From Lord of the Rings to Woke Overload: McKellen’s Trans Shakespeare Gambit Ignites Fury

Sigh, why couldn't he stick to being brilliant in the "Lord of the Rings' instead of getting into political topics, particularly stupid ones.

Sir Ian McKellen will be introducing a UK performance of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” featuring a cast entirely of transgender and non-binary performers this summer.

The Trans What You Will theater group will soon be globally livestreaming their performance of a rehearsed reading of Shakespeare comedy “Twelfth Night” at The Space theater in London on July 25.

The cast, as announced in their casting call, will consist of “12 – 14 trans and non-binary performers,” noting, “We are particularly interested in hearing from those who are multiply marginalized as we want a wide representation of the trans community.”

The theater group announced on its official Instagram page that “iconic actor and LGBTQ+ activist, Sir Ian McKellen, will be introducing our show!”





The post featured a statement from the famous film actor, declaring, “’Twelfth Night’ is perhaps the funniest and most moving of Shakespeare’s plays. This is achieved through the complexity of gender and sexuality from first to last. I’m really looking forward to the impact of this latest version of the play at The Space. I hope to see you there!”