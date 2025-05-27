'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom...
HISTORY MADE! Rasmussen Poll Shows 50% of the Country Says We're on the...
Released From Prison, Tommy Robinson Thanks Elon Musk for X
I Said You're Not a Woman: J.K. Rowling WRECKED Trans Activist Who Whined...
VIP
Scott Jennings Exposes How the Democrat Duo of Cillizza and Todd Think History...
Least Surprising News EVER! South African President Says No Arrests for 'Kill the...
SCOTUS Upholds Lower Court’s Ruling on Kid’s Dangerous Only ‘Two Genders’ Shirt
BIG MISTAKE, CANADA! Prime Minister Carney Says 'Net Zero' Is Necessary to 'Stabilize...
*SNORT* Obama Bro Says We Don't Say Biden Was an Extraordinary President ENOUGH...
We Voted for THIS: Federal Agents Wait Outside Courthouses to Arrest Illegal Immigrants
HOA Honors Fallen Soldier by Calling His Memorial a 'Nuisance' ... Peak Patriotism...
Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST...
Oh, the Irony! Harvard Business Professor FIRED for Falsifying Data In Dishonesty Research
Adam Full-Of Schiff Scolds Trump for Not Protecting the Whole Country and HOOBOY...

Forget Ferris Bueller ... Now Twenty-Year-Old Male Illegals Are Enrolling in American High Schools

justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on May 27, 2025
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Apparently, if ICE wants to find adult illegals in America, they should check the local high schools.

Advertisement

Federal immigration agents detained a 20-year-old Venezuelan migrant who had been attending a Bronx high school, according to officials – a move that drew the ire of schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested an Ellis Prep Academy student identified only as Dylan on May 21 when he showed up for a mandatory immigration court hearing, chalkbeat.com reported.

“It seems like a dirty game on their part,” Raiza, Dylan’s mother, told Chalkbeat.

“When someone appears in front of a judge, it’s because they don’t have any criminal record, they want to do the right thing,” she told the outlet. “The only thing he wants is to study.”


Dylan had graduated high school in Venezuela but was looking to improve his English and prepare for college at the academy, which is a school for English language learners and older students, the outlet said. Dylan had graduated high school in Venezuela but was looking to improve his English and prepare for college at the academy, which is a school for English language learners and older students, the outlet said.

A man in his 20s, who reportedly graduated high school in his home country, enrolled in a U.S. high school to improve his English. While free ESOL classes for adults are widely available, and private tutors are an option, his decision to attend a school with young teens raises serious questions. Did he have other motives and intentions?These claims are unverified but spark concern. He had access to very young girls. This is simply not safe.

Recommended

'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This is a fair question, but that guy was 24 in Pennsylvania. 

This is the second one this week. 

Believe it or not, most schools are not allowed to ask for proof of citizenship. Lawmakers don't want to discourage illegals from putting their kids in school, so they just let them attend and don't ask. 

Advertisement

Of course he isn't. He got the idea from somewhere. 

Bingo!

Tags: ILLEGAL ILLEGAL ALIEN IMMIGRANT SCHOOL VENEZUELA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan
Grateful Calvin
I Said You're Not a Woman: J.K. Rowling WRECKED Trans Activist Who Whined About Not Being 'Woman Enough'
Amy Curtis
Why Dems LOSE --> Smug, Lefty Editor Doesn't Even TRY Hiding His DISGUST of Normal, Everyday Americans
Sam J.
SCOTUS Upholds Lower Court’s Ruling on Kid’s Dangerous Only ‘Two Genders’ Shirt
Brett T.
Released From Prison, Tommy Robinson Thanks Elon Musk for X
Brett T.
HISTORY MADE! Rasmussen Poll Shows 50% of the Country Says We're on the RIGHT TRACK for the FIRST TIME
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan Grateful Calvin
Advertisement