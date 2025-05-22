Palestine Legal Attorney Dylan Saba Slammed for Calling Jewish Deaths an Occupational Hazard

Dylan Saba is an attorney wasting his expensive law school education working for a group called 'Palestine Legal'. Generally, he spends time harassing Jewish people on Linkedin or tweeting anti-Semitic nonsense on Twitter.

Advertisement

Hi, “Palestine Legal” attorney Dylan Saba: please stop LinkedIn-stalking me to try to figure out something that might help you as you conduct your misguided legal representation of anti-American and antisemitic individuals, organizations, and causes. Also, if you pay for… pic.twitter.com/VpEePmFETb — Ben B@dejo (@BenTelAviv) March 25, 2025

Dylan Saba: “KiII every Jew in Israel unless they flee.”



Also Dylan Saba: “KiII them everywhere else too.” pic.twitter.com/qlj8q8ZctX — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) May 10, 2025

He's a very strange man, indeed. Also, a dangerous one because there are crazy people who read words like his and take them quite seriously.

Hi @shaabiranks: No, I will not hire you. No, you will not find out anything about me that will help you. And no, I will not date you! Look for someone else! https://t.co/uzdZcwv7Hn — Ben B@dejo (@BenTelAviv) March 25, 2025

He apparently has a hard time getting the hint.

Ask Dylan Saba if he'd undo the October 7 attack, and he'll still say no.



His crocodile tears are crocodile tears. pic.twitter.com/iTaVawEQug — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) April 27, 2025

It's truly a pattern with this man.

He looks exactly how you would imagine a P@lestine Legal lawyer would look like. 🤡 — T (@bignewslies) March 25, 2025

That's the truth.

Dylan Saba, staff attorney at Palestine Legal, endorses the murder of two Israeli embassy staffers. pic.twitter.com/HFtOYKu7xx — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) May 22, 2025

It gets worse. After the brutal murder of two Jewish people last night in DC, this is what this absolute monster with a terrible mustache had to say. This creature is truly vile.

Just in case 'Palestine Legal' decided to get rid of Dylan after this latest post here is the archived web page. They probably won't because let's be real, they likely all agree with him and are also cheering these cold blooded murders.

Got all the right gobbledygook work history — die goldene horde (@david_streever) May 22, 2025

Basically, he went to college, was brainwashed and after that, he has done nothing but work for groups seeking to advance terrorism in America.

Advertisement

I'd ask @StopAntisemites to do something about it but the guy works for Palestine Legal and will probably get a promotion. — OverThere (@ProbablyHere_) May 22, 2025

What we’re finding out today is that a lot of people don’t believe Jews have guns too. — Mike Shayetet (@Shapps101) May 22, 2025

Also, people who stand with the Jews and Israel are armed and not about to take the slaughter of friends lying down. Thank goodness for the Second Amendment in America to ensure people who espouse the ideas of Hitler never again have the chance to advance that agenda.

Berkeley Law — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) May 22, 2025

The least surprising news of the day.

At the very least, he is a defender of them.