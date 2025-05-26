Almost Too Bizarre to Be True: 24 Year Old Illegal Alien Caught Posing as a High School Student

Last Tuesday police in Perrysburg, Ohio made a traffic stop and arrested a Perrysburg High School student. The suspect was taken into custody and charged with felony forgery. There's nothing unusual about police exercising an arrest warrant or making a traffic stop, but things were not as they seemed.

The suspect, Anthony Labrador Sierra, was a twenty-four-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela.

Sierra had a forged birth certificate and had been posing as a sixteen-year-old. He has been a 'Student' at Perrysburg High School for the last year and a half and was a member of the junior varsity soccer and swim teams.

Sierra enrolled at the school in January 2024. He claimed to be a homeless minor who had been trafficked into the country.

The school district found Sierra a host family who would eventually gain guardianship of the faux minor. His new family helped him obtain temporary protected status (TPS), a social security number, and even a driver's license.

He had pulled off the scheme for a year and a half, but his ingenious ruse began to unravel when his host family was contacted by a woman claiming to be the mother of Sierra's children.

The pseudo-sophomore had been exposed.

The investigation began when a woman contacted his host family last week claiming Sierra was the father of her children. She sent them several photos: a driver’s license and social security card with Labrador Sierra’s name and a March 27, 2001, birth date; and several from Facebook showing her and Labrador Sierra, along with Labrador Sierra with a child. The host family immediately alerted the school and police. Administrators met with Labrador Sierra the following day and “he denied the allegation and asserted that the birth certificate submitted during enrollment - which indicates he is currently 17 years old - was accurate,” the school’s statement says.

Oddly enough, it was his 'Baby Mama,' the same woman who exposed his charade, who was driving the car when he was pulled over and arrested.

Fox News obtained police body cam footage of his arrest.

It seems that he crossed the border illegally in 2019 and was granted TPS, a driver's license, a social security number, and a work visa under his full name, Anthony Labrador Sierra. When his work visa expired in 2023 he became what's known as a 'Visa Over Stay' which made him eligible for deportation.

Instead of getting a job to extend his work visa, he allegedly obtained a forged birth certificate under his middle name and assumed the identity of sixteen-year-old Labrador Sierra.

That leaves Sierra with two birth certificates, driver's licenses, and social security numbers. It also leaves him in big trouble with the law.

Labrador Sierra was arraigned Tuesday, court records show. He pleaded not guilty to a forgery charge, a fifth-degree felony. His bond was set at $50,000, and his next court date is scheduled for May 29. He may soon be facing federal charges as well, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “Labrador is an illegal alien who overstayed his visa and has no legal status. U.S. Border Patrol placed an immigration detainer on him with the local police department,” a CBP spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. “Federal charges are being pursued.” Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin issued a statement confirming Labrador Sierra is from Venezuela and calling his actions “disturbing.” McLaughlin said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, also lodged a detainer against him.

He was also charged with the illegal possession of a firearm.

The disturbing chain of events that allowed a twenty-four-year-old man to pose as a sixteen-year-old boy to attend high school has exposed deep problems with the immigration system.

The rest of the post:

There are likely THOUSANDS of unaccompanied “minors” just here in Western PA that were brought here by the Biden regime and housed by local non-profits (a lot of them religious based). Identities of a lot of these folks and clearances for adults from these third world countries are hard to obtain due to the primitive nature of their systems. I guarantee there are HUNDREDS more in Western PA that are just like this criminal. Hiding in plain sight amongst our children.

It's a chilling thought. Is it possible Sierra is not the only one?

A twenty-four-year-old illegal alien attended high school for a year and a half posing as a teenage boy. He now faces several state felonies and pending federal charges, not to mention almost certain deportation.

It's not clear if he had accumulated enough credits to graduate.