Federal Courts Won't Risk Trump Nuking Them to Protect Disgraced Judge Hannah Dugan
Christopher Rufo Says Harvard 'Deliberately Penalizes White Men in Hiring'
New York Times Shoots Glamour Video of Professors Fleeing Fascism for Canada
TRUMP WAS RIGHT: African National Conference Laments Not Being Able to Punish Afrikaner...
Scott Jennings Asks THE Question: Who Was REALLY Running Biden's White House (Cause...
Migrant in Britain Says, ‘Anything I Need, Give Me’
Loudmouth Dem Stays Quiet When Asked About Her Alleged Assault on ICE Agents
Minneapolis Prepares for a Possible Derek Chauvin Pardon, Rep. MTG Strongly Supports It
Changes at the Vatican? Pope Leo Signals Positive Shift in Jewish-Catholic Relations
Newsom’s Late Awakening: Homelessness Crisis Hits California, Just in Time for His Preside...
Hillary Clinton’s Tweet Backfires: Jet Critique Exposes Her Foundation’s $40M Arab State D...
Summer Lee's Reparations Racket:: Trillions for Some, Exclusion for Others
Here's More Video of Jake Tapper Insisting Joe Biden Was Sharp Mentally
David Weigel Has New Theory About Biden's Decline (How About They Just Tell...

De Blasio Forks Over $330K for NYPD Joyride in His Pathetic Presidential Flop

justmindy
justmindy | 8:45 PM on May 14, 2025
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Oops! It looks like Bill de Blasio has some explaining to do.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio settled a historic tab with New York City for misusing his NYPD security detail during his embarrassingly short-lived presidential bid.

De Blasio will have to shell out nearly $330,000 to repay taxpayers after he repeatedly tapped cops for “political purposes” — including covering the cost for his detail to attend a Red Sox game in Los Angeles during a campaign trip, which The Post exclusively revealed.

The settlement struck Wednesday with the Conflict of Interest Board also wrangled an apology from de Blasio, who has stubbornly insisted for years he was in danger – and thus needed taxpayer-funded security – during his 2019 vanity run for president.

“I made a mistake and I deeply regret it,” he said in the settlement.

They also demanded an apology and seeing de Blasio grovel was interesting. 

It would be so enlightening to find out where all the money his wife was to manage went.

That would be the bigger story.

He's a terrible person. 

That only happens to regular old people, not the ruling class. 

Only time will tell if he keeps up his end of the deal. 

Advertisement

She should with all the money that went missing under her nose. 

That answer is a big fat no. 

That dude deserves everything he gets. 

That would be the perfect punishment. 

Absolutely nothing!

