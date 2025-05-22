Mehdi Hasan's Heartless Deflection: Exploiting DC Jewish Murders for Anti-Israel Agenda

Mehdi Hasan is incapable of saying 'in light of the murder of two Jewish people in DC last night, maybe we should take a day off from the rhetoric'. Instead, he has to bring up one example of violence against a person of Palestinian descent almost 2 years ago to try and prove something.

The pro-Israel folks are quick to use the horrific, awful murders in DC to push Israel’s agenda, but does this argument about ‘licensing violence’ apply to their side too, given the brutal murder of 6-year-old Palestinian American child Wadea al-Fayoume in Illinois in Oct 2023? https://t.co/5YDG4A7t9u — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 22, 2025

Of course, he also turns off the comments to all but people who agree with him. Too bad people can still quote tweet his nonsense.

To describe you as an unutterable piece of sh@t who deserve to spends eternity in Hell is unfair both to feces and to other residents of Hell. https://t.co/X3nTQTHORr — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) May 22, 2025

Truly, Medhi can't even find the humanity to be quiet for one day. He has to start this kind of nonsense when these victims have been gone less than 12 hours. Sickening.

Disgusting. The attempt to compare the brutal murder of two Israeli Jews outside a Jewish institution—with a knife attack on a Muslim boy by a mentally unstable landlord—is not just a false equivalence, it’s whataboutism meant to deflect from antisemitism.



One was incited by a… https://t.co/pTjo0K4g3q — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) May 22, 2025

Bingo! Nobody cheered the death of this child or attempted to make excuses for it like Mehdi is currently doing.

@mehdirhasanis not just disgusting hater who whatabouts reports on open murder in the name of his supposed cause but a vile coward, as well. He only allows those invited to reply to his lying tweets. https://t.co/WPDgdtW24M — Dr. Brown 📙 (@AriellaBrown) May 22, 2025

He has the soul of a coward.

Disgusting to try and rationalize one's own hate by falsely claiming that everyone else hates, too. Condemning in absolute terms the use of violence as a political tool is only hard for those who don't want to give up the tool. https://t.co/Hw4J9yBvaM — Bryan S. Myrick (@BryanMyrick) May 22, 2025

‘Yeah but what about that one terrible thing that happened, amid countless attacks and hate rallies perpetrated my side?’ https://t.co/GiryYlssMV — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 22, 2025

Exactly! One event compared to countless rallies on college campuses and major cities, many cases of vandalizing synagogues and attacking Jewish business owners, Jewish students scared to attend class and the list goes on and on.

Evil Mehdi Hassan at it again. EVERYONE condemned the murder of the 6-year old boy in 2023. It was an awful, tragic, and unnecessary act. Quit your whataboutism @mehdirhasan. We know your agenda is to promote Jew hatred you disgusting excuse for a "journalist!" https://t.co/iRvXxFahxY — Jared R. 🎗️ (@FSUNole21) May 22, 2025

If the 2 people murdered last night were Muslim or black or Latino or Asian, would Mehdi have used whataboutisms and both sides'd the issue?



No, of course not.



But when Jews are murdered, Mehdi will do whatever he can to minimize its impact.



What a sick person. https://t.co/lXPsz4HMt4 — Ephraim Gopin (@EphraimGopin) May 22, 2025

This was roundly and immediately condemned by Zionists and is the only concrete example you can give because none of the pro-Israel marches or movements in the US are violent. https://t.co/gCiI6wWBjP — ALWarLegal 🐴✈️ (@ALWarLegal) May 22, 2025

Bingo!