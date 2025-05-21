Flashback: Rep. Jamie Raskin Wanted to Create an Oversight Commission on Presidential Capa...
Peter Doocy: The Lone Watchdog Who Questioned Biden’s Fitness from the Start

justmindy
justmindy | 6:10 PM on May 21, 2025
screenshot of video

As other journalists are taking a turn apologizing to the public, Peter Doocy wants to remind the public he has been asking the hard questions all along.

Oh, Peter is just getting started. 

Granted, Doocy is one of the few and far between.

Doocy is the one who should be receiving millions. There should be some reward for doing the right thing.

It must be lovely to be so optimistic. 

The press wants us to not believe our own eyes. 

Karine Jean Pierre is a full fledged liar on par with 'Baghdad Bob'. 

It was always the best part of those press conferences. It was the only time she was actually challenged. 

There was so much gaslighting, it's a miracle the room did not explode. 

Credit where it is due.

Tags: BIDEN FOX NEWS JOE BIDEN PETER DOOCY

