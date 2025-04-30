Everything is 'Swine' Among Democrats as James Carville Suddenly Walks Back His Criticism...
Bill Belichick Claims CBS Broke the Interview Rules When They Asked Him About His Much Much Younger Lady

justmindy
justmindy | 9:15 PM on April 30, 2025
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Someone please help Bill Belichick. This story just gets more and more embarrassing for him as the days go by. Yesterday, we gave you even more details about the interview he sat for with CBS Sunday Now, his team (who is run by Jordon, his girlfriend muse) has released a statement. They say CBS broke the rules of the interview by asking about Jordon. 

If they didn't want CBS to ask about her, maybe they shouldn't have had her sit in the corner leering at them. 

Heh.

It just made things worse. Then, CBS responded.

CBS said there were no agreed upon parameters and to be sure, they double checked. Now, they most likely double checked because they planned to ask about his little lady. Let's be real. Who could blame them? Football is interesting and all, but a love affair between a storied football coach and his much much younger uber controlling paramour, that's really juicy.

America is begging for the full interview in its unedited glory. Hopefully, they pan over to Jordon often. Her facials are priceless.

He really has. Thankfully, he's very rich so he and Jordon will still live happily for a little while, at least.

The memes are priceless though.

Nobody puts baby in a corner.

Also, suddenly she is a real estate mogul so that is interesting, as well. She loves him for his sparkling personality.



.

Tags: CBS FOOTBALL NORTH CAROLINA

