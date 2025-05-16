Columbia's Majority Frustrated with Protesters, Demands Action as Concerns Grow It May Be...
THERE It Is! MAGA Pounces on Comey's Not So Cryptic '86 47' Post...

Cuomo's Great Escape: Ex-Gov Ditches Seniors Faster Than His COVID Accountability Promises

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on May 16, 2025
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Twitchy here, bringing you the latest on Andrew Cuomo’s no-show at a NYC senior center. Protesters, armed with signs demanding justice for nursing home victims, were ready to confront the ex-gov over his handling of the COVID-19 nursing home scandal. If you’re catching up, a 2021 report by NY AG Letitia James revealed Cuomo’s admin underreported nursing home deaths by up to 83%, sparking outrage and investigations. Now, as he eyes a NYC mayoral run, Cuomo seems to be dodging the heat faster than a cat on a hot tin roof.

Mayoral hopeful Andrew Cuomo bailed on a planned visit Friday to a Queens senior center as dozens of raging protesters were expected to confront the ex-gov over his botched handling of the nursing homes during the pandemic.

About 25 protesters marched in front of Peter Cardella Senior Citizens Center in Ridgewood for over an hour as they eagerly waited to face Cuomo over his administration’s controversial directive to send infected COVID-19 patients into nursing homes — which resulted in thousands of deaths.

“I’m still trying to process and come to terms with how to prevent that [a pandemic] from happening again, but I’m pretty dismayed that Andrew Cuomo has the gall to run for mayor,” said Dr. Damien Archbold, an anesthesiologist at Elmhurst Hospital, told The Post.

Oh, David Santa Carla, you sweet summer child. Apparently, someone on Cuomo’s team thought a senior center visit would be a great PR move—because nothing says 'I care' like walking into a lion’s den wearing a meat suit. Spoiler: It wasn’t a good idea, and Cuomo bailed faster than you can say “nursing home scandal.”

Downtown Fairy, we’re with you! New Yorkers have memories longer than a CVS receipt, and they’re not about to forget the thousands of seniors who died under Cuomo’s watch. Protesters chanting 'Justice for Nursing Home Victims' aren’t here for a forgiveness tour—they want answers, and they brought signs to prove it.

Superman, you’ve hit the nail on the head with the subtlety of a kryptonite hammer. It’s wild that some NYC voters are still Team Cuomo, despite his policies being linked to so many deaths. Maybe they’re just nostalgic for his daily COVID briefings—or they really loved that Emmy he won (and later lost) for pandemic pressers. Either way, the protesters outside that senior center aren’t buying what he’s selling.

Robert The Builder, you’re keeping it short and sweet, and we respect the vibe. Protesters showing up with signs and megaphones? Absolutely, it has to be done. Cuomo might’ve skipped out, but these folks are building a case for accountability, one chant at a time. If you ask the protesters—they’re just tired of political stunts and ready to call it like they see it.

Tags: ANDREW CUOMO ELDERLY NEW YORK NYC COVID

