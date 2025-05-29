Orlando Slant-inel’s Desperate Hit: Smearing a Single Mom’s Success Story to Target Ron DeSantis

The 'Orlando Sentinel' is ruefully called the 'Orlando Slant-inel' by locals because they always favor Leftists in their coverage. Usually they stick to lying about GOP politicians, but now they've taken to lying about single moms.

"How ridiculous can it get??"



FL Sen. @JayCollinsFL on the @orlandosentinel hit piece calling a single mother a "paid influencer" for using Hope Florida to help empower herself. pic.twitter.com/0ldoJWGuqu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 29, 2025

There is something really wrong with print media in FL. They miss no opportunity to trash @HopeFlorida and must truly hate to see people improving their lot in life. This single mom they're now smearing as a "paid spokesperson"? She was reimbursed for travel expenses to share her… https://t.co/YPcTWYeS3L pic.twitter.com/UJVWRsE06l — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) May 28, 2025

This single Mom was helped by 'Hope Florida' in her quest for a new career. She is a huge success story, so the group asked her to come and speak about her experience. Obviously, this Mom doesn't have tons of cash laying around, so she was reimbursed a whopping $588 for her travel experiences. The Sentinel decided that meant she was paid off by the agency. Yes, it's really that is stupid.

Who else is getting sick of the media's nonsense? https://t.co/uYZPZ0yqZq — I'm with DeSantis (@Birdietweet12) May 28, 2025

No matter how low your opinion of the media is, it’s not low enough. https://t.co/Fnnuats603 — Dan Murphy (@CNCSwiss) May 28, 2025

Another “hot garbage” of a story by the @orlandosentinel! Fact is she received reimbursement for travel.



This is just another attempt to weaponize media based off of their own liberal bias. @HopeFlorida saves lives. @CaseyDeSantis @GovRonDeSantis @Collinslayla https://t.co/x5WAmx81Cs — Jay Collins (@JayCollinsFL) May 28, 2025

They are up to their usual nonsense.

I was at the spouse luncheon at the mansion hosted by @CaseyDeSantis and Ginger spoke about Hope Florida from the heart. She was as genuine as can be. The smear campaign is just an act of desperation. The real ones see through it. https://t.co/H0UCEuMJph — Tracy Caruso (@JoltTracy) May 28, 2025

How dare she share her story? What a monster!

While attending this luncheon I had the opportunity to speak with Ginger. Her passion for @HopeFlorida was moving and her story is incredibly inspirational. The room was in awe. https://t.co/rCVjmIZVtL — Layla Collins (@Collinslayla) May 28, 2025

Oh, but did you hear they reimbursed her travel expenses? Now how do you feel about her testimony? Oh, it changes nothing? Exactly!

Anyone who reads the Orlando Sentinel anymore is breathtakingly numb.https://t.co/NcXfwqtzHR — Emperor DeSantis (@EmperorDeSantis) May 28, 2025

Also, dumb.

Instead of praising the massive success of this enterprise, they and their swampy RINO friends are targeting it and even every person it helped because it LIMITS, not expands, government. https://t.co/pCZFTA4rgX — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 28, 2025

The refuse to acknowledge anything Governor DeSantis does well ... and that is everything.

Hope Florida is offensive to their "solution" that is the government welfare permastate — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 28, 2025

Bingo!













