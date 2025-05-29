AG Pam Bondi Kicks ABA's Snooty Nose Out of Judicial Nominee Access ... Finally

AG Pam Bondi lowered the BOOM on the American Bar Association and it was a long time coming.

BREAKING: In a letter sent today, @AGPamBondi informed the American Bar Association that they will no longer enjoy "special access to judicial nominees." The ABA will no longer be granted waivers allowing the ABA access to non-public information, and judicial nominees will no… pic.twitter.com/QugLesKfwB — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 29, 2025

Their days of special access are over. That's what they get for for getting political and partisan when ranking judges.

This is a good decision, IMHO. https://t.co/BNL43XVt6F — BakerSon 13inaDozen (@BakerSonPeekay) May 29, 2025

This letter should have been written and dispatched immediately after the 1968 presidential election. Better late than never. https://t.co/cDQeaRNRwe — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) May 29, 2025

Better late than never.

This is *at least* twenty-five years overdue. More like 40. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 29, 2025

Ain’t that the truth — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 29, 2025

It was a long time coming.

That seems good. Haven't they been persecuting any lawyers who worked for Trump. — Dr Brian of London 🇮🇱 (@brianoflondon) May 29, 2025

Not sure if the ABA proper has been doing that, but they've skewed aggressively against the Trump administration — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 29, 2025

Judges who actually follow the Constitution are in big trouble with them.

How much pressure does this kind of move exert? I like that the DOJ is applying some at all, but is this kind of thing enough to force the ABA to be impartial? — Joshua 🇺🇲 (@aDrowsyPoet) May 29, 2025

Probably not - but it definitely weakens the ABA, historically their ratings of nominees has been influential — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 29, 2025

It's a step forward.

I clearly look at the stuff from my own biased lens, but it strikes me that orgs like the ABA, AMA, etc… are being used a vehicles to bypass and in some cases subvert or shape the will of the people.



I’m tired of it. — Henry Charles (@truewordaddict) May 29, 2025

They absolutely are and this is a good way to move forward and remove some of their influence.

The Marxist Left has been playing the long game while conservatives have been asleep. For decades they’ve been infiltrating the institutions, and the ABA is just one example of their success. — Scott Cullins (@scott_cullins) May 29, 2025

It's wonderful conservatives are beginning to wise up.

Thrilled! They do NOT represent the Bar. It’s a voluntary paid group of only a small percentage of licensed lawyers nationally. — Stacey E. Burke (@StaceyEBurke) May 29, 2025

I hope we see more of this. These corrupt professional bodies that punish any dissent from the central narrative deserve to have their authority and standing diminished. They actually deserve to be shuttered and the corrupt among them charged as appropriate. @LacagOrg — The State of Freedom (@freedomstateus) May 29, 2025

Based Bondi! Love to see members of the Trump Administration getting stuff done. More kicking butt and taking names, please.