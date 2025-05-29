J.K. Rowling's Gonna TRIGGER Trans Activists by Supporting Women-Only Breastfeeding Charit...
AG Pam Bondi Kicks ABA's Snooty Nose Out of Judicial Nominee Access ... Finally

justmindy
justmindy | 4:50 PM on May 29, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

AG Pam Bondi lowered the BOOM on the American Bar Association and it was a long time coming. 

Their days of special access are over. That's what they get for for getting political and partisan when ranking judges. 

Better late than never. 

It was a long time coming. 

Judges who actually follow the Constitution are in big trouble with them. 

It's a step forward. 

They absolutely are and this is a good way to move forward and remove some of their influence. 

It's wonderful conservatives are beginning to wise up. 

Based Bondi! Love to see members of the Trump Administration getting stuff done. More kicking butt and taking names, please. 

