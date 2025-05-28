Trump and Rubio’s Visa Smackdown: Yeeting CCP Brainiacs to Save America’s Secrets

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced a shocking new policy out of the Trump Administration. This is sure to get tongues wagging!

The U.S. will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 28, 2025

Advertisement

For Trump to make this sort of wide proclamation, he must have information leading him to believe these steps are necessary.

Critical fields meaning AI most probably. Yeah, it is an issue as proclaimed by many politicians and technology corporations — Frank Charles (@CharlesFrank65) May 28, 2025

Looks like Rep. Eric Swalwell (D) will be single again. pic.twitter.com/go31Qi2fi4 — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) May 28, 2025

Bless his heart.

Oh no, will the Chinese retaliate and revoke the hundreds of thousands of Americans studying in China? — Chief_Engineer (@ChiefNiftyswell) May 28, 2025

If they do, those students will have to come home and finish their studies here. Life goes on.

This is VERY important and should have happened long ago. @marcthiessen and @dpletka did a great podcast this week on the risks the CCP poses at Stanford, in their podcast https://t.co/cD1QODqDAVhttps://t.co/95QeXqhoAq — Alan F Jr (@AlanFJr) May 28, 2025

Revoking student visas is great idea, but why are we still allowing our infrastructure and social media companies to have H1B visas? Wouldn’t an internal attack on our infrastructure or a mass propaganda push be more dangerous to our national security? — Hugh Mangas (@LordHughMangas) May 28, 2025

This sector should also be under careful consideration.

Awesome! We must also start deporting all the Chinese nationals who came illegally under Biden https://t.co/rSraB3yFqy — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) May 28, 2025

There’s been zero oversight here for years. This is such a long time overdue. Start with all the CSC funded students who are here on their own government’s dime. pic.twitter.com/Iq2m4AkkFU — RodeoProfessor (@RodeoProfessor) May 28, 2025

China is a huge threat to our students. https://t.co/RZkaO0phZ0 — @amuse (@amuse) May 28, 2025

It appears, once again, President Trump and Secretary Rubio are making difficult but necessary choices. Good for them!

When I worked in DC, I'd see Chinese Communist limos pull up to the GWU annex in Arlington and unload adults students. You gotta wonder what they are studying. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) May 28, 2025

Excellent! This is long overdue. From UCLA to the University of Michigan. These institutions are overrun with spies and an echo system of "businesses" that assist them. Whole cities are changing and being overtaken by Chinese nationals. — Ermias (@ErmiasAlem) May 28, 2025

Make sure you act fast, otherwise an activist judge will stop you. — Omar at TX (@omarslopezarce) May 28, 2025

Advertisement

Oh, they will most definitely try!

This was asymmetric warfare and nobody will ever convince me it wasn’t. https://t.co/pbYJ3FfRBX pic.twitter.com/1M4cv5vYVf — joshua steinman (🇺🇸,🇺🇸) (@JoshuaSteinman) May 28, 2025

For too long, the CCP has gamed our student visa system to plant spies into our universities, steal intellectual property and sow discord on campuses across the country. Visas are a privilege, not a right, and those working on behalf of the CCP shouldn't get the privilege of… https://t.co/VGAzmTgq82 — Joshua Gabel (@GabelJoshua) May 28, 2025





Don't let the door hit you on the way out.