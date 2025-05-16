Verizon Hangs Up on DEI, and Twitter Users Dial In with Hilarious Hot Takes





Well, folks, it’s official: Verizon has finally waved the white flag on its DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs, and the internet is buzzing like a beehive at a picnic. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr dropped the news on X, and let’s just say the reactions are a mix of 'about time' and 'wait, what’s the catch?' Here at Twitchy, we’re all about equal opportunity—especially when it comes to poking fun at everyone’s hot takes. So, let’s dive into the main event and the hilarious replies that followed!

Verizon has now agreed to end its DEI policies as specified in a new FCC filing.



These changes are effective immediately.



A good step forward for equal opportunity, nondiscrimination, and the public interest. pic.twitter.com/yrVdUVrxmV — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) May 16, 2025

But of course, the X replies are where the real entertainment begins. Let’s break down some of the best ones.

Mark Bertolini: "You don't use certain words, like DEI, bad word... I sit on the Verizon board, I chair their finance committee, our DEI effort is alive and well, it's just not called that anymore." — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 16, 2025 Oh, Phil, you sneaky truth-bomber! So Verizon’s playing the corporate rebrand game—same DEI, different name? It’s like renaming your kale smoothie a 'green juice glow-up' and pretending it’s not still bitter. Nice try, Verizon, but we see you!

How will you be able to tell they are ending DEI practices? Have any of the Communists implementing the practices been fired? Has the company been fined? Has there been any penalty?



Realize this: this is not going away without actual accountability. Communists just don't stop because they "agree to stop". They rebrand, they practice it secretly, they wait out the current administration. — Gary R Beebe Jr (@caution_earth) May 16, 2025 Gary’s out here with the conspiracy board and red string, folks! He’s basically saying Verizon’s DEI team is going underground like a secret society—except instead of cloaks, they’re wearing branded polos. Gary wants accountability and who can blame him?

These companies needed to be financially punished for breaking federal law with their DEI policies — America First Forever 💥 (@Demodred2022) May 16, 2025 Fining Verizon would probably just mean higher phone bills for us. Maybe we can punish them by making their execs use flip phones for a month instead? Now that’s justice.

Nothing white supremacy fears more than an even playing field.



They must end DEI to maintain power.



It's as simple as that. — Pastor Ben (@BenjaminPDixon) May 16, 2025 Oh, Pastor Ben, you went there! Calling this a white supremacy plot is a leap bigger than Verizon’s 5G coverage. We’re all for an even playing field, but maybe we can start by not assuming everyone’s got a hidden agenda—except maybe Verizon’s billing department. Those guys are definitely plotting something. It's always a guy calling himself a 'Pastor' who wants to call everything he doesn't like 'white supremacy'

Don't be so gullible, Brendan. They've just renamed these efforts to something else. The people who worked these DEI roles were hired specifically for that, and the fact they weren't fired shows you what's going on. — Pilpulon (@pilpulon) May 16, 2025 Verizon’s DEI team probably just got new business cards that say “Inclusion Ambassadors” or something equally fluffy. Brendan, you might want to keep an eye on these folks—don’t let them sneak 'DEI 2.0' past you!

Everyone is better off with less DEI. — Craig Snyder - I ❤️ 🇺🇲 ✌️ (@CraigSnyde15055) May 16, 2025 Craig, you’re speaking our language! Less DEI, more focus on what actually matters—like maybe fixing those dropped calls? We’re all for equality, but let’s make it the kind that doesn’t come with a side of corporate jargon.

are they ending them, or just renaming them? — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) May 16, 2025 Senator Claghorn, you and Phil Kerpen need to start a club! You’re both onto Verizon’s sneaky rebranding ways. Maybe they’re calling it 'Togetherness Taskforce' now? Either way, we’re with you—let’s keep the pressure on to make sure this isn’t just a fancy name-swap.

Thank you @BrendanCarrFCC for helping to end discrimination and nonsensical corporate DEI policies — Jon Remington (@Strider5925) May 16, 2025 Jon’s bringing the wholesome vibes! We’re with you, buddy—let’s celebrate the win, even if we’re keeping one eye on Verizon to make sure they don’t pull a fast one. Brendan Carr, you’re the real MVP here.

Well done!. If only Congress was as productive — Mike Macioci CRPC® (@MikeMacioci) May 16, 2025 Mike, you savage! Shots fired at Congress while cheering for Brendan—we love the multitasking. If Congress moved as fast as Verizon did on this, we’d have world peace by now. Keep dreaming, Mike!

Verizon’s DEI rollback is a win for those of us who think hiring should be about skills, not checklists. But the X replies show there’s still plenty of skepticism—and we’re here for it. Whether Verizon’s really ditching DEI or just playing a corporate shell game, one thing’s for sure: the internet will keep calling them out, and we’ll keep laughing along the way. Stay tuned, folks—this story’s far from over!