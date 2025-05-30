IT Guy Tries to Trade Top-Secret Docs for Citizenship Because He’s Got Trump Derangement Syndrome

An IT Specialist who works for the Defense Intelligence Agency in Virginia has been arrested for attempting to share secrets with a foreign government in order to gain citizenship. Why, you may ask? Great question! He hates Trump. Shocking, we know. All the least patriotic people hate Trump.

US IT specialist arrested after attempting to share classified information with foreign government: DOJ https://t.co/q5SPlynD3q pic.twitter.com/nqSIfwcFDa

A government employee in Virginia was arrested on Thursday and accused of attempting to share classified information with an officer or agent of a foreign government, the Department of Justice announced.

Nathan Laatsch, a 28-year-old IT specialist employed by the Defense Intelligence Agency since 2019, was arrested after the FBI received a tip in March 2025 that someone was willing to provide classified information to a friendly foreign government.

Laatsch was a civilian employee in the DIA’s Insider Threat Division and held a top-secret security clearance, according to the DOJ.

An email to the FBI said that the person – later identified as Laatsch – didn’t “agree or align with the values” of the Trump administration, and would be willing to share classified information that he could access, including “completed intelligence products, some unprocessed intelligence, and other assorted classified documentation.”





Laatsch communicated with an FBI agent, whom he believed to be a foreign government official, multiple times and would confirm that he was ready to share classified information that he transcribed onto a notepad at his desk, the DOJ said. He allegedly exfiltrated the information from his workspace multiple times over a three-day period in preparation.

The FBI set up an operation at a northern Virginia park where Laatsch was to deposit classified information “for the foreign government to retrieve,” according to the DOJ. He was observed by the FBI on or around May 1 depositing an item at the specified location.

Once he left, the DOJ said FBI agents retrieved a thumb drive from the area found to contain a message from Laatsch and multiple typed documents with information portion-marked for Secret or Top Secret levels.

His message allegedly indicated that he was sharing “a decent sample size” of classified information to demonstrate the types of things he has access to.