Newsom’s Late Awakening: Homelessness Crisis Hits California, Just in Time for His Presidential Bid

This is pretty shocking. Gavin Newsom suddenly seems to think they have a homelessness problem in California. People were telling him that years ago. Why did it take so long for him to face the reality?

Gavin has legitimately snapped I think pic.twitter.com/B2bvHCbWoA — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) May 14, 2025

Newsom even talks about how what they have been doing is a load of nonsense and how tax payers are sick of wasted money. This dude has to be running for President.

I'm just glad he snapped before I did. This is what I've been holding on for https://t.co/C02Dth0H3k — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) May 14, 2025

Van Laar has worked hard to hold Newsom accountable, so this has probably been a mixture of shocking and heartening for her to hear.

Who is this guy and where has he been for the past 6 years?



The California homeless population has grown exponentially on Newsom's watch, but now that he's thinking of running for higher office, it's finally time to clean up the mess? https://t.co/JtRYpO8T6a — Silicon Valley GOP (@svgop) May 14, 2025

That's a very fair question.

The problem with him, of course, is that at times he may say all the right things as a reflection of everything he's ignored for years but it is impossible to truly ever believe a single thing he says. https://t.co/ZCAfqv3T22 — StefanDidak (@StefanDidak) May 14, 2025

That's exactly what it seems he is doing. He is trying to cover his tracks for years of bad governance because he has bigger plans.

This really pisses me off. What a freaking liar, manipulator, and completely sick individual. https://t.co/cc1d8gyHko — September Seeks Truth (@SeptSeeksTruth) May 14, 2025

This man is a fraud! https://t.co/E268ohk8Lj — Laura Inal 🇺🇸 (@lj_inal) May 14, 2025

He certainly talks out of both sides of his mouth.

All of a sudden he wants to do something about the homelessness crisis in California. Newscum has a serious case of TDS. This is the Trump effect in action 💯 https://t.co/HdhefqEHI2 — ɱυƚԋα ϝυƈƙιɳ Lҽσɳιԃαʂ (@Don_Leon21) May 14, 2025

This is the exact same vibe as Jake Tapper wondering how Biden's team lied for him. But this is 1000x worse because it has cost CA taxpayers billions. Also. I asy he'll now cancel the CA high speed rail grift post haste 😅 https://t.co/SKl6ODvrAb — J (@1000Steps) May 14, 2025

Yes, Newsom wants to pretend this all happened under his nose and he had nothing to do with it and he has no way to change it. He was the person in charge. Where is his culpability?

Newsom blames everyone but himself. He has ALWAYS been this way. Pass the buck, defer, deflect, procrastinate. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) May 14, 2025

Newscum IS a fraud.



He's definitely running for President in 2028 😂 — Craig Norwalk (@CraigNorwalk) May 14, 2025

He literally caused this. He should bail and go do coke with Macron and leave us alone. The fed investigations into ca should get interesting tho. @CAgovernor — Sarah 🌴🌵 (@SarahfromOC) May 14, 2025

Gosh, if only he’d have had the ear of someone high up in California government for the past decade and a half… — John Parker (@john_s_parker) May 14, 2025

Isn't that the truth!