ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! TODAY ONLY
VIP
Palestine Legal Attorney Dylan Saba Slammed for Calling Jewish Deaths an Occupational Hazard

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on May 22, 2025
Twitchy

Dylan Saba is an attorney wasting his expensive law school education working for a group called 'Palestine Legal'. Generally, he spends time harassing Jewish people on Linkedin or tweeting anti-Semitic nonsense on Twitter. 

He's a very strange man, indeed. Also, a dangerous one because there are crazy people who read words like his and take them quite seriously. 

He apparently has a hard time getting the hint.

It's truly a pattern with this man. 

That's the truth.

It gets worse. After the brutal murder of two Jewish people last night in DC, this is what this absolute monster with a terrible mustache had to say. This creature is truly vile. 

Just in case 'Palestine Legal' decided to get rid of Dylan after this latest post here is the archived web page. They probably won't because let's be real, they likely all agree with him and are also cheering these cold blooded murders. 

Basically, he went to college, was brainwashed and after that, he has done nothing but work for groups seeking to advance terrorism in America.

Also, people who stand with the Jews and Israel are armed and not about to take the slaughter of friends lying down. Thank goodness for the Second Amendment in America to ensure people who espouse the ideas of Hitler never again have the chance to advance that agenda.

The least surprising news of the day. 

At the very least, he is a defender of them.

Tags: ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINE TERROR TERROR ATTACK

