Bill Belichick Claims CBS Broke the Interview Rules When They Asked Him About His Much Much Younger Lady

Someone please help Bill Belichick. This story just gets more and more embarrassing for him as the days go by. Yesterday, we gave you even more details about the interview he sat for with CBS Sunday Now, his team (who is run by Jordon, his girlfriend muse) has released a statement. They say CBS broke the rules of the interview by asking about Jordon.

UNC releases a statement from Bill Belichick regarding his recent CBS Sunday Morning interview. It says that it's a "false narrative" that his girlfriend, Jordan Hudson was attempting to control the interview. "It presents selectively edited clips and stills from just a few… pic.twitter.com/9lnB4ek03g — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 30, 2025

If they didn't want CBS to ask about her, maybe they shouldn't have had her sit in the corner leering at them.

Written by Bill Belichick 🧐 pic.twitter.com/mkupiC1PLZ — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) April 30, 2025

Heh.

It's amazing that anyone would decide to put out this statement, but UNC, what are you doing? Lol https://t.co/E7QT4Sxl8z — Wendy Palledorous (@jessfox12) May 1, 2025

It just made things worse. Then, CBS responded.

CBS’ response to Belichick, per a network spokesperson: “There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation. This was confirmed repeatedly with his publisher before the interview took place and after it was completed.” https://t.co/mLHp7FR7Uj pic.twitter.com/rL6nEmYu9y — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) April 30, 2025

CBS said there were no agreed upon parameters and to be sure, they double checked. Now, they most likely double checked because they planned to ask about his little lady. Let's be real. Who could blame them? Football is interesting and all, but a love affair between a storied football coach and his much much younger uber controlling paramour, that's really juicy.

CBS is not trustworthy. I believe CBS set Belichick up in order to have a more interesting interview. Show the unedited interview. — trotthorse (@LindaTh57005019) April 30, 2025

America is begging for the full interview in its unedited glory. Hopefully, they pan over to Jordon often. Her facials are priceless.

Belichick has ruined his brand. His glowering affect is a predatory shield. — James Murphy (@murphy324) April 30, 2025

He really has. Thankfully, he's very rich so he and Jordon will still live happily for a little while, at least.

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend pic.twitter.com/HHDrAublTP — Bootleg Fantasy Football (@BootlegFantasy) April 30, 2025

The memes are priceless though.

Bill Belichick Puts Girlfriend In Pack 'N Play Until Practice Is Over https://t.co/ciF8Pqh7eH pic.twitter.com/59V70aCGa9 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 30, 2025

Nobody puts baby in a corner.

bill belichick is one crazy girlfriend story away from the majority of america not even remembering what he was originally famous for. — crunchyrugger (@crunchyrugger) April 29, 2025

Bill Belichick & his girlfriend in the year 2000 pic.twitter.com/EfV4A8No9K — Mr PitBull (@MrPitbull07) April 29, 2025

Every photo of Bill Belichick and his girlfriend looks like a Las Vegas magic act. pic.twitter.com/gode3wvFSG — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) April 30, 2025

How Jordon Hudson, 23, amassed $8 million real estate portfolio within months of meeting Bill Belichick https://t.co/eVbcRqV8Em pic.twitter.com/WN7uhNzGzs — New York Post (@nypost) April 30, 2025

Also, suddenly she is a real estate mogul so that is interesting, as well. She loves him for his sparkling personality.









