Forget Ferris Bueller ... Now Twenty-Year-Old Male Illegals Are Enrolling in American High Schools

Apparently, if ICE wants to find adult illegals in America, they should check the local high schools.

ICE detains 20-year-old Venezuelan migrant attending NYC high school https://t.co/8ApC5s9v7X pic.twitter.com/Ha7fPaM4FN — New York Post (@nypost) May 27, 2025

Advertisement

Federal immigration agents detained a 20-year-old Venezuelan migrant who had been attending a Bronx high school, according to officials – a move that drew the ire of schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested an Ellis Prep Academy student identified only as Dylan on May 21 when he showed up for a mandatory immigration court hearing, chalkbeat.com reported. “It seems like a dirty game on their part,” Raiza, Dylan’s mother, told Chalkbeat. “When someone appears in front of a judge, it’s because they don’t have any criminal record, they want to do the right thing,” she told the outlet. “The only thing he wants is to study.”

Dylan had graduated high school in Venezuela but was looking to improve his English and prepare for college at the academy, which is a school for English language learners and older students, the outlet said. Dylan had graduated high school in Venezuela but was looking to improve his English and prepare for college at the academy, which is a school for English language learners and older students, the outlet said.

A man in his 20s, who reportedly graduated high school in his home country, enrolled in a U.S. high school to improve his English. While free ESOL classes for adults are widely available, and private tutors are an option, his decision to attend a school with young teens raises serious questions. Did he have other motives and intentions?These claims are unverified but spark concern. He had access to very young girls. This is simply not safe.

A 20 year old in high school.



Democrats: "Republicans are preventing a young man from getting an education. How cruel!!!!" https://t.co/3S0rF3rJWW — Jay (@Gbeensaying) May 27, 2025

Was he in the same class as the other 20 yo's. https://t.co/1Q4LNEjiDr — Karen Doe (@KarenDoe50) May 27, 2025

This is a fair question, but that guy was 24 in Pennsylvania.

Many more cases dropping soon! https://t.co/vkN0fqxNDl — Stevenson (@BannedbyBiden) May 27, 2025

This is the second one this week.

I don't understand how you can be in the country illegally, and then do things, like attend a school, that would require proof of citizenship. — biteecee (@biteecee) May 27, 2025

Believe it or not, most schools are not allowed to ask for proof of citizenship. Lawmakers don't want to discourage illegals from putting their kids in school, so they just let them attend and don't ask.

20 years old. If you think he’s the only person pretending to be younger in New York City schools, I have a bridge to sell you. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) May 27, 2025

Advertisement

Of course he isn't. He got the idea from somewhere.

He is an illegal man in HS with our children. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) May 27, 2025

NYC taxpayers pay something like $30k/year per student.



He should be required to pay back all of what he has cost taxpayers. — LITizen Jeff 🇺🇲🚜👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🥋 (@LITizenJeff) May 27, 2025

Bingo!