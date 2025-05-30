From Lord of the Rings to Woke Overload: McKellen’s Trans Shakespeare Gambit Ignites Fury

Sigh, why couldn't he stick to being brilliant in the "Lord of the Rings' instead of getting into political topics, particularly stupid ones.
‘Lord of the Rings’ star to introduce trans, non-binary rendition of Shakespeare https://t.co/QRIgTAnGvx pic.twitter.com/UNzhwJFoJY— New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2025
Sir Ian McKellen will be introducing a UK performance of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” featuring a cast entirely of transgender and non-binary performers this summer.
The Trans What You Will theater group will soon be globally livestreaming their performance of a rehearsed reading of Shakespeare comedy “Twelfth Night” at The Space theater in London on July 25.
The cast, as announced in their casting call, will consist of “12 – 14 trans and non-binary performers,” noting, “We are particularly interested in hearing from those who are multiply marginalized as we want a wide representation of the trans community.”
The theater group announced on its official Instagram page that “iconic actor and LGBTQ+ activist, Sir Ian McKellen, will be introducing our show!”
The post featured a statement from the famous film actor, declaring, “’Twelfth Night’ is perhaps the funniest and most moving of Shakespeare’s plays. This is achieved through the complexity of gender and sexuality from first to last. I’m really looking forward to the impact of this latest version of the play at The Space. I hope to see you there!”
The only problem with this is that if Romeo were a trans man and Juliet were a trans women, they'd never date each other. For some reason, trans men only seem to like gay men and non-trans women, and trans women only seem to like lesbians and non-trans men. https://t.co/mmWC2zOX37— Great Basin Theo (@BasinTheo) May 30, 2025
Yes, that would be a problem.
Romeo: But soft! What light through yonder window breaks?— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) May 30, 2025
Juliet: I’m trans.
Romeo: Me too.
Gimli: We should go through the Mines of Moria.
Romeo: Why is there a dwarf here. https://t.co/Jx7kdkyD7T
That sounds awful.
“Why can’t we just let them live their lives?”— ...From Ground Level (@fromgroundlevel) May 30, 2025
…because they don’t want to “just live their lives”, they want everything wrapped in a rainbow flag https://t.co/sSz3ppvPO9
They want the opposite of leaving them alone. They want the world to revolve around them.
Social. Contagion. https://t.co/nhWJ420EKV— Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) May 30, 2025
It ruins everything.
June is going to be sooooo long, isn’t it?!! :/ https://t.co/F7ginOAGkh— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 30, 2025
And it hasn't even started.
They/them shall not pass.— 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝕏 (@normposter) May 30, 2025
As if Shakespeare wasn't confusing enough.
Gandalf the Gay?— John the Fearless🇺🇸❤️ (@JtFearless1776) May 30, 2025
Spare us!
Meh. Shakespeare was the first theater kid.— Anton Marcel (@Anton__Marcel) May 30, 2025
Honestly a fair point!
What’s it called, ShakesQueer? 🤨— Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) May 30, 2025
We see what you did there.
“Romeo Becomes Juliette”?— Phillip Jackson (@PEJ1952) May 30, 2025
Don't give them any ideas.
