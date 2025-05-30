Who They Really ARE! Joy Behar Sets Democrats Back Even FURTHER with Young...
Bill Melugin Details More ICE Arrests of the Kinds of People Dems Are...
Not a F**CKING Punchline! Megan McArdle Just Goes OFF on Taylor Lorenz for...
CUH-RAY-ZEE! Biden Goes OFF on Reporter Asking Questions, Threatens Jake Tapper and Alex...
VIP
Make. It. STOP! 'Jurassic Rebirth' Girl Power Poster Makes Me Want to HURL
Dem Rep. Chuy Garcia Might Set a Ratio Record for This Hugely Dishonest...
CRUEL and Embarrassing: Biden Speaks for 1st Time Since Cancer Diagnosis and All...
I'm a Veteran. PTSD Almost Beat Me. This 'Party Drug' Saved My Life.
Rep. Dan Goldman Upset ICE 'Gestapo' Is Deporting the Criminal Illegals Dems Hoped...
BREAKING: SCOTUS Backs Trump's Migrant Boot, Ketanji Jackson-Brown Throws Epic Tantrum
'About the Videos ...' Glenn Greenwald Responds to His Private Videos Being 'Maliciously'...
She Claimed a Fan Yelled Racial Slurs. The Media Believed Her.
*EYE ROLL* X Calls BS on Jake Tapper for Trying to Make Journos...
VIP
Martha's Vineyard Libs Worried They Could Be Next to Be Deported Because ICE...

From Lord of the Rings to Woke Overload: McKellen’s Trans Shakespeare Gambit Ignites Fury

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on May 30, 2025
Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File

Sigh, why couldn't he stick to being brilliant in the "Lord of the Rings' instead of getting into political topics, particularly stupid ones. 

Advertisement

Sir Ian McKellen will be introducing a UK performance of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” featuring a cast entirely of transgender and non-binary performers this summer. 

The Trans What You Will theater group will soon be globally livestreaming their performance of a rehearsed reading of Shakespeare comedy “Twelfth Night” at The Space theater in London on July 25. 

The cast, as announced in their casting call, will consist of “12 – 14 trans and non-binary performers,” noting, “We are particularly interested in hearing from those who are multiply marginalized as we want a wide representation of the trans community.”

The theater group announced on its official Instagram page that “iconic actor and LGBTQ+ activist, Sir Ian McKellen, will be introducing our show!”


The post featured a statement from the famous film actor, declaring, “’Twelfth Night’ is perhaps the funniest and most moving of Shakespeare’s plays. This is achieved through the complexity of gender and sexuality from first to last. I’m really looking forward to the impact of this latest version of the play at The Space. I hope to see you there!”

Recommended

CUH-RAY-ZEE! Biden Goes OFF on Reporter Asking Questions, Threatens Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yes, that would be a problem. 

That sounds awful. 

They want the opposite of leaving them alone. They want the world to revolve around them. 

It ruins everything.

Advertisement

And it hasn't even started. 

As if Shakespeare wasn't confusing enough. 

Spare us!

Honestly a fair point!

We see what you did there. 

Don't give them any ideas. 

Tags: LGBT TRANS LGBTQ TRANS WOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CUH-RAY-ZEE! Biden Goes OFF on Reporter Asking Questions, Threatens Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (Watch)
Sam J.
Not a F**CKING Punchline! Megan McArdle Just Goes OFF on Taylor Lorenz for Garbage 9/11 'Punchline' Take
Sam J.
Bill Melugin Details More ICE Arrests of the Kinds of People Dems Are Trying to Protect
Doug P.
CRUEL and Embarrassing: Biden Speaks for 1st Time Since Cancer Diagnosis and All We Can Say Is WOOF (Vid)
Sam J.
BREAKING: SCOTUS Backs Trump's Migrant Boot, Ketanji Jackson-Brown Throws Epic Tantrum
justmindy
'About the Videos ...' Glenn Greenwald Responds to His Private Videos Being 'Maliciously' Released
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CUH-RAY-ZEE! Biden Goes OFF on Reporter Asking Questions, Threatens Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement