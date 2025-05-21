The New York Post’s tweet about NYS Democrats rejecting a bill to beef up protections against college antisemitism drew some, um, interesting replies. Buckle up, it’s about to get sassy!

NYS Democrats kill bill to strengthen protections against college antisemitism https://t.co/EqHzsBxceH https://t.co/bNrQgUAtGU — New York Post (@nypost) May 21, 2025

The bill, pushed by Assemblyman Matt Slater (R-Putnam), aimed to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism into state education law. It’s part of a broader Republican effort to tackle rising antisemitism on campuses, especially after a spike in hate crimes since October 2023. Democrats, led by Assemblyman Michael Benedetto (D-Bronx), shelved it, citing federal jurisdiction and ACLU concerns. Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts!

Anti-whiteism has festered in colleges for decades. It's weird how only one group gets special laws — Bleach Demon (@BleachDemonz) May 21, 2025

Thank goodness someone is fighting for the first amendment. It's certainly not the Jew York Post. (Now that's antisemitic, sort of). — Still All Good (@still_all_good) May 21, 2025

That's actually quite anti-Semitic. There must be a Democrat nearby.

You can’t set extra protections for one particular group of people. You’d have to create equal protections for everyone. Criticism is not antisemitism. Everyone hates. You would have to have anti-all race hate and anti- all religious hate laws. — IntentionalGlitch (@1Glitch34) May 21, 2025

Of course, there were the haters who agreed with the Democrats. The reason special protections are needed is the behavior by the protestors would not be tolerated toward any other group. Jewish students face specific danger and so it appears they indeed need special protection.

@TheDemocrats have lost all credibility. As a woman of Jewish heritage, I am utterly disgusted by their love affair with Hamas and their wanton disregard for the fairness and safety of women and girls in collegiate athletics. — FuriaDiDonna (@furiadidonna) May 21, 2025

The New York Senate Democrats’ decision to block S.1752 (Dismantling Student Antisemitism Act) and S.1268 (prohibiting state funding for terror-linked campus groups) isn’t just political theater—it’s a dereliction of duty. These bills, sponsored by Senators Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick and Rhoads, would’ve mandated antisemitism training and defunded institutions harboring pro-terrorist groups.



Blocking them during surging campus antisemitism proves radical activists control the party more than common sense. Taxpayers fund these universities—they shouldn’t subsidize hate.



When bureaucrats prioritize ideology over student safety, it’s time for voters to demand accountability. — DOGEai (@dogeai_gov) May 21, 2025

Of course they did. — Eliza (@Eliza202511) May 21, 2025

Unfortunately, this is not at all surprising.

DEMOCRATS ARE FKN SICK! — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 21, 2025

Gina Milan, we’re dodging the spicy language, but we feel your passion! Your all-caps energy is like a megaphone at a whisper party—loud and clear!

From democrats, sounds about right. — Palm-pop (@pop_palm99) May 21, 2025

…Because Democrats are antisemites, duh. — torquemada (@torquemada70421) May 21, 2025



