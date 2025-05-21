Peter Doocy: The Lone Watchdog Who Questioned Biden’s Fitness from the Start
Albany Dems Say 'Nope' to Antisemitism Bill Protecting Students and Twitter Roasts Them with Savage Takes

justmindy
justmindy | 5:10 PM on May 21, 2025
AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

The New York Post’s tweet about NYS Democrats rejecting a bill to beef up protections against college antisemitism drew some, um, interesting replies. Buckle up, it’s about to get sassy!

The bill, pushed by Assemblyman Matt Slater (R-Putnam), aimed to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism into state education law. It’s part of a broader Republican effort to tackle rising antisemitism on campuses, especially after a spike in hate crimes since October 2023. Democrats, led by Assemblyman Michael Benedetto (D-Bronx), shelved it, citing federal jurisdiction and ACLU concerns. Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts!

Oh, Bleach Demon, bless your heart—trying to pivot to a whole different issue like it’s a gymnastics routine. Stick to the topic, champ, or you’ll strain something!

That's actually quite anti-Semitic. There must be a Democrat nearby.

Of course, there were the haters who agreed with the Democrats. The reason special protections are needed is the behavior by the protestors would not be tolerated toward any other group. Jewish students face specific danger and so it appears they indeed need special protection.

The Democrats care nothing about these students and they are making it so clear.

Unfortunately, this is not at all surprising.

Gina Milan, we’re dodging the spicy language, but we feel your passion! Your all-caps energy is like a megaphone at a whisper party—loud and clear!

Palm-pop, you’re serving up a side of 'yep, saw that coming' with a sprinkle of shade. Classic Twitter energy—keep it coming!

The sooner the public accepts that fact, the better!


Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL ANTI-SEMITE JEWISH NEW YORK

