Peter Doocy: The Lone Watchdog Who Questioned Biden’s Fitness from the Start

As other journalists are taking a turn apologizing to the public, Peter Doocy wants to remind the public he has been asking the hard questions all along.

I have some unique insight on President Biden, having dedicated six years of my life to covering him. If you are wondering why nobody asked about his mental fitness, and why nobody asked if White House staffers were covering up his decline… then you weren’t paying attention.… — Peter Doocy (@pdoocy) May 21, 2025

Oh, Peter is just getting started.

to everyone that missed the first few years of questions about whether or not President Biden’s inner circle mislead the American people about his acuity: welcome to the party. — Peter Doocy (@pdoocy) May 21, 2025

Granted, Doocy is one of the few and far between.

They should just give YOU all the book deals instead. Unlike the others, you deserve them. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 21, 2025

Doocy is the one who should be receiving millions. There should be some reward for doing the right thing.

They hated you for it. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) May 21, 2025

I am hopeful for a full, non-political investigation. Anyone who lied and covered up the truth must be held accountable. ( Yes, my hope springs eternal.) — Florida Native (@OliviaFLNative) May 21, 2025

It must be lovely to be so optimistic.

No one who had observed Biden over the years -- and I first laid eyes on him in Oct 1972 when he was running for the Senate -- could be in any doubt that, by 2020, he was manifestly a diminished version of his inimitable self. And it got worse every subsequent year. — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) May 21, 2025

The press wants us to not believe our own eyes.

The problem with your questions were the person you were asking. — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) May 21, 2025

Karine Jean Pierre is a full fledged liar on par with 'Baghdad Bob'.

To be fair, every time she called on you in press conference, I knew you were probably going to irritate her, and make her uncomfortable.



Which I always appreciated. — Meta Jane (@MetaJane5) May 21, 2025

It was always the best part of those press conferences. It was the only time she was actually challenged.

Peter, for the 4 yrs of Biden’s debacle, you were the only real journalist during those briefings. Thank you for that! — Beatrice (@BeaChicandSmart) May 21, 2025

KJP always infuriated me when she would try to make you look foolish. Sociopaths and narcissist do this all the time.

They make the person who makes sense - into the villain or the crazy person.

They minimize them and treat them like they are a child.

KJP was a master at… — Relentless (@SolutionsONLY1) May 21, 2025

There was so much gaslighting, it's a miracle the room did not explode.

Peter never dropped the ball. Everyone else did, but he did not. https://t.co/PeckAtu7pm — denonccs (@denonccs) May 21, 2025

Credit where it is due.