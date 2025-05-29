Alex Thompson: Media Were Concerned About Being Ostracized by Peers
CNN's Leana Wen Upset That RFK Jr. Advises Against Blindly Trusting Health Officials
Democrat Influencer Says Republicans Are Using Her Weight to Distract From Real Issues
New York's Commie Mayoral Candidate Announces Plan to Wreck Housing In the Big...
HOAX: Pennsylvania Student LIED About School Shooting and the Media Fell for It
Planned Parenthood Continues Margaret Sanger's Eugenics Legacy by Using Loophole to Steril...
Darkness and Light: Scott Jenkins Nails Difference Between Biden’s 8,000+ Pardons and Trum...
FBI’s Dan Bongino Says Epstein-Related Jail Video to Be Released Creating More Questions...
Jake Tapper Unconvincingly Says He Didn’t Write Biden Book to Make $$$ as...
J.K. Rowling's Gonna TRIGGER Trans Activists by Supporting Women-Only Breastfeeding Charit...
Florida Will Be Family-Friendly: Gov. Ron DeSantis TORCHES Judges for Allowing Kids to...
Rep. LaMonica McIver Says Elon Musk Is 'Skulking Away in Complete Disgrace'
PETTY TYRANTS: California to Raise MILLIONS by Ticketing Parked Cars (Other Crime Is...
AG Pam Bondi Kicks ABA's Snooty Nose Out of Judicial Nominee Access ......

Orlando Slant-inel’s Desperate Hit: Smearing a Single Mom’s Success Story to Target Ron DeSantis

justmindy
justmindy | 7:50 PM on May 29, 2025
Ron DeSantis Campaign

The 'Orlando Sentinel' is ruefully called the 'Orlando Slant-inel' by locals because they always favor Leftists in their coverage. Usually they stick to lying about GOP politicians, but now they've taken to lying about single moms. 

This single Mom was helped by 'Hope Florida' in her quest for a new career. She is a huge success story, so the group asked her to come and speak about her experience. Obviously, this Mom doesn't have tons of cash laying around, so she was reimbursed a whopping $588 for her travel experiences. The Sentinel decided that meant she was paid off by the agency. Yes, it's really that is stupid. 

They are up to their usual nonsense. 

How dare she share her story? What a monster!

Oh, but did you hear they reimbursed her travel expenses? Now how do you feel about her testimony? Oh, it changes nothing? Exactly!

Also, dumb. 

The refuse to acknowledge anything Governor DeSantis does well ... and that is everything.

Bingo!


 




Tags: CHARITY FLORIDA NEWS ORLANDO RON DESANTIS CASEY

