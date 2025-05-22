Lefty 'Party for Socialism and Liberation' Tries to RUN AWAY From Antisemitic D.C....
Chuck Schumer Having a Big, Beautiful Hissy Fit Means Something Good Is Happening

Mehdi Hasan's Heartless Deflection: Exploiting DC Jewish Murders for Anti-Israel Agenda

justmindy
justmindy | 4:10 PM on May 22, 2025
MSNBC

Mehdi Hasan is incapable of saying 'in light of the murder of two Jewish people in DC last night, maybe we should take a day off from the rhetoric'. Instead, he has to bring up one example of violence against a person of Palestinian descent almost 2 years ago to try and prove something. 

Of course, he also turns off the comments to all but people who agree with him. Too bad people can still quote tweet his nonsense. 

Truly, Medhi can't even find the humanity to be quiet for one day. He has to start this kind of nonsense when these victims have been gone less than 12 hours. Sickening.

Bingo! Nobody cheered the death of this child or attempted to make excuses for it like Mehdi is currently doing. 

He has the soul of a coward. 

Exactly! One event compared to countless rallies on college campuses and major cities, many cases of vandalizing synagogues and attacking Jewish business owners, Jewish students scared to attend class and the list goes on and on.

Bingo!

Tags: GAZA ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT MURDER MEHDI HASAN

