Monday Morning Meme Madness
USMC in NYC: U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon Perform in Times Square...
Jasmine Crockett Wants to Lead the Oversight Committee if Dems Take Back House...
Commercial Appeal: New U.S. Military Ad Jettisons DEI Ideology and Returns Focus to...
Taken for Granite: Nancy Pelosi Says Biden’s Face Belongs on Mount Rushmore in...
VIP
Failing the Testosterone: Emasculated Democrats Spending $20 Million to Learn to Speak to...
Romantic Catholic Church? JD Vance and the New Pope Discuss the Downside of...
Take a Gander at This! Trump Posts Pic of Friend Fighting Off a...
VIP
'But Trump!' Is Not an Excuse for Media Malpractice
This Is the Palate Cleanser You're Looking For! Relive the Movie Magic of...
VIP
Red Sox Manager Alex Cora Stands by Daughter’s Graduation Over Game, Deserving Praise...
Oh, LOOK: More Video of the Genocidal South African Politicians Our Media Keep...
Dual U.S.-German Citizen Arrested for Plot to bomb U.S. Embassy in Israel and...
SHOCKING! AOC Surges Ahead of Schumer in Hypothetical Primary, Signals Shift Among Dems...

Almost Too Bizarre to Be True: 24 Year Old Illegal Alien Caught Posing as a High School Student

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:00 AM on May 26, 2025

Last Tuesday police in Perrysburg, Ohio made a traffic stop and arrested a Perrysburg High School student.  The suspect was taken into custody and charged with felony forgery. There's nothing unusual about police exercising an arrest warrant or making a traffic stop, but things were not as they seemed.

Advertisement

The suspect, Anthony Labrador Sierra, was a twenty-four-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela.

Sierra had a forged birth certificate and had been posing as a sixteen-year-old. He has been a 'Student' at Perrysburg High School for the last year and a half and was a member of the junior varsity soccer and swim teams.

Sierra enrolled at the school in January 2024. He claimed to be a homeless minor who had been trafficked into the country. 

Anthony Labrador Sierra attended Perrysburg High School for over a year pretending to be a 16-year-old boy. Sierra enrolled at the school in January 2024 with a Venezuelan birth certificate showing he was 16 years old, claiming he was a homeless migrant who had been trafficked into the country, according to a Perrysburg Police Division incident report. 

Police say he was a member of the school's JV soccer and swim teams after using fraudulent federal documents during the enrollment process.

The school district found Sierra a host family who would eventually gain guardianship of the faux minor. His new family helped him obtain temporary protected status (TPS), a social security number, and even a driver's license.

The host family was granted temporary and later permanent guardianship of Labrador Sierra in 2024, and they helped him with obtaining a social security number and driver’s license while he was in their custody, according to police.

He also used forged documents to obtain federal Temporary Protective Status (TPS) from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Perrysburg Schools said in a statement. Migrants under TPS humanitarian relief are protected from being removed from the country or detained based on their immigration status, and may obtain legal employment, according to the USCIS website.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

He had pulled off the scheme for a year and a half, but his ingenious ruse began to unravel when his host family was contacted by a woman claiming to be the mother of Sierra's children.

The pseudo-sophomore had been exposed.

The investigation began when a woman contacted his host family last week claiming Sierra was the father of her children. She sent them several photos: a driver’s license and social security card with Labrador Sierra’s name and a March 27, 2001, birth date; and several from Facebook showing her and Labrador Sierra, along with Labrador Sierra with a child.

The host family immediately alerted the school and police.

Administrators met with Labrador Sierra the following day and “he denied the allegation and asserted that the birth certificate submitted during enrollment - which indicates he is currently 17 years old - was accurate,” the school’s statement says.

Oddly enough, it was his 'Baby Mama,' the same woman who exposed his charade, who was driving the car when he was pulled over and arrested.

Fox News obtained police body cam footage of his arrest.

It seems that he crossed the border illegally in 2019 and was granted TPS, a driver's license, a social security number, and a work visa under his full name, Anthony Labrador Sierra. When his work visa expired in 2023 he became what's known as a 'Visa Over Stay' which made him eligible for deportation.

Advertisement

Instead of getting a job to extend his work visa, he allegedly obtained a forged birth certificate under his middle name and assumed the identity of sixteen-year-old Labrador Sierra.

That leaves Sierra with two birth certificates, driver's licenses, and social security numbers. It also leaves him in big trouble with the law.

Labrador Sierra was arraigned Tuesday, court records show. He pleaded not guilty to a forgery charge, a fifth-degree felony. His bond was set at $50,000, and his next court date is scheduled for May 29.

He may soon be facing federal charges as well, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“Labrador is an illegal alien who overstayed his visa and has no legal status. U.S. Border Patrol placed an immigration detainer on him with the local police department,” a CBP spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. “Federal charges are being pursued.”

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin issued a statement confirming Labrador Sierra is from Venezuela and calling his actions “disturbing.” McLaughlin said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, also lodged a detainer against him.

He was also charged with the illegal possession of a firearm.

The disturbing chain of events that allowed a twenty-four-year-old man to pose as a sixteen-year-old boy to attend high school has exposed deep problems with the immigration system.

Advertisement

The rest of the post:

There are likely THOUSANDS of unaccompanied “minors” just here in Western PA that were brought here by the Biden regime and housed by local non-profits (a lot of them religious based). Identities of a lot of these folks and clearances for adults from these third world countries are hard to obtain due to the primitive nature of their systems. I guarantee there are HUNDREDS more in Western PA that are just like this criminal. Hiding in plain sight amongst our children.

It's a chilling thought. Is it possible Sierra is not the only one?

Advertisement

A twenty-four-year-old illegal alien attended high school for a year and a half posing as a teenage boy. He now faces several state felonies and pending federal charges, not to mention almost certain deportation.

It's not clear if he had accumulated enough credits to graduate.

Tags: ABC NEWS BORDER PATROL FOX NEWS HIGH SCHOOL ICE ILLEGAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey DeAngelis for Discrimination
Grateful Calvin
This Is the Palate Cleanser You're Looking For! Relive the Movie Magic of 'Star Wars' Battle of Yavin
Amy Curtis
USMC in NYC: U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon Perform in Times Square for Fleet Week (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Commercial Appeal: New U.S. Military Ad Jettisons DEI Ideology and Returns Focus to Mission and Might
Warren Squire
Jasmine Crockett Wants to Lead the Oversight Committee if Dems Take Back House in Midterm Elections
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement