THERE It Is! MAGA Pounces on Comey's Not So Cryptic '86 47' Post...
And There Was GREAT Rejoicing! WHINY Thread Explains How Woke Has OFFICIALLY Ended...
How IRONIC! X Goes for Walk on the Beach and Finds Their OWN...
No Idea WHY This Is So HARD: MTG Calls Down the THUNDER on...
Whad'ya KNOW?! It's That One Time James Comey Openly Fantasized About Making Trump...
NO ONE Is Above the Law: NJ Globe Reports DOJ Will Charge Rep....

Verizon Hangs Up on DEI, and Twitter Users Dial In with Hilarious Hot Takes

justmindy
justmindy | 5:10 PM on May 16, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File


Well, folks, it’s official: Verizon has finally waved the white flag on its DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs, and the internet is buzzing like a beehive at a picnic. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr dropped the news on X, and let’s just say the reactions are a mix of 'about time' and 'wait, what’s the catch?' Here at Twitchy, we’re all about equal opportunity—especially when it comes to poking fun at everyone’s hot takes. So, let’s dive into the main event and the hilarious replies that followed!

But of course, the X replies are where the real entertainment begins. Let’s break down some of the best ones.

Oh, Phil, you sneaky truth-bomber! So Verizon’s playing the corporate rebrand game—same DEI, different name? It’s like renaming your kale smoothie a 'green juice glow-up' and pretending it’s not still bitter. Nice try, Verizon, but we see you!  

Gary’s out here with the conspiracy board and red string, folks! He’s basically saying Verizon’s DEI team is going underground like a secret society—except instead of cloaks, they’re wearing branded polos. Gary wants accountability and who can blame him?

Fining Verizon would probably just mean higher phone bills for us. Maybe we can punish them by making their execs use flip phones for a month instead? Now that’s justice.

Oh, Pastor Ben, you went there! Calling this a white supremacy plot is a leap bigger than Verizon’s 5G coverage. We’re all for an even playing field, but maybe we can start by not assuming everyone’s got a hidden agenda—except maybe Verizon’s billing department. Those guys are definitely plotting something. It's always a guy calling himself a 'Pastor' who wants to call everything he doesn't like 'white supremacy'

 Verizon’s DEI team probably just got new business cards that say “Inclusion Ambassadors” or something equally fluffy. Brendan, you might want to keep an eye on these folks—don’t let them sneak 'DEI 2.0' past you!

Craig, you’re speaking our language! Less DEI, more focus on what actually matters—like maybe fixing those dropped calls? We’re all for equality, but let’s make it the kind that doesn’t come with a side of corporate jargon.

Senator Claghorn, you and Phil Kerpen need to start a club! You’re both onto Verizon’s sneaky rebranding ways. Maybe they’re calling it 'Togetherness Taskforce' now? Either way, we’re with you—let’s keep the pressure on to make sure this isn’t just a fancy name-swap.

Jon’s bringing the wholesome vibes! We’re with you, buddy—let’s celebrate the win, even if we’re keeping one eye on Verizon to make sure they don’t pull a fast one. Brendan Carr, you’re the real MVP here.

Mike, you savage! Shots fired at Congress while cheering for Brendan—we love the multitasking. If Congress moved as fast as Verizon did on this, we’d have world peace by now. Keep dreaming, Mike!

Verizon’s DEI rollback is a win for those of us who think hiring should be about skills, not checklists. But the X replies show there’s still plenty of skepticism—and we’re here for it. Whether Verizon’s really ditching DEI or just playing a corporate shell game, one thing’s for sure: the internet will keep calling them out, and we’ll keep laughing along the way. Stay tuned, folks—this story’s far from over!

