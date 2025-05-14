Scott Jennings Asks THE Question: Who Was REALLY Running Biden's White House (Cause...
Newsom’s Late Awakening: Homelessness Crisis Hits California, Just in Time for His Presidential Bid

justmindy
justmindy | 7:15 PM on May 14, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

This is pretty shocking. Gavin Newsom suddenly seems to think they have a homelessness problem in California. People were telling him that years ago. Why did it take so long for him to face the reality?

Newsom even talks about how what they have been doing is a load of nonsense and how tax payers are sick of wasted money. This dude has to be running for President. 

Van Laar has worked hard to hold Newsom accountable, so this has probably been a mixture of shocking and heartening for her to hear. 

That's a very fair question. 

That's exactly what it seems he is doing. He is trying to cover his tracks for years of bad governance because he has bigger plans.

He certainly talks out of both sides of his mouth. 

Yes, Newsom wants to pretend this all happened under his nose and he had nothing to do with it and he has no way to change it. He was the person in charge. Where is his culpability?

Isn't that the truth!

Tags: CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM GOVERNOR HOMELESS HOMELESSNESS

