throws Epic Tantrum

Oh, this will have the Left in quite a lather.

Supreme Court rules Trump can restart deportation of more than 530K migrants from Biden-era ‘parole’ program https://t.co/SqFAkTFjGw pic.twitter.com/2G6IIxClzg — New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2025

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Trump administration can restart deportations of up to 530,000 Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants who entered the US as part of a controversial “humanitarian parole” program under former President Joe Biden. Seven of the high court’s justices granted the stay on a Boston federal court ruling that had halted the removals. Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson authored a dissenting opinion, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor joining her. “The Court has plainly botched this assessment today,” Jackson seethed. “It requires next to nothing from the Government with respect to irreparable harm.”

Oh, Brown Jackson was 'seething'. We love to see it!

The Biden-appointed justice also warned of “the devastating consequences of allowing the Government to precipitously upend the lives and livelihoods of nearly half a million noncitizens while their legal claims are pending.” “Even if the Government is likely to win on the merits, in our legal system, success takes time and the stay standards require more than anticipated victory,” she added, saying the majority was allowing the Trump admin “to inflict maximum predecision damage.”

Apparently, she thinks it's 'devastating' for President Trump to be allowed to do his job. Also, she is saying the government is likely to win on the merits (meaning they are right), but she wants them to have to wait years likely to get their win because the system is so slow. What a psycho!

Don't let the door hit ya, where the good Lord split ya!

Sir Tom is not here to play.

Shouldn't have even taken this much. One judge should not be deciding polcy in the first place. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) May 30, 2025

The President is elected to follow the will of the people. The people have spoken.

He doesn’t need anyone’s permission, but okay. — We’re Still Under Hostile Occupation 🚨 (@WhenTheHonk) May 30, 2025

That's exactly what the Supreme Court said this morning.

We're seeing two different Presidents and their respective administrations heavily contrast with one another like night and day. — Burnouts3 (@Burnouts3s3) May 30, 2025

Except we have no idea who was pulling the strings and making the policy in the Biden Administration.

We needed that win for a change! — Sammy (@Brino1656) May 30, 2025

Yes! It feels very good!

Time to go home now. pic.twitter.com/671XOzcd3H — Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) May 30, 2025

Get those planes fired up — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) May 30, 2025

Fact that the two idiot on SOCTUS even voted against something that was created by initially by an EO just shows they are not serious about protecting the constitution and should be removed — HansVon (@hansvon55) May 30, 2025

All they care about is being activists and working for their Commie friends. They have rejected their oaths and are despicable.